Home and Away Spoilers – Sonny and Remi get life-changing medical news

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the drama from the train crash continues, with Jo’s life on the line, Sonny facing potentially life-changing injuries, and what is wrong with Remi?

Numerous Summer Bay residents were heading to the Off the Rails music festival in Broken Hill when their train—embracing the festival’s branding a bit too literally—derailed in a tunnel, after hitting some bikes discarded by teens spraying graffiti.

The crash claimed the life of festival-goer Isaac (Jordan Dulieu), who was looking forward to seeing his cousin’s band with mate Holden (Lach Millar), and had failed in his attempt to chat up Mackenzie (Emily Weir), Lacey (Sophea Pennington) and Dana (Ally Harris).

Whilst those three bay residents—along with Abigail (Hailey Pinto), Remi (Adam Rowland) and Eddie (Stephen Madsen)—appeared to escape with just a few cuts and bruises, Justin (James Stewart) continued his proud tradition of finale-related injuries by being rushed to hospital with suspected internal bleeding.

As this week came to a close, attention remained firmly on Sonny (Ryan Bown) and Jo (Maddison Brown), both left in precarious situations.Trapped underneath some seats in the carriage, Sonny was finally freed by rescue workers, only for him to quietly tell Remi that he couldn’t feel his legs.

Meanwhile, Jo was in mortal danger after becoming trapped beneath a section of collapsed roof. Having accessed the carriage alongside Tane (Ethan Browne) after sneaking in through the other end of the tunnel, Levi (Tristan Gorey) quickly realised Jo was at risk of crush syndrome.

The debris pinning her down would be causing toxins to build up inside her body, and once the pressure was released, those toxins could flood her system and trigger cardiac arrest.

After Levi left the tunnel to gather more medical supplies, the carriage shifted, moving the piece of roof with it. Knowing that it was now a ticking time-bomb before crush syndrome set in, Levi was desperate to get back into the carriage, only to be stopped by Jo’s dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and rescue leader Alison (Lulu Howes), who deemed it too dangerous.

With nothing more he could do, Levi grabbed a megaphone and yelled to Tane to get Jo out of the train immediately. Inside the carriage, as debris continued to fall, Tane raced to free Jo while Eddie retreated. Panicking, Eddie then fled the carriage entirely, leaving Tane alone with Jo.

Next week, we return to the scene as Peter (Kurt Ramjan) and fellow paramedics carry Sonny on a spinal board into the ambulance. Remi walks alongside, insisting on accompanying his mate to hospital.

Meanwhile, Levi continues trying to convince David and Cash to let him back into the tunnel but it’s of no use, despite David’s own daughter being the life in danger.

The argument is soon interrupted by the appearance of Eddie.

Shaken, Eddie claims to David, Cash and Lacey that he and Jo got separated, and warns them that the roof is set to collapse at any moment.

Levi manages to get hold of Tane on the phone, who confirms that he cannot find Jo’s pulse.

Realising it’s now or never, Tane uses all his might to lift the collapsed roof clear of Jo.

Outside, David, Lacey and Eddie are relieved when Tane finally emerges, carrying an unconscious Jo in his arms.

But she’s far from safe. Levi moves quickly—administering treatment and starting IV fluids as David and Lacey watch—before she is rushed into the waiting ambulance.

David reluctantly remains at the crash site, determined to see the operation through.

As the ambulance drives away, Tane throws a disapproving look over at Eddie, furious at him for abandoning Jo.

Arriving at the hospital, Levi takes charge once more and works to stabilise Jo. Later that evening, he tells Lacey that while Jo is now stable, she remains in a critical condition and is at risk of organ failure. She is moved to ICU and placed on a ventilator.

Back at the crash site, darkness falls as David watches four body bags being loaded into the coroner’s van. Cash approaches with pieces of a mangled bike recovered from beneath the engine, explaining that they support the driver’s account that teenagers were on the tracks.

At the hospital, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) assists in her role as a police volunteer, working through the passenger list and gathering updates as victims are identified.

Later, when she returns to the station, she finds Cash and David already there. David takes the updated list and prepares to continue, but Cash intervenes, telling him that with Jo now in ICU, he can handle the rest. He urges David to go and be with his daughter, assuring him he’ll take care of matters at the station.

Meanwhile, Sonny puts on a brave face for Dana as he’s wheeled into the emergency department. Dr Chappel (Anthony Harkin) and Dana go through an initial assessment, but it soon becomes clear to them both that Sonny has no feeling in his lower body.

As Dr Harkin attempts to reassure them that Sonny’s symptoms could be the result of minor shock syndrome, they’re interrupted by news that another critical patient—Jo—is being rushed in.

With Sonny not considered to be in immediate danger, he is moved down the priority list and relocated to make room, much to Dana’s frustration. She points out that he hasn’t yet been fully assessed, but Dr Chappel explains that the neuro team has been paged and, for now, Sonny is stable.

Dana continues to press the issue, challenging the decision to de-prioritise him. Dr Chappel is left with little choice but to stand her down from her shift, citing her clear conflict of interest and instructing her to step back and focus on her boyfriend instead.

As Sonny is transferred to another ward, Remi catches sight of him being wheeled past and asks what’s happening. All Dana can say is that they’re waiting on scans. The short exchange leaves Remi quietly wrestling with his guilt, over the fact that he helped organise the trip that brought them all onto that train in the first place.

Later, Sonny is finally taken to radiology. When Dr Chappel returns with the results he reveals that there’s no spine damage, and all they can do now is to wait and see if things improve once the swelling subsides. Sonny latches onto the uncertainty of that outcome, focusing on the “if” rather than the good news.

Convinced the damage could be permanent, he begins to voice fears that he may never walk again. Dana tries to keep his spirits up, but her insistence on staying positive soon begins to frustrate him.

Later that evening, Remi takes a final look around the chaos in the emergency ward before deciding to make his way back to Summer Bay.

But as Remi walks towards the surf club a short while later, still processing the day’s events, he suddenly begins to falter.

Without warning, and alone in the dark, he drops to the ground, a seizure taking hold as his body convulses violently.

Remi isn’t found until some surfers come across him the next morning, alerting a lifeguard and Alf (Ray Meagher).

Rushed back to Northern Districts, Remi soon suffers another seizure—this time witnessed by Eden as she arrives at the hospital.

Levi orders some urgent scans, but when he finally returns with the results, the news is devastating…

Remi has a brain tumour.

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 23rd February (Episode 8637)

Multiple lives hang in the balance. Tane’s in a life-and-death race against the clock. A Summer Bay favourite receives life-changing news.

Tuesday 24th February (Episode 8638)

Leah calls on Alf. Levi delivers shocking news. Eden worries for her friend.

Wednesday 25th February (Episode 8639)

Harper’s honest with her mum. John is the bearer of bad news. Mali confides in Levi.

Thursday 26th February (Episode 8640)

Kerrie expresses remorse over her past mistakes. Tane’s trust in Harper wavers.

Friday 27th February (Episode 8641)

Tane and Harper go head-to-head. Kerrie’s lies cause friction. Mali extends an olive branch.