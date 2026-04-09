Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Tane begins to lose all hope, Mackenzie calls on the River Boys for help – including a very familiar face!

All hope seems lost for Tane (Ethan Browne) next week as he continues to battle the charges against him, leading Mackenzie (Emily Weir) to make a drastic suggestion.

With Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) still missing, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) keeps digging for anything that might connect her to the drugs planted under Archie’s cot.

Having already remembered some of the people that used to visit the house when she was a child, in the hope of uncovering who may have been her mother’s dealer, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) recalls that Kerrie’s associate ‘Uncle Fred’ had a distinctive tattoo.

Working with a police sketch artist, she tries to piece it together, remembering a dagger with a skull-like face, but struggles to be precise after so many years.

At the same time, a separate development gives the investigation fresh momentum.

No, they haven’t remembered to dust the bag for fingerprints, or to check the nanny cam…

Instead, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) reveals that a man in the city has been hospitalised after an overdose, and was found carrying a bag of powder marked with the same blue wallaby logo as the one discovered at Tane’s house.

The tattoo lead initially goes nowhere, but when Cash asks Harper if she can remember anything else about Fred, she recalls that he used to bring a small dog called Nacho with him when he visited.

Running the name through the pet registry, Cash identifies a Frederick Byen (Matt Boesenberg) and shows Harper a photo, which she immediately confirms is the man she knew as ‘Uncle Fred’.

When that same image is shown to the hospital patient, he also identifies Fred as his dealer, tying him directly to the drugs central to Tane’s case.

When Cash tells Tane they’ve tracked down one of Kerrie’s dealers and are bringing him in, Tane dares to hope that Fred’s statement could finally prove Kerrie set him up.

But once Fred is summoned to the interview room, things quickly take a different turn.

After first denying any involvement, Fred begins trying to bargain. He wants protection in exchange for information about Kerrie, and although David and Cash are wary, they agree to hear him out.

Tane, catching sight of Fred at the station, is further reassured that the investigation is finally heading somewhere, and later tells Jo (Maddison Brown) that for the first time since the arrest, he feels like he might actually have a chance.

Back in the interview room, Fred drops his bombshell.

Instead of backing up the theory that Kerrie used him to source the drugs, he claims that he gets his supply from Tane himself!

Cash immediately sees through it—Fred cannot even properly describe Tane—but because the accusation is made in formal interview and Fred is prepared to sign a statement, David is forced to treat it seriously and pass it on to the DPP.

Unknown to the police, Fred is acting on Kerrie’s instructions, and whilst alone in the interview room he makes a call to her to confirm that they seem to buying the lie.

When Cash arrives to tell Tane what has happened, the blow is devastating. Tane is stunned that a lead which was supposed to help clear him has instead made things worse.

Harper and Mac arrive expecting to celebrate good news, only to walk into the fallout.

As the truth sinks in, Harper realises her mother must have given Tane’s name to Fred, and Tane—furious at where all of this has led—orders her out.

The next morning, Jo urges Tane not to give up on David just yet, convinced her father will get to the truth, but Tane has far less faith.

When Harper arrives to collect Archie, he keeps things as civil as he can for his son’s sake, but makes it clear he needs distance.

Then Cash arrives with more bad news—the court date has been set for the following week.

At the station, Cash pushes back, arguing that with Kerrie still missing they need more time, but the DPP refuses to budge.

David tells him plainly that whatever either of them might believe no longer matters—the evidence is the evidence, and the magistrate will decide Tane’s fate.

Tane confides in Mac, telling her that he can see where this is heading, and he can’t bear the thought of Archie growing up without his father.

When Tane get in touch with his solicitor, Jane (Charlotte Friels), she advises him to plead guilty. But as Tane notes, whilst a guilty plea might reduce the new sentence, it would also activate his suspended sentence, leaving him staring at years behind bars either way.

Tane refuses to admit to something he has not done—but that decision comes at a price. His solicitor quits, telling him in effect that he has no real chance of beating the case.

Cash vows to keep searching for Kerrie in the days they have left, but Tane has had enough. He tells Cash he has done enough damage already, and admits to Mac that once he walks into court, he does not believe he will be coming home.

Desperate to help Tane in any way possible, Mac quietly phones her brother, Dean (Patrick O’Connor), and asks a blunt hypothetical—if someone needed to disappear, could he help make that happen?

Dean soon replies to say he’s left a message with a mate… and it turns out to be someone we know very well.

Over 2000 miles away from Summer Bay, on a remote cattle station in Western Australia, Brax (Stephen Peacocke) is living a quiet life with Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) and their 10-year-old son Casey (Austin Cutcliffe).

The OG River Boy leader, when the notorious surfing gang were first introduced to us back in 2011, Brax eventually left Summer Bay with Ricky and baby Casey in 2016.

He had previously faked his death and gone on the run after being imprisoned for killing Dean Sanderson, but was exonerated of the charge when the real culprit came forward.

Apparently a free man, Brax returned to Summer Bay and convinced Ricky that they could start a new life together.

But even now, a decade on, it seems the pair are still looking over their shoulders.

As Brax returns from a cattle muster, he’s thrilled to be met by Ricky and Casey.

Casey gives his dad a huge hug, whilst Ricky greets Brax with a kiss, much to the amusement of Brax’s fellow workers.

Brax is intrigued when Ricky tells him that Dean Thompson has called. Although she assures Brax that his family is fine from all accounts, she doesn’t know the reason he got in touch.

Later, Brax returns Dean’s call and gets his answer.

Brax explains to Ricky that someone back in Summer Bay needs help disappearing. The man has been set up and is running out of options, and Dean’s asked whether they could offer him somewhere to lie low.

Brax doesn’t give Dean an answer straight away, instead saying he’ll think about it. But it’s clear the request has already struck a chord.

Ricky immediately sees the danger. The life they have built has given them peace, stability, and a future for Casey far removed from the chaos of Brax’s River Boy past.

She makes it clear she does not want any of that threatened by bringing someone on the run into their world—especially someone who’s not even one of their own, and could bring the police to their door.

But Brax cannot dismiss it so easily. He knows better than most what it is like to be targeted by police and forced into a corner, and Ricky knows from the start which way this is likely heading.

By that evening, Brax confirms what Ricky already knows—he wants to help.

“Once a River Boy, always a River Boy,” Ricky wryly observes.

The next morning, back in Summer Bay, Mac quietly quizzes Tane on where his head is at. He can only confirm that he believes he’s going to prison, no matter what.

“Or… you could run,” Mac tells a stunned Tane. “Surely you’ve thought about it by now?”

Will Tane be tempted to take accept Mac’s help in fleeing Summer Bay?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 13th April (Episode 8672)

John accepts his limitations.

Remi makes a decision.

Sonny puts his friend first.

Tuesday 14th April (Episode 8673)

Cash’s investigation bears fruit.

Sonny doubles down.

Leah has big reno dreams.

Wednesday 15th April (Episode 8674)

Tane’s hopes for acquittal are dashed.

Lacey’s greatest fears are confirmed.

David forces Cash to follow protocol.

Thursday 16th April (Episode 8675)

Tane’s court date looms.

Lacey gets an unwanted visitor.

Mac calls in a favour.

Friday 17th April (Episode 8676)

Brax and Ricky are back.

David uncovers a shocking scene.

Tane’s running out of time.