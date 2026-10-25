Home and Away Spoilers – A horrifying discovery as Roo goes missing

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Roo’s disappearance prompts a horrifying discovery, Eden prepares to spend her final days in a peaceful setting, and there’s a surprise marriage proposal.

Roo (Georgie Parker) has been away from Summer Bay for nearly five months, having originally headed to Merimbula to help out her mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) with some “stuff around the house.”

But what was supposed to be a short visit has become an extended stay, and whilst Alf (Ray Meagher) has made trips down to see them, he’s increasingly missing having his daughter at home.

With Summer Bay House quieter following Zane’s (Angus McColl) departure, Alf admitted to Marilyn (Emily Symons) last week that he was in no hurry to head home to an empty house, after she explained she’d be working late.

News of the bronze medallion presentation organised by John (Shane Withington) gave Alf reason to call his daughter, insisting that she should attend as surf club secretary.

But his message went unanswered, and even after the successful ceremony, Alf admitted he wished Roo had been there.

Seeing how lost Alf was without her, Marilyn contacted Roo herself. She reassured her that Alf was well, but explained how much he missed her. Roo admitted she missed him too.

Meeting Alf in the diner, Marilyn explained that Roo was sorry for not returning his call, and that she would be coming home the following day.

Alf was delighted, even after Marilyn conceded that she may have applied a little encouragement, assuring him that Roo wanted to come home.

With Roo set to leave, Martha accepted a last-minute opportunity to join some friends on a cruise, whilst Alf and Marilyn headed home to prepare Roo’s room.

Later, after speaking to Martha, Alf learnt that Roo had set off at the same time as her mum left for the airport. As such, she should have arrived home by now.

Marilyn suggested that Roo may have taken the scenic route, or stopped to chat to someone over coffee. Reassured, Alf agreed that having waited this long to have his daughter home, he could wait a little longer.

However, a new promo reveals that Roo’s journey home is set to become a missing person investigation!

With Roo still absent this week, Justin (James Stewart) admits to John that he has a bad feeling—and John shares his concern. Marilyn, meanwhile, is struggling with the possibility that her encouragement to return would have put Roo in danger.

“If something has happened to her… I will never be able to forgive myself,” she tells Leah (Ada Nicodemou).

Alf heads to the police station, explaining to David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) that Roo should have been home two days ago.

Alf is then seen looking at a photograph of his daughter on his phone, whilst another moment in the promo shows him clutching his chest in pain!

The search takes a worrying turn when David and Constable Lombard (Shannon Ryan) approach the remains of Roo’s burnt-out car in a forest clearing.

David takes a closer look, and seems particularly concerned as he inspects the boot.

Officers cordon off the area, and Alf is later seen standing at the police tape after dark, looking towards the wreck.

“She was almost home,” we hear Alf ask. “If Roo was so close to the bay, where the hell is she now?”

Adding to the mystery, an unidentified man is shown using Roo’s phone to seemingly type a message.

The phone is also seen being wrapped in newspaper, alongside a hammer…

David states that they need to file a missing persons report, whilst a poster is printed bearing Roo’s photo.

It identifies her last known location as Swan Avenue, Bayfield, and explains that she was travelling to Summer Bay in a black Toyota C-HR.

With her car destroyed and her phone in the possession of a stranger, what happened to Roo on the final stretch of her journey home?

Elsewhere in the bay, Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) disappearance from hospital has left her family fearing the worst, after Levi (Tristan Gorey) discovered she’d discharged herself the previous night.

With no sign of Eden, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) or Gary (Peter Phelps) at the share house, Abigail (Hailey Pinto) voiced a heartbreaking explanations for her sister’s decision—she doesn’t want to die in hospital.

This week, Eden’s whereabout are revealed, as she spends time with Cash at a farm in the countryside.

With her aplastic anaemia worsening, and no suitable bone marrow donor found, it appears she has chosen somewhere peaceful that she can spend her final days, surrounded by the people she loves.

Her siblings and parents are amongst those who visit during the week, with Eden’s cheerful manner surprising her loved ones.

A promo for the week’s episodes shows Eden playing guitar and singing, albeit whilst receiving oxygen through a nasal cannula.

Eden’s mum Debra (Tammy MacIntosh) is showing kissing Eden on the forehead, as her daughter sits outside in a wheelchair.

But whilst Eden puts on a brave face, she admits to Cash how scared she is of dying. The couple share an emotional embrace beneath the stars, facing the possibility that they have very little time left together.

“I’d do anything for more time with her,” Cash is seen telling Gary in the promo, whilst we hear Eden asking to only remember the good memories of her.

“I really wanted to do a brilliant job because of the sensitivity and importance of the storyline,” Stephanie Panozzo told TV Week. “I really wanted to do it justice.”

“It was also so special to have veterans of the industry such as Peter Phelps, Tammy MacIntosh and Aaron Jeffery come back to the Bay and have them as scene partners again.”

As the Fowler family say their goodbyes, could this really be the end for Eden—or is there still hope of a last-minute reprieve?

Back in Summer Bay, the situation prompts Levi to make a big decision about his future with Mackenzie (Emily Weir).

The couple have endured a difficult few months following Mac’s second miscarriage and the loss of their remaining embryos during IVF. Having decided to build a future together without children, they’re now set to take another significant step.

With Eden reminding her brother how precious life is, Levi decides he doesn’t want to put off taking the next step in their relationship.

Heading to the beach with Mac, Levi asks her to marry him!

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Here’s the full spoilers this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 26th October (Episode 8826)

Cash and Eden find sanctuary for their goodbyes. Richie’s first day on the job doesn’t go as planned. What’s happened to Roo?

Tuesday 27th October (Episode 8827)

The Fowler family unite. Tane’s leaving Summer Bay. Levi faces reality.

Wednesday 28th October (Episode 8828)

The mystery of what’s happened to Roo deepens. Tane says goodbye. Lacey and Dylan try again.

Thursday 29th October (Episodes 8829-8831)

David’s investigation raises more questions than answers. Lacey gets mixed signals. Justin shows up for Richie.

Alf’s heart is breaking over his missing daughter. The Fowler family say their goodbyes. David makes a horrifying discovery.

Eden’s good news is soured. Alf won’t give up on finding his daughter. Mackenzie and Levi keep their engagement a secret.

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