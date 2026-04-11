Home and Away Spoilers – Shock death as Holden stalker plot turns deadly

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Holden’s refusal to leave Lacey alone sees a shock death rock Summer Bay.

Holden (Lach Millar) first arrived in the bay as a result of the accident which took the life of his best friend Isaac (Jordan Dulieu) back in February.

Yet two 2 months on, it’s his obsession with fellow train passenger Lacey (Sophea Pennington) which is about to take another life – but whose?

Holden considered it fate when he bumped into Lacey at Northern Districts hospital just a week after the crash, which derailed the train heading to the aptly named Off the Rails music festival.

After the pair spent the afternoon chatting back in the bay, Holden plucked up the courage to ask the cute girl from the train on a date.

When Lacey turned him down, admitting that she wasn’t yet ready to date anyone else after Theo (Matt Evans), Holden initially seemed to take it well.

Yet it soon became clear that he wouldn’t be taking no for an answer, and his actions – which included breaking into Lacey’s house, leaving her gifts and even preparing her dinner while she was out – culminated in her taking out an AVO (Apprehended Violence Order) against him.

Even that wasn’t enough to stop him. Last week, Holden broke the order as he turned up at the beach house and was quietly waiting for Lacey that evening, despite her being walked home by Mali (Kyle Shilling) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) to ensure her safety.

Thankfully, Lacey managed to raise the alarm, and Holden was arrested by Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) as he tried to escape through the nearby parkland.

With the breach of his AVO, together with further charges of breaking and entering and resisting arrest, it seemed as though Lacey’s ordeal would finally be over.

This week, Lacey is anxiously awaiting the results of Holden’s bail hearing, knowing that until she receives confirmation that he’s been denied bail, she’ll be constantly looking over her shoulder.

She’s soon proven right as she heads to the beach with Abby and Jo (Maddison Brown) for some relaxation.

When she realises she’s dropped her suncream, she retraces her steps to retrieve it, and spots a glimpse of what appears to be Holden standing at the top of the path!

By the time she does a double-take, he’s vanished, and she’s left wondering whether she’s imagining things.

Opting not to say anything to Jo, she later tells Abigail what she thinks she saw, and Abby encourages her to call her dad just to be on the safe side.

David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) reassures her that Holden is currently either in front of a tough magistrate or still sitting in a holding cell, putting his daughter’s mind at ease.

However, after getting off the call, he soon receives another one, where he’s shocked to hear that Holden’s hearing has already happened, and he was granted bail!

He’s then forced to break the news to Lacey that Holden is out, and it could well have been him at the beach after all.

While Jo and Lacey question just how Holden was able to get bail, David’s priority immediately becomes protecting his daughter from any further harm.

He tells Lacey that she needs to cancel her shifts at the board shop, but she refuses – she’s not willing to put her life on hold because of Holden!

After some persuading, David agrees that she can keep working, but tells her that he’s going to organise her a hire car and a motel room so that Holden can’t follow her back to the beach house again.

The following day, David drops her at work and insists that she makes regular phone check-ins.

Lacey agrees, but immediately gets back to work as she bumps into Alf (Ray Meagher), who tells her that one of Mali’s surf boards, which recently went missing, has been spotted at the north end of the beach.

Not thinking anything of it, Lacey heads down the beach alone to collect it, unaware that she’s been lured into a trap.

As she attempts to pull the board out of the sand, Holden appears behind her, catching her off guard!

Despite everything, he still thinks Lacey is his “girlfriend,” and he lays into her for not turning at court to support him.

An already nervous Lacey is left terrified when Holden tells her that he’s had a realisation – if they’d both died together on the day of the train crash, they’d have been together forever.

Meanwhile, back at the surf club, Mali has a chance encounter with Alf, who tells him that Lacey is down the beach collecting his stray foamy.

The idea of Lacey being left alone immediately sets off alarm bells for Mali, and he rushes down the beach, with a sinking feeling that Holden has set the whole thing up.

He arrives at the scene just as Holden is getting increasingly irate, trying to grab hold of Lacey.

Mali shouts out, scaring Holden off, but he’s not able to grab a hold of Lacey’s stalker before he makes a swift exit back down the beach.

As Lacey, David and Leah reconvene back at Salt after the incident, David quickly finalises the arrangements for Lacey’s motel room before heading off to put out a warrant for Holden’s arrest.

The plan is for Lacey to stay at the surf club with Leah until David finishes his shift, but when Lacey gets restless, she asks Leah to take her to the motel room where she’ll wait on her own for her dad’s arrival.

Unfortunately, they have no idea that Holden has been watching from the bushes nearby, and as they drive off in Leah’s car, Holden jumps into his own and follows closely behind.

Later that evening, alone in her motel room, Lacey gets a knock at the door. It’s a takeaway delivery, but despite Lacey’s insistence that she didn’t order one, the delivery driver tells her that it’s not her problem.

Lacey cautiously opens the door and takes the delivery, but as she goes to close it, Holden sticks his foot in and blocks her from doing so!

Now trapped with her stalker yet again, Lacey does her best to get Holden agree to take a walk with her, but he refuses, knowing too well that she’ll just shout to raise the alarm.

Instead, he makes her sit on the bed, but as he touches her hair, Lacey bolts for the door.

Enraged, Holden jumps up and blocks her, before forcing her backwards onto the bed and clamping his hand over her mouth.

With no option but to try and fight her way out of the situation, a terrified Lacey grabs the lamp from the bedside table and swings it right at Holden’s head, immediately silencing him in the middle of a declaration of love!

In Friday’s episode, David finally makes his way to the motel, having been delayed on the way by an altercation at the station, and by Jo wanting an update on Tane’s (Ethan Browne) case.

By the time he arrives, Lacey is sat on the floor, numb and barely able to acknowledge her dad as he enters the room.

As she stares across the room, David follows her eyes and sees a blood-splattered lamp, before spotting Holden’s lifeless body on the other side of the bed.

Slowly heading across the room, he checks Holden’s pulse – he’s gone!

Before long, the room is filled with police and forensic officers, bagging up evidence and analysing the crime scene.

While David is all too aware that Holden’s death came about due to the system failing to protect Lacey, he has no option but to arrest his own daughter.

While her ordeal with Holden may in one way be over, in another way it’s only just beginning.

Will Lacey face consequences for killing her tormentor?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 13th April (Episode 8672)

John accepts his limitations.

Remi makes a decision.

Sonny puts his friend first.

Tuesday 14th April (Episode 8673)

Cash’s investigation bears fruit.

Sonny doubles down.

Leah has big reno dreams.

Wednesday 15th April (Episode 8674)

Tane’s hopes for acquittal are dashed.

Lacey’s greatest fears are confirmed.

David forces Cash to follow protocol.

Thursday 16th April (Episode 8675)

Tane’s court date looms.

Lacey gets an unwanted visitor.

Mac calls in a favour.

Friday 17th April (Episode 8676)

Brax and Ricky are back.

David uncovers a shocking scene.

Tane’s running out of time.