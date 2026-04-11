9 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 12th to 17th April

Next week on Coronation Street, Todd reports Theo to the police, Summer figures out the truth about Billy’s death, and Roy is in deadly danger.

Note: Coronation Street will be airing an episode on Sunday 12th April, but no episode on Tuesday 14th.

1) Summer figures out the truth about Billy’s death

After suffering months of abuse from now-husband Theo (James Cartwright), a shocking escalation finally prompts Todd (Gareth Pierce) to speak out and put a final end to their relationship.

Whilst Theo’s secretly brought his and Todd’s planned move to Belfast forward to Monday, fears are continuing to grow amongst Todd’s loved ones about the future move.

Last week saw Summer (Harriet Bibby) deeply unsettled, when Carl (Jonathan Howard) revealed that he wasn’t responsible for Billy’s (Daniel Brocklebank) death, but instead she should be looking at someone much closer to home.

Next week, Summer seeks out Theo and presses him on Billy’s final moments.

“I do think that Summer believes Theo is capable of murder,” Harriet Bibby tells us. “Obviously recently she’s been blinded by grief and unable to see anything else that’s happening.”

“But I think when her suspicions do start to come out, it’s like that moment where the penny drops. There’s been some odd moments that have been glazed over for whatever reason and now she’s seen it she can’t unsee it.”

But Summer is left reeling when Theo reveals that he and Todd are preparing to leave Weatherfield the very next morning.

“It then just hits her like a ton of bricks,” Harriet continues. “It almost confirms her suspicions for her and she can see that this isn’t a situation that Todd wants to be in.”

“If he does leave, then she can’t even look out for him or protect him in any way. If he moves to Belfast, he’s literally on his own, and that panics Summer.”

Realising she’s running out of time to act on her suspicions, Summer meets Todd for a drink in the Rovers and tells him outright that she believes Theo killed Billy.

As Theo then turns up, how will Todd react?

2) Will Todd make his escape?

The following day, Sarah (Tina O’Brien) fills George (Tony Maudsley) in on Todd and Theo’s imminent departure, and together with Summer they head over to the flat to try and intervene.

But answering the doorbell camera on his phone, Theo insists that he and Todd are already on their way, with Todd unable to talk as he’s currently paying for petrol.

Inside the flat, Todd manages to persuade Theo to unlock the bedroom door so he can ring Sarah himself, using the call to back up Theo’s version of events and convince her everything is fine.

With Theo seemingly satisfied by Todd’s efforts, he heads off to the shower—giving Todd a brief window of opportunity. Seizing his chance, Todd gathers his things and makes a bid to leave the flat.

A short while later, over at Redbank, Sarah is talking with Kit (Jacob Roberts) in their flat when the door buzzer goes… but what will Sarah find when she heads downstairs?

3) Todd exposes Theo

On Wednesday, the story takes centre stage in a special one-strand episode, as a bloodied and bruised Todd finally goes to the police and reports Theo for assault.

Opening up to Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Kit, he details the months of abuse he has been subjected to, both physical and mental.

“I think it is a really powerful episode,” Harriet reveals. “Debbie Oates, who wrote it, did a fantastic job because it really does tune you into the reality of things like this, you think it’s few and far between but sadly it isn’t.”

“We notice throughout the episode Todd isn’t alone in this, we use the colour purple throughout the episode (the colour of domestic violence survivors) to signify other people who may have been in an abusive relationship in the past but are maybe in a stronger position now, having come out the other side of it.”

“If you tune into that during the episode, I think it is really powerful, seeing those people alongside Todd’s journey as well.”

As word begins to spread about Theo, he realises his position is becoming increasingly precarious, and knows he needs to leave Weatherfield as soon as he can.

Hoping to strengthen the case against him, Sarah later takes matters into her own hands. Heading to Theo’s van, she lets herself in and searches through his holdall, locating a tablet which could hold crucial evidence.

But could her plan to help Todd only make things worse?

With Todd having moved back to No.11, George offers to accompany him back to the flat to collect his belongings. But once they’re inside, the door buzzer goes which spooks Todd, leading him to rush back outside in tears.

Back at No.11, Mary and Christina attempt to make Todd feel as comfortable as possible, but when Summer draws Todd in for a hug, he winces in pain. Summer’s devastated by just how fragile her one remaining father figure has become.

“I think seeing any parent in a vulnerable position is really tough,” Harriet adds. “I think she feels heartbroken that this has happened and also maybe a little bit guilty that she’s not seen it and been able to protect him. She’s a bit disheartened at the world right now.”

4) Roy’s life hangs in the balance

Over on Victoria Street, Roy (David Neilson) finds himself in grave danger as his flat goes up in smoke!

