6 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 12th to 17th April

Next week on Emmerdale, Moira’s fate hangs in the balance as new evidence emerges, Bear finds himself under further suspicion, Dr Todd tightens her grip on Jacob, and is there still a spark between Belle and Kammy?

Note: Emmerdale will be airing an episode on Sunday 12th April, but no episode on Tuesday 14th.

1) Will Robert hand himself in?

Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) case reaches a critical stage next week, when a last-ditch attempt is made to uncover evidence that could clear her name as she prepares to plead guilty in court.

Since early January, Robert (Ryan Hawley) has been backed into a corner after being blackmailed by Joe (Ned Porteous) into planting evidence at Butlers—evidence which has left Moira facing charges of involvement in Celia (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray’s (Joe Absolom) people trafficking and modern slavery operation.

This past week, the situation shifted when Robert was forced to come clean to Joe’s fiancée Dawn (Olivia Bromley), revealing that Joe had been using a video of Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) killing John (Oliver Farnworth) to control him.

After logging into Joe’s laptop and finding the footage, Dawn deleted it, removing Joe’s leverage and leaving Robert determined to finally put things right.

Wasting no time, Robert visits Bear (Joshua Richards) in prison, pressing him for any further details from his time with Ray and Celia that might help unravel what really happened.

Robert’s fiancé Aaron (Danny Miller), now aware that Robert was partly responsible for Moira’s situation, is further compelled to search for evidence after seeing Mackenzie’s (Lawrence Robb) concern for his sister.

Meanwhile, from his hospital bed, Cain (Jeff Hordley) begs with Moira to plead ‘not guilty’, but she remains resolute. With no real chance of walking free, she wants to minimise the time she will spend in prison.

Later, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is furious when he realises Robert has been putting pressure on Bear, accusing him of making an already fragile situation worse.

But the confrontation is cut short when Sam (James Hooton) delivers some urgent news—15-year-old Kyle (Huey Quinn) has gone missing.

A search quickly gets underway, with Aaron taking the lead. It’s Robert who eventually finds Kyle, hiding out after overhearing Moira’s plan to plead guilty.

Seeing the impact it’s had on Kyle—who has already lost mum Amy (Natalie Ann-Jamieson) and is worried about dad Cain’s cancer—Robert promises he’ll do everything he can to make things right.

Later, Aaron is blindsided when Robert reveals that he plans to hand himself in to the police, but persuades him to stay one final night.

2) Will Moira be saved as new evidence is uncovered?

The next day, a phone call from Bear finally brings a new lead for Robert and Aaron.

Bear recalls the bloodied false numberplate he had taken off Ray’s car back in December, shortly after Ray had mown down Dylan (Fred Kettle). Bear eventually handed it over to Celia, but he can recall the number.

With something concrete to go on, Robert agrees to hold off on going to the police until they’ve checked it out, and Kammy (Shebz Miah) is soon able to link the plate back to a storage unit in Hotten.

Aaron and Robert race to investigate, but are left frustrated as they’re faced with rows of identical units, with no clear way of knowing which one they need, and the owner of the facility unable to help.

Returning to the village after given up, Robert and Aaron are at a loss until Marlon (Mark Charnock) remembers the key that he and Paddy had found at Ray and Celia’s farm.

It had been marked 107, with the letters HSU on the back—Hotten Storage Units!

Aaron, Robert, Mackenzie and Paddy all race back to Hotten and find the correct unit. Thankfully the key fits, and inside they find a trove of evidence including laptops and paperwork which is sure to clear Moira’s name.

When DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) is informed, she warns them that any new evidence is unlikely to have an effect on Moira’s case that day, particularly since it all needs to be processed and Moira is due in court imminently.

Realising that Moira now has a solid reason to enter a ‘not guilty’ plea, Cain races to the court. As Moira is escorted into the court from a prison van, will Cain get the message to her in time?

3) Bear’s nightmare deepens

Whilst the news of the storage unit could be good news for Moira, it unfortunately only makes things worse for Bear!

Hauled back to Hotten police station, Bear is left shaken when DS Walsh begins to question him about newly uncovered financial evidence.

Bank statements recovered from the storage unit suggest that Ray had been making regular payments into accounts that were under Bear’s name, raising suspicions that he may have been more deeply involved in the operation.

