Next week on Home and Away in the UK, after sixteen years living on Saxon Avenue, a DIY disaster sees John move in with Leah and Justin – how will they cope with their new houseguest?

John’s (Shane Withington) confidence in his DIY skills quickly backfires next week, leaving him with a flooded home, and Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) with an unexpected houseguest!

Justin first clocks that something is afoot when he finds John in a rush on the beach, hurrying to get the flags in so he can make it to the tile shop before closing.

John explains he’s about to start work on his bathroom and is planning to do it all himself.

Despite Justin questioning whether that’s wise, John is completely unfazed, convinced that tradies charge too much and that the job is straightforward after watching a series of online tutorials.

He even attempts to rope Justin into helping, but Justin declines, opting to stay out of what’s clearly a bigger job than John anticipates.

Later, John returns home with a car full of tiles just as Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives home next door.

Soon enough, John enlists both Cash and Justin to help him unload the lot.

Justin makes it clear he hasn’t got long, but still ends up pitching in before finally making his escape.

As he leaves, he again questions whether John should really be taking it all on himself.

However, John brushes it off, insisting he’s got it covered and will get properly underway first thing in the morning.

That evening, Justin runs into Alf (Ray Meagher) and tells him about John’s reno plans, admitting he already feels a bit guilty for leaving John to it.

Alf agrees it’s a disaster waiting to happen and his advice is simple—stay well clear, or Justin will end up doing the whole job himself.

Justin agrees, deciding there’s only so much damage John can realistically do…

By the following morning, it’s clear things have gone badly wrong when Justin is met with the sound of chaos coming from John’s house and finds rubble dumped outside.

When John appears at the door soaked through, the truth quickly comes out—while attempting to use the tile cutter, he’s hit a water pipe, flooding the bathroom and much of the house beyond it.

Although he’s managed to shut off the water, and attempts to pass it off as a minor setback, the damage is significant.

With the house no longer habitable, Justin brings John back to his place and offers him one of the spare rooms until things can be fixed.

Grateful for the offer, and thoughtfully bringing board games with him, John insists he’ll keep out of the way and won’t be any trouble.

John quickly makes himself at home, helping himself to Leah’s baking while continuing to analyse what went wrong.

He remains convinced he followed the instructional video correctly, rather than accepting the job may have been beyond him.

Although he does begrudgingly agree to look into getting a plumber to assess the damage, he’s clearly wary of what it’s going to cost.

The only problem is that Leah still hasn’t been told.

Justin clearly struggles with how to break the news, leaving her a vague message asking her to call him back.

Instead, Leah later learns the truth from Marilyn (Emily Symons) at the coffee cart, where John has already recounted the incident in full—admitting he’d have been in serious trouble without Justin and Leah taking him in.

Rather than confronting Justin, Leah decides to have a bit of fun.

When she gets home, she turns on the charm with Justin and suggests they make the most of some time alone together.

Justin tries to explain what’s happened, but she keeps steering things elsewhere, clearly enjoying watching him squirm.

Only when he finally admits that John has flooded his house and is staying with them does Leah reveal she already knows.

That evening, John returns after seeing a plumber, admitting the guy knows his stuff and is putting together a quote.

However, John isn’t committing to anything just yet—he makes it clear he’ll wait to see the quote before deciding what to do next.

John happily helps set the table and enjoys a home-cooked meal, before the three sit down to watch TV together.

What starts as one episode quickly turns into another, as John insists he can’t possibly go to bed without finding out what happens next.

Leah and Justin protest—they’ve both got early starts—but John argues it would be rude to watch without them, eventually persuading them to stay up.

As they give in, he admits he hasn’t had this much fun since he stayed with Irene (Lynne McGranger).

By the next morning, the cracks are already showing. Justin asks for a double coffee at the diner cart after being kept up past midnight, while Leah tries to stay positive about their unexpected guest.

But when John arrives outraged over the plumber’s quote—insisting he’s being overcharged and that he’ll need to shop around—the reality begins to sink in.

Justin explains to Leah that he had told John he could stay until the bathroom was fixed… but if John keeps rejecting quotes, that could take a while.

What was meant to be a short-term favour is suddenly looking like something much longer, as the pair realise their houseguest may not be going anywhere anytime soon!

Will Justin and Leah reconsider their offer, or choose to embrace the privilege of JP’s presence in their humble home?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 6th April (Episode 8667)

John’s DIY goes awry.

David cops it from all sides.

Cash hands over what he’s been hiding.

Tuesday 7th April (Episode 8668)

Remi threatens to be reckless.

Justin and Leah adjust to their houseguest.

Cash and David work as a team.

Wednesday 8th April (Episode 8669)

Leah comforts Lacey.

Mali and Abigail don’t see eye to eye.

Sonny gets a glimmer of hope.

Thursday 9th April (Episode 8670)

Lacey’s newfound positivity is crushed.

Cash pursues Holden.

Levi is the bearer of bad news.

Friday 10th April (Episode 8671)

Justin’s ready for John to move on.

Will Remi listen to his doctor

Sonny remains powerless.