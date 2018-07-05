Endless Summer: Home and Away to air 30th Anniversary Primetime Special

Both Seven and Channel 5 are set to air a very special anniversary show later this month, as part of Home and Away’s 30th birthday celebrations.

‘Endless Summer’ has been produced by the team behind Sunday Night, the network’s weekly news and current affairs show, and will take a look back at 30 years of the Aussie drama that has achieved fame across the world.

It will bring together Home and Away stars past and present as they reminisce on their time in the Bay, discussing both the on-screen and off-screen dramas that has helped to make Summer Bay one of the world’s best known seaside towns.

Featured in the promo are Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart), Dannii Minogue (Emma Jackson), Kate Ritchie (Sally Fletcher), Ada Nicodemou (Leah Patterson). The 30 second clip shows Ray appear to briefly choke up, while Dannii Minogue reveals that finding romance on set stopped her in her tracks.

Kate Ritchie is also seen discussing on-screen love interest Heath Ledger (Scott Irwin), hinting that the two shared “a few hours of teenage passion”.

Ledger went on to forge a successful acting career, staring in 10 Things I Hate About You and Brokeback Mountain. Perhaps most famously, he played The Joker in The Dark Night, before being found dead in his apartment in early 2008, having suffered from an accidental overdose of prescription medication.

Also featuring will be Steve Peacock (Darryl Braxton), Bec Hewitt (Hayley Lawson), Melissa George (Angel Parrish), Alex Papps (Frank Morgan), Nicolle Dickson (Bobby Simpson) and Dieter Brummer (Shane Parrish), among others.

Hosted by Sunday Night’s Steve Pennells, we’re promised “a surprise reunion”, never-before-heard secrets, “astonishing revelations”.

Endless Summer – 30 Years of Home and Away airs 7:30pm, Tuesday July 17, on Channel Seven, and at 7pm on the same day on 5Star in the UK.

