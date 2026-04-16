Home and Away's Tane says goodbye as he escapes to meet Brax and Ricky

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane makes a life-changing decision as he skips bail and goes on the run with the help of Brax, Ricky and the River Boys.

Having been set up by Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) mother Kerrie (Sara Wiseman), Tane (Ethan Browne) had finally clung onto some hope when he learned that an identical sachet to the one hidden under baby Archie’s cot had been found on a man who overdosed in the city.

Meanwhile, Harper was able to remember a man she knew as ‘Uncle Fred’—an old associate of Kerrie’s—who was then confirmed by the overdose victim as his supplier.

Brought back to Yabbie Creek for questioning, it briefly appeared that Fred could clear Tane’s name.

Instead, the lead backfired when Fred named Tane as his supplier, with it being revealed to viewers that he had schemed with Kerrie to throw Tane under the bus.

With Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) forced to pass Fred’s statement to the DPP, strengthening the case for the prosecution, Tane’s fate seemed all but sealed.

The situation prompted Mackenzie (Emily Weir) to contact River Boy brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor), and ask if he would be able to help someone disappear.

When Dean confirms that he’d left a message with a mate, it turns out to be none other than former Summer Bay resident Darryl ‘Brax’ Braxton (Stephen Peacocke), who has been living a quiet life on a cattle station in WA with partner Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) and son Casey (Austin Cutcliffe) for the past decade.

As the week comes to a close, Tane is blindsided when Mac asks whether he had considered running away.

Next week, we return to the scene as Mac explains that the River Boys can help make it happen.

It’s a big call for Tane, knowing he’d have to leave everything behind, but the conversation is quickly shut down as Harper approaches with baby Archie.

Tane’s still not in the right head space to talk to Harper properly, but she hands over Archie so that he can spend some valuable time with his dad on what’s likely to be his final days of freedom.

But it seems Tane has already made up his mind on what he’s going to do…

Taking Archie down onto the beach, Tane shares an emotional goodbye with his son, telling him there’s still so much he wanted to teach him, before saying he’s going to grow up in a good home and urging him to take care of his mum.

Back at the surf club, as he tries to keep it together, Tane asks Mali (Kyle Shilling) to take a photo of him and Archie together, explaining you can never have too many.

When Harper arrives to collect Archie, she’s thrown as Tane gives her a hug and reassures her that he doesn’t blame her for what’s happened, insisting it all comes back to Kerrie.

Tane sets things in motion. A River Boy, Clappa (Ryan Enniss), later arrives at the house to hand over a fake ID and burner phone before removing Tane’s ankle monitor.

With his next bail check-in two days away, Tane is given a narrow window to get out undetected.

That evening, using Mac’s phone, Tane calls girlfriend Jo (Maddison Brown), keeping things vague as he tells her to stay safe and look after Lacey.

Returning inside, he shares a quiet goodbye with Mac, before she reveals she’s pregnant—trusting him with the news as Tane tells her she’s going to be a great mum.

By the following morning, Tane is gone.

Harper is the first to realise, arriving at the house to find it empty, his phone smashed on the floor and his ankle monitor left behind.

As the reality sets in, she turns to Mac, who urges her to stay quiet for now, pointing out that the longer they say nothing, the more of a head start Tane has.

Meanwhile, in WA, Brax is assigning the day’s tasks to the workers as Casey looks on, keen to get involved.

As Brax tells Casey that he can help him in the shed, Ricky raises the question of the mystery guest Dean has mentioned, with Brax admitting he doesn’t know when he’ll arrive.

Later, after taking a call from Dean, Brax confirms that the man in question is on his way, though Ricky remains uneasy about bringing a stranger into their home—particularly when they’ve worked so hard to stay under the radar.

The following day, Tane arrives in Perth, and after a nervous wait at the Elizabeth Quay Bridge, he’s eventually met by Brax.

Despite Dean setting things up, Brax makes it clear he needs convincing before he’ll help, questioning why Tane would choose to go on the run over facing a relatively light sentence.

As Tane explains the charges against him, the conversation takes a turn when he admits he has a prior conviction for kidnapping—prompting an immediate reaction from Brax, who makes it clear he doesn’t want someone like that anywhere near his family.

As tensions rise, Brax refuses to get involved and heads to leave.

