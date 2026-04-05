This week on Home and Away in the UK, as Lacey anxiously waits to hear whether her AVO against Holden will be granted, he makes it clear that nothing will stop him.

Holden’s (Lach Millar) behaviour takes another dangerous turn in this week’s episodes, as his refusal to accept the Apprehended Violence Order Lacey (Sophea Pennington) has placed against him ultimately leads to his arrest.

As the day of the hearing arrives, Lacey is already on edge. Despite Abigail’s (Hailey Pinto) attempts to reassure her that the order will bring protection, Lacey admits she’s struggling with guilt, questioning whether things could have been handled differently.

Mali (Kyle Shilling) is quick to shut that down, reminding her that she’s not responsible for Holden’s actions.

But the pressure only intensifies when Lacey receives a message from Holden, begging her to stop the AVO.

The message has the desired effect, leaving her visibly rattled as she confides in Mali that Holden knows exactly how to get to her.

Lacey again turns to Leah (Ada Nicodemou) for support, admitting that she doesn’t want to be alone while David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and Jo (Maddison Brown) are at work.

As they talk, she begins to recognise that Holden’s behaviour is manipulative—but still struggles to shake the guilt, questioning why she can’t simply feel angry instead.

She then takes decisive action as she blocks Holden’s number.

When the verdict finally comes through, Lacey is told the AVO has been granted. The news brings some relief, but it’s short-lived.

Soon after, Abby receives a call at the restaurant—it’s Holden, who has already worked out that Lacey has blocked his number. He makes it clear he has no intention of backing off, insisting he’ll never give up on her.

Unbeknownst to them, Holden has already taken things a step further—breaking into the Beach House and lying in wait for Lacey.

Though shaken, Lacey tries to move forward, with Mali and Abby walking her home to make sure she’s safe.

But despite what happened when Leah left her alone previously, Lacey makes the same mistake again.

Convincing Mali and Abby that she’ll be fine, she tells them they can head back to work before locking the door behind them, unaware that Holden is already inside the house.

When Lacey later steps out of the bathroom, she’s confronted by Holden.

As he attempts to justify his actions, insisting he’s only trying to get her attention, Lacey is horrified, pointing out that he’s already breaking the law by being there.

As Holden continues to push his deluded version of events, Lacey stands her ground, making it clear she wants nothing to do with him.

When he tries to stop her from calling the police, she refuses to back down, managing to alert them and force him out of the house.

As he makes his way along the road in his patrol car, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) spots Holden walking across the road.

Sounding his siren, Cash yells out for Holden to stop where he is, but he instead makes a run for it.

It only takes Cash a matter of seconds to catch up to Holden, as he tackles him to the ground and places him under arrest.

Is Lacey finally going to be safe from her stalker?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 6th April (Episode 8667)

John’s DIY goes awry.

David cops it from all sides.

Cash hands over what he’s been hiding.

Tuesday 7th April (Episode 8668)

Remi threatens to be reckless.

Justin and Leah adjust to their houseguest.

Cash and David work as a team.

Wednesday 8th April (Episode 8669)

Leah comforts Lacey.

Mali and Abigail don’t see eye to eye.

Sonny gets a glimmer of hope.

Thursday 9th April (Episode 8670)

Lacey’s newfound positivity is crushed.

Cash pursues Holden.

Levi is the bearer of bad news.

Friday 10th April (Episode 8671)

Justin’s ready for John to move on.

Will Remi listen to his doctor

Sonny remains powerless.