Home and Away Spoilers – The Fowlers say goodbye before Eden’s death

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the show reaches its 2026 season finale as Eden’s family prepare to say their final goodbyes, whilst Levi makes a life-changing decision about his future with Mackenzie.

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) has decided to spend what could be her final days away from hospital, with husband Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) by her side.

As her aplastic anaemia has worsened, doctors have been left trying to keep her alive in the hope that a donor can be found, but Eden has chosen to make the most of whatever time she has left.

With help from Remi (Adam Rowland), the couple have escaped to a farm in the country, where Eden hopes to enjoy some peace with the people she loves.

Her decision has been particularly difficult for brother Levi (Tristan Gorey), who arrived determined to persuade her to return to hospital, only for Eden to insist that her remaining days should be happy ones.

Sadly, the week ended with a stark reminder of her worsening condition, as she and Cash woke to discover she’d suffered a severe nosebleed overnight.

Next week, with the bleeding finally under control, Levi warns that she might not be so lucky next time. Whilst Eden tries to brush it off as irritation from her oxygen tubes, her brother insists she needs to be back in hospital, where she can receive proper care.

As Levi presses his point, Eden reminds him that she doesn’t want to die in hospital, and believes returning will only delay the inevitable. She’s made her decision, and with so little time left, she doesn’t want their goodbyes to be overshadowed by arguments.

During a quieter moment together, Levi admits how much he regrets the ten years they spent apart following their parents’ divorce. Eden acknowledges her part in their estrangement, and the siblings make their peace as Levi agrees to respect her wishes.

Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery) and Deb (Tammy MacIntosh) soon arrive to be with their daughter. Mackenzie (Emily Weir) decides to leave in order to give them some time as a family, telling Levi how proud she is of him for accepting Eden’s choice.

Abigail (Hailey Pinto) is finding it harder to face her sister, admitting to Jimmy that she isn’t ready to say goodbye. He gently reassures her that none of them are, but she doesn’t need to find the perfect words— Eden just wants her there.

When Abby confesses that she’s been avoiding her, Eden reassures her younger sister that she’s brave, strong, and someone she’s immensely proud of.

Jimmy also offers Levi some reassurance as he struggles with being unable to help. Whatever his instincts as a doctor, right now Eden needs him to be her brother, and being there for her is all any of them can do.

With Eden’s family now gathered around her, Gary (Peter Phelps) decides it’s time to leave, offering to stay nearby in case Cash needs him. Cash assures his foster dad that he can manage, but Gary reminds him he only has to call if he needs anything.

The following day, the family prepare to leave Eden and Cash alone too, sharing tearful embraces before they go.

As Levi breaks down, Eden asks him to look after their parents and Abby, making him promise to take care of himself too.

With the family gone, Eden turns her attention to the future she hopes Cash will have after her death.

She wants him to find someone to love, have children and live somewhere like their countryside retreat, although she insists his future partner cannot be anyone she knows.

Cash jokes that this rules out Remi, giving them a brief moment of laughter before Eden explains what matters most to her. When he thinks of their life together, she wants him to remember the happy times, rather than these final days of illness.

Their conversation takes a frightening turn when Eden drinks some water and notices blood in the bottle. Cash helps her back inside to rest before heading out to chop firewood, whilst Eden picks up her guitar and sings, wishing they could hold on to the time they have left.

That night, beneath the stars, Eden finally admits how terrified she is of dying and leaving Cash behind. She’s angry that they won’t get to live the life they planned, and he holds her as she cries for everything they stand to lose.

By morning, Eden feels calmer, telling Cash that being with him and her family has been everything she could have wished for. She’s ready for whatever comes next.

But when Eden checks her phone, she discovers missed calls and voicemails containing the news they’ve been desperately waiting for—a donor has been found!

As Cash breaks down at the unexpected breakthrough, could Eden finally have a chance at the future she thought she’d lost?

Back in Summer Bay, saying goodbye to Eden has also left Levi thinking about his own future. Standing on the beach with Deb, he admits that he’s finally beginning to accept they’re going to lose his sister, before breaking down in Mac’s arms when she joins them.

Eden’s family later gather at Salt, where embarrassing childhood stories briefly lift the mood until Abby asks when they’ll next see one another. The uncomfortable silence brings a painful realisation—their next reunion will likely be at Eden’s funeral.

Afterwards, Deb tells Levi how grateful she is that he and Abby have supportive partners. Looking up at Mac on the balcony, Levi agrees that she deserves a medal for everything she’s done for their family, prompting Deb to remind him how precious their time together is.

Her advice to make every minute count stays with Levi, who surprises Mac during a walk on the beach the following morning by suggesting they get married!

Mac’s stunned silence briefly leaves him nervous, before she breaks into a smile and accepts.

After so much heartbreak, could their engagement mark the beginning of a happier chapter?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th November (Episode 8827)

The Fowler family unite.

Tane’s leaving Summer Bay.

Levi faces reality.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 8828)

The mystery of what’s happened to Roo deepens.

Tane says goodbye.

Lacey and Dylan try again.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 8829)

David’s investigation raises more questions than answers.

Lacey gets mixed signals.

Justin shows up for Richie.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 8830) – UK Season Finale

Alf’s heart is breaking over his missing daughter.

The Fowler family say their goodbyes.

David makes a horrifying discovery.

When does Home and Away start on 5Drama? UK broadcaster Channel 5 has today confirmed the date that classic Home and Away will begin airing on its new channel, 5Drama. Read more...

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