Apologising, Tane insists he’s told him everything and reminds him that Dean has already vouched for him—but Brax remains unmoved, warning that he won’t risk bringing trouble to his home.

It’s only when Tane steps in front of his vehicle, stopping him from driving off and pointing out that he’s already walked away from his son, that Brax begins to reconsider.

Hearing what Archie means to him, and what he’s given up, Brax eventually relents—telling him to hurry up, as he’s got a plane to catch.

Back in Summer Bay, the consequences begin to unfold.

When Constable Erickson (Tristan Black) informs Cash that Tane has failed to show for his bail check-in, Cash initially assumes he’s just running late.

But after heading to Parata house and finding it empty, it quickly becomes clear what’s happened.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, Cash attempts to keep things contained in the hope of tracking Tane down himself, and quizzes Mac, who denies any knowledge.

When David later arrives at the station, Cash downplays the situation, insisting there’s nothing to report, trying to buy himself time.

2000 miles away in WA, Tane is taken to the cattle station by Brax, where he meets Ricky and is given strict ground rules—he’s to keep out of sight, not speak to anyone, and effectively make himself invisible.

As Tane settles in, those restrictions quickly begin to weigh on him.

When he eventually heads out for a walk, Ricky pulls him up, reminding him he’s meant to stay put and not draw attention to himself.

However, after spending some time talking with Tane and hearing more about his situation, Ricky’s stance begins to soften.

She raises it with Brax, pointing out that he can’t expect him to stay hidden away indefinitely—especially with Casey already starting to ask questions about the stranger on the property.

Taking that on board, the following day Brax brings Tane along for a boat trip with Ricky and Casey on Yardie Creek, and the conversation turns to family.

Tane explains he’s the youngest of three, but now the only one left, admitting he misses his brothers.

In turn, Brax reveals that his son was named after his own younger brother, Casey (Lincoln Younes), who died in 2014.

Meanwhile, Jo is blindsided when Cash tells her that Tane has done a runner, revealing that he’s removed his ankle monitor and smashed his phone.

Struggling to believe he would walk away from Archie, Jo insists something isn’t right.

David is furious when he eventually realises that Tane has skipped bail, and that Cash had deliberately hidden this fact from him.

He orders Cash to be the one to issue Tane’s arrest warrant, demanding that his photo be circulated nationwide.

As Cash continues to investigate, Jo begins trying to piece things together for herself. When she later realises that the last time Tane called her, he was using Mac’s phone, she confronts Mac for answers.

Although Mac initially denies any involvement, Jo insists that Tane is everything to her.

Faced with that, Mac eventually relents, revealing that he’s somewhere in Western Australia, near Exmouth—but warns that if Jo chooses to go after him, she cannot tell anyone.

Back in WA, as Tane helps Brax with some work around the cattle station, Ricky discovers that his mugshot is already circulating online, with his face spreading across social media as the manhunt gains traction.

Whilst Brax attempts to play it down, Ricky is far less convinced, pointing out how quickly word can travel.

The danger is brought even closer to home when Casey later absent-mindedly snaps a photo of Tane and Brax.

Realising the risk, Brax immediately takes the camera off him and asks Ricky to delete it, stressing that no one can know Tane is there and warning Casey not to mention him to anyone.

Armed with the knowledge that Tane is somewhere in WA, Jo makes a decision. Saying nothing to anyone, she quietly begins packing her bags, preparing to go after him.

But before she can slip away, Cash turns up at the Beach House and finds her with her bags packed, ready to leave.

Already suspicious after seeing her with Mac, the discovery all but confirms his theory that Jo knows more than she’s letting on.

Will Jo risk her future to track Tane down—and how far will Cash go to stop her?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 20th April (Episode 8677)

Tane makes a huge decision.

Lacey faces reality.

Is Brax making the right call?

Tuesday 21st April (Episode 8678)

Abigail and Mali are at odds.

Tane pleads his case.

Will Sonny and Dana reconnect?

Wednesday 22nd April (Episode 8679)

Mackenzie protects Tane.

Remi goes into surgery.

Can Sonny get over himself?

Thursday 23rd April (Episode 8680)

Tane breaks the ice.

Remi’s on the operating table.

The heat is on for Cash.

Friday 24th April (Episode 8681)

David is suspicious of Cash.

Brax and Tane find common ground.

Eden is concerned for Remi.