Struggling to keep up under questioning, Bear inadvertently makes things worse when he recalls Ray once telling him he would be “taken care of”—a comment which only strengthens the police’s theory.

As DS Walsh lays out her suspicions, Bear is left horrified to hear that she believes he may have been working alongside Ray, and could even have killed him in order to take control of the business!

4) April faces testifying against Dylan

Later in the week, April (Amelia Flanagan) faces a difficult dilemma when she learns she has been summoned to give evidence for the prosecution in the case against Bear, Paddy and Dylan.

The news comes as a shock, leaving her struggling with the prospect of taking the stand against her own boyfriend and the consequences her testimony could have if she inadvertently says the wrong thing.

Paddy is left reeling as he takes in the development, knowing just how much is at stake, whilst April’s left wondering how she’ll get through it.

As the week goes on, Marlon becomes increasingly aware of just how much support April is going to need as she prepares to face the situation.

5) Todd closes in on Jacob

Jacob’s (Joe-Warren Plant) strained relationship with mentor Dr Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker) becomes increasingly uncomfortable next week, as she continues manipulating things behind the scenes.

This week saw Jacob make a massive error when he ignored a DNR notice to perform CPR on Dr Todd’s elderly father, fearful of her reaction if he were to pass away whilst she was elsewhere in the hospital.

“In that split second, I think it’s Jacob’s kind nature to do something so that she can be proud of him and get her back on side,” Joe-Warren Plant recently told EverySoap and other press.

“Things just don’t seem to be going his way at the moment and this is a pure act of desperation, really, to try and level things up a little bit.”

On the contrary, Dr Todd was furious that Jacob had ignored her dementia-stricken father’s wishes and extended his life, leaving him confused and with broken ribs.

Lashing out at Jacob, Dr Todd told him that he would never make it as a doctor and to get lost.

Jacob was furious with himself as he returned to his car in tears, and as he drove back towards the village, he accidentally knocked down Cain (Jeff Hordley).

With Cain rushed to hospital and his operation to treat his prostate cancer postponed as a result, Jacob was left struggling under the weight of what he’d done, as well as the possibility of facing police action.

In a bid to protect him, Cain later offered to take the blame for the incident, claiming he had stepped out in front of the car—something Dr Todd secretly overheard and took great interest in.

Later, as she had a drink in The Woolpack with Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), Dr Todd asked about a comment Kerry (Laura Norton) had made about Jacob having a history of being exploited by older women.

Manpreet explained that there had been an incident with Liam’s ex-wife Maya (Louisa Clein) and that she had served jail time for it.

Dr Todd later searched online for more information, coming across articles detailing Maya’s grooming of an underage student—realising it could give her further leverage over her already vulnerable trainee.

“It’s in the back pocket, and she always does what you don’t expect,” Caroline Harker tells us.

“Whether she’ll use it or not, I don’t know, but it’s like plugging a sieve with her, so it’ll pop up somewhere else. You just don’t know what she’s going to do with what information.”

“I don’t think he would take very kindly to Todd knowing,” Joe-Warren adds. “I think it’s going to be really triggering for him.”

Next week, with Jacob already on edge, Dr Todd continues to manipulate the situation behind the scenes, presenting a supportive front to his face whilst beginning to secretly record an audio log in which she paints him as obsessive.

Things become even more uncomfortable when Jacob realises that Dr Todd is moving in with Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) across the road, leaving him unable to escape her influence even outside of work!

Hoping for some respite, he arranges to swap shifts with fellow student doctor Rich (Joshua John) in a bid to avoid her—but the plan backfires, leaving him facing the following day under her supervision.

As the pressure builds, Dr Todd tightens her grip further, manipulating Manpreet into believing that Jacob is becoming fixated on her…

What is Dr Todd planning?

6) Are Belle and Kammy about to rekindle their romance?

Also next week, a subtle moment between Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Kammy doesn’t go unnoticed.

Last year, the pair embarked on a brief romance, but after growing closer and sleeping together, they ultimately came to the same conclusion—that there was no real spark between them, and that they were better off as friends.

Next week, however, Lewis (Bradley Riches) is intrigued when he spots a flirty exchange between the pair.

Catching the moment in passing, he can’t help but notice the chemistry still lingering between them, despite their earlier decision to call things off.

Whether it’s simply a fleeting moment or a sign that things aren’t quite as settled as they thought remains to be seen…