Home and Away Spoilers – Sonny given hope as Remi gets devastating update

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Remi’s condition takes a worrying turn, just as a separate breakthrough offers unexpected hope for Sonny.

Having just begun radiotherapy following the discovery of an aggressive brain tumour, Remi (Adam Rowland) is struggling with the physical toll of treatment as he and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) return from the hospital.

When Alf (Ray Meagher) spots him looking unwell outside the Surf Club, Eden quickly covers, passing it off as a hangover as Remi’s diagnosis remains secret to all but his closest friends.

Back home, Remi is buoyed when he opens a letter confirming his licence will be reinstated the following day, six months after it was suspended for drink-driving.

With his symptoms seemingly easing, he begins to convince himself that things may be improving.

Determined to reclaim a sense of normality, Remi turns his attention to his motorbike, keen to get back on the road.

Eden is immediately uneasy as Remi talks about it with John (Shane Withington), trying to steer him away from the idea without revealing Remi’s diagnosis to their neighbour.

Over dinner at Salt, which Eden hoped would provide a distraction, Remi points to the improvement in his symptoms as proof that the treatment is working, and begins talking about his plans to get on the road again.

But Eden isn’t convinced, reminding him of the risks and warning that riding in his condition could be dangerous.

Not planning on backing down, Remi insists he won’t do anything reckless, asking her to trust him.

Later, speaking to Sonny (Ryan Bown) on the phone, Remi’s excitement is clear as he talks about finally getting back on the road.

Overhearing, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) shares Eden’s concerns, pointing out that Remi would need medical clearance before being considered fit to drive.

When Cash offers to speak to him, Eden declines, worried Remi will see it as a pile-on.

Later, after Remi has finished working on the bike, Eden raises it with him herself, admitting she’s scared and warning that riding in his condition is a serious risk.

Remi, however, shuts her down, insisting he won’t do anything reckless and asking her to let it go.

The following day, Remi prepares to head out on the bike. But as he sits astride it, he freezes.

He’s suddenly overwhelmed by the thought that if he were to have a seizure while riding, he could cause serious harm to himself or someone else.

Unable to go through with it, he backs down.

Seeing how much it affects him, Eden calls Justin (James Stewart), who later turns up with Sonny to lift Remi’s spirits.

The distraction works, with the three sharing some drinks, and Remi begins to accept that he may need to hold off and seek proper medical clearance before riding again.

Out the back, Remi and Sonny share a quieter moment after Justin leaves, reflecting on how much their lives have shifted. As Remi moves to put the bike away, he suddenly collapses onto the lawn, struck by another seizure.

Sonny sees exactly what’s happening from the verandah, but is unable to reach him in his wheelchair.

Determined to help, he attempts to manoeuvre his wheelchair down the step, but ends up falling from it, forcing himself to drag his way across the grass towards Remi.

But as he does so, his leg momentarily moves and helps push him along.

Sonny pauses, glancing back at as he tries to work out whether he imagined feeling something, before continuing towards Remi.

Once Remi regains consciousness, he downplays the incident and refuses to call for help.

As Cash arrives and helps Sonny back into his chair, Sonny uses Cash’s phone to call an ambulance, despite knowing Remi won’t be happy about it.

When paramedics arrive, Remi refuses treatment, insisting there’s nothing they can tell him that he doesn’t already know.

Cash calls Levi (Tristan Gorey), who arrives to assess the situation. While Remi continues to brush off concerns, Levi makes it clear that the seizure is a significant warning sign, particularly given he is already undergoing treatment.

Sonny also raises what he felt during the incident, but when Levi runs some checks, there’s no clear response from Sonny’s legs, leaving him disappointed.

With both Levi and Sonny pushing him to take things seriously, Remi eventually agrees to meet Levi the following morning before heading in for scans.

At the hospital, Remi is forced to confront the reality of his situation when Levi delivers the results—his tumour has grown significantly, meaning that the radiotherapy hasn’t worked.

Shaken, Remi is reluctant to hear what comes next, but Levi pushes ahead, arranging for him to see a specialist—Dr Cindy Swan (Brigid Zengeni), a renowned neurosurgeon who has luckily just returned from Copenhagen.

Levi has worked with Dr Swan before and tells Remi he’s incredibly lucky to have such an expert on board.

Initially resistant, Remi walks out before the consultation can take place, struggling to process the news.

However, after further encouragement from Eden, he agrees to return and hear what she has to say.

Dr Swan wastes no time—direct and to the point, she lays out the severity of the situation without sugarcoating it.

The tumour is aggressive and continuing to grow, and surgery is now the only viable option. However, due to its position, the procedure carries significant risks.

When Remi questions whether removing it will resolve everything, Swan makes it clear that nothing is guaranteed.

As Remi presses for details on what the surgery would involve, Dr Swan drops a bombshell—suggesting that he remain awake during the operation, allowing her to monitor his brain function as she removes the tumour.

The suggestion leaves Remi stunned. Though the idea is explained as a way to minimise potential damage, he struggles to come to terms with the prospect of being conscious during such a procedure.

With time running out, Dr Swan makes it clear he doesn’t have the luxury of delaying a decision.

Will Remi agree to go ahead?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 6th April (Episode 8667)

John’s DIY goes awry.

David cops it from all sides.

Cash hands over what he’s been hiding.

Tuesday 7th April (Episode 8668)

Remi threatens to be reckless.

Justin and Leah adjust to their houseguest.

Cash and David work as a team.

Wednesday 8th April (Episode 8669)

Leah comforts Lacey.

Mali and Abigail don’t see eye to eye.

Sonny gets a glimmer of hope.

Thursday 9th April (Episode 8670)

Lacey’s newfound positivity is crushed.

Cash pursues Holden.

Levi is the bearer of bad news.

Friday 10th April (Episode 8671)

Justin’s ready for John to move on.

Will Remi listen to his doctor

Sonny remains powerless.