At the end of last week, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) came across Roy and Nina (Mollie Gallagher) packing up the Woodie as they prepared to head off for a bat watch, though showed some concern for Roy as he coughed and explained he had a tickle in his throat.

Unseen by them, Mal (Tim Treloar) was watching from nearby, clearly having not returned to Inverness as he claimed following his relentless pursuit of Bernie.

Next week, Jodie’s (Olivia Fraser-Brown) surprised to open up the cafe to find Roy there, who explained that he wasn’t feeling well and so returned from the bat watch meeting early.

However, with the building’s electrics not working, despite Mal’s recent work, Roy explains to Jodie that she can have the day off as he returns to bed.

Some time later, Bernie, Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) and Carla (Alison King) are concerned to see smoke pouring out of the windows of Roy’s flat.

But unaware that he returned early, none of them realise that Roy is lying unconscious in bed, surrounded by deadly smoke!

Will anyone realise in time to save Roy?

5) Mal turns the tables on Kit

The following day, Mal is still making waves as he reports Kit to his police colleagues as the man who assaulted him. This time, Mal is of course telling the truth, but having already accused Dev of the same crime, it gives Kit some leverage.

As Lisa quizzes Kit about the allegation, he points out that Mal is unhinged, and is simply going after anyone who is connected to Bernie. Though Lisa appears to accept his explanation for now, it’s clear she isn’t entirely convinced of his innocence.

6) Debbie reaches breaking point with Carl

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Debbie (Sue Devaney) is left with little choice but to face up to Carl’s behaviour, as fresh claims about his actions leave her reeling.

Gathering Christina (Amy Robbins), Glenda (Jodie Prenger), Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Bernie together, Debbie suggests they organise a girls’ trip away.

But the mood quickly sours when Bernie reveals that Carl has approached Summer with an offer—claiming he’ll share information about Billy’s death, but only in exchange for the life insurance payout. A furious Debbie wastes no time in confronting Carl over the accusation.

Later in the week, Debbie calls Carl to the flat, and again pushes him to explain himself once and for all.

Carl tells her he overheard someone confess to Billy’s murder—but refuses to reveal who. It’s a step too far for Debbie, disgusted at her son’s behaviour, and she orders him to leave.

As he does so, Ryan (Ryan Prescott) notices Debbie staring vacantly, realising that the furious encounter with Carl has brought on another TIA episode.

When Ryan updates Ronnie (Vinta Morgan), he decides it’s time to make Carl an offer he can’t refuse… but will he accept?

7) Christina hatches a plan to stop George selling up

Elsewhere, the strain of George’s recent court defeat, after being accused of coercing an elderly client into changing her will so that he would benefit, continues to weigh heavily.

Having already decided he has to sell the business, to afford the legal costs he’s being forced to pay, George admits to Glenda that he may be left with no choice but to sell to arch rivals RestEasy at a knock-down price.

But while George struggles to see any other way forward than to part with the family business, Christina is already thinking ahead—quietly setting a plan in motion to try and convince him otherwise.

8) Eva attempts to build bridges

At the Rovers, tensions remain high within the Driscoll family as the fallout from recent events continues.

Hoping to bring everyone back together, Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) gathers Ben (Aaron McCusker), Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike), Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) and Maggie (Pauline McLynn) for a family gathering at the bistro, encouraging them to put their differences aside.

When Steve (Simon Gregson) and Cassie (Claire Sweeney) then turn up, Ben invites them to join them, pointing out that they’re family too. As Eva attempts to make a speech, will her words convince them to make a new start?

Later in the week, the tension is still evident. Maggie’s attempts to host a coffee morning at the Rovers are quickly derailed when Eva reveals she’s already arranged a pamper session for Susie and her friends. When Ben sides with Eva, Maggie is left hurt as she’s forced to cancel.

When Steve tries to ask Maggie about her affair with his dad, she shuts him down immediately. Maggie’s not happy when Ben subsequently steps in and suggest they have drink and a game of darts—an opportunity, perhaps, for the pair to start getting their heads around the fact they’re now half-brothers.

But before they begin, Ben has an announcement to make in front of everyone in the pub…

9) Jodie divides the Platts

Also next week, as the mystery surrounding Jodie’s actions continues, she manages to cause more drama between David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding).

Next door, Lisa is continuing to search for her missing police badge, unaware that Jodie stole it whilst minding baby Connie last week.

Back at the Platts, David chats to Gail on the phone and wishes her a happy birthday. He mentions that Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) is desperate for a new tablet, but admits they simply can’t afford one at the moment. Listening in, Jodie quietly takes note.

Jodie later comes up with a plan, but her actions quickly backfire, leading to further tension between the family.