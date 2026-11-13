Next week on Emmerdale, a desperate Sam visits Tom, Caleb worries he and Sadie have been rumbled, and what’s troubling Dylan?

1) Sam’s desperate gamble as he visits Tom

Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) faces fresh anxiety over abusive ex-husband Tom’s (James Chase) impending release next week, whilst the fallout from Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) interference continues to tear the Dingles apart.

Cain’s attempt to frighten Tom into leaving Belle alone had devastating consequences this week, when news reached Wishing Well that nephew Samson (Sam Hall) had carried out an attack in prison which left Tom hospitalised.

Samson had been preparing to come home that day after two years inside, but the assault put paid to his release and left him facing a potential GBH charge and increased sentence.

Cain insisted that he’d only asked Samson to get someone else to rough Tom up, but that did little to appease Sam (James Hooton), who accused his brother of not caring about his son.

With the brothers at loggerheads, Belle took matters into her own hands by visiting Tom in hospital, where he claimed to have gained a new perspective on the abuse he’d subjected her to.

Tom apologised and assured Belle that he would never cause trouble for her or her family again, revealing that he planned to move to Northern Ireland for a job with an old university friend after his release.

Belle returned home believing that Tom had changed, despite Cain’s warning to the contrary. Yet as Tom smirked to himself back at the hospital, viewers were given reason to question his apparent remorse.

Next week, Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Lydia (Karen Blick) try to bring Sam and Cain together as Samson’s legal situation worsens.

Whilst at the hospital, Cain explains to Moira that he’ll attempt to make amends with Sam. But when he catches up with him, Sam is still furious, holding Cain responsible for the prospect of his son spending longer behind bars.

The anger soon spills over into another confrontation, with Sam pinning Cain against the wall in The Woolpack toilets and leaving his brother shaken.

Whilst the family struggles to resolve the row, news of a victim liaison meeting forces Belle to confront the reality of Tom’s approaching release.

Desperate to help Samson, Sam decides to make his own appeal to Tom, visiting him in prison to plead for leniency.

However, Tom relishes having Sam at his mercy.

As Belle’s anxiety builds ahead of her meeting, her family rallies around her.

Tom also receives another visitor when prison chaplain Charles (Kevin Mathurin) meets with him and encourages him to see this as an opportunity to find redemption.

But does Tom have any intention of changing his ways?

2) A grave mystery for Nicola

Tom also casts a shadow over Nicola’s (Nicola Wheeler) week, when she makes an unsettling discovery at Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) grave.

Nicola has already been left questioning whether to forgive her late husband’s nephew after receiving a letter from Tom following Jimmy’s death. Having found his words unexpectedly kind, Nicola wondered what Jimmy would have wanted her to do.

It took a conversation with Kev (Chris Coghill) to remind her how Tom had manipulated them all, with Kev pointing out that Jimmy wouldn’t have put family loyalty ahead of anyone’s safety.

But next week, Nicola discovers flowers from Tom on Jimmy’s grave, leaving her troubled by the question of who put them there.

With Tom still behind bars, who has been visiting Jimmy on his behalf?

3) Kev struggles to let go

Nicola also remains firmly on Kev’s mind, as his attempts to distance himself from her prove easier said than done.

The pair have grown closer as Kev has helped Nicola through her grief, even providing an unlikely solution to her sleepless nights when she discovered that his snoring reminded her of Jimmy.

After accepting Kev’s offer of his bed for the night, Nicola ended up sleeping on the floor beside the sofa where he’d settled down, later admitting that she’d had her best night’s sleep since losing her husband.

Whilst Nicola brushed off Laurel’s (Charlotte Bellamy) suggestion that Kev had feelings for her, Kev admitted to Lewis (Bradley Riches) that he thought there was a spark. Aware that Nicola was still grieving, he decided that he needed to take a step back.

The news that he’d be given a trial as the chef at Sugden’s Smokehouse provided a chance to do just that, though both were saddened as he told Nicola he was leaving the café.

Yet despite the change of job, Kev struggles to move on from his feelings for Nicola.

Lewis already knows how his dad feels about her, but also has his own difficulties with Nicola to work through as the pair try to resolve their disputes at the café.

Will leaving the café be enough to help Kev let go?

4) Who’s rumbled Sadie and Caleb?

Elsewhere in the village, Caleb’s (William Ash) attempts to keep his betrayal from Ruby (Beth Cordingly) become increasingly desperate, as another encounter with Sadie (Patsy Kensit) threatens to expose everything.

Recruited by Joe (Ned Porteous) to wreck the Miligans’ marriage, Sadie got Caleb into bed by convincing him that Ruby had spent the night with Ross (Michael Parr).

However, Sadie backed out of Joe’s scheme, returning his hidden camera and claiming nothing had happened between her and Caleb. Joe later tricked Caleb into revealing the truth himself.

Caleb’s efforts to distance himself from Sadie have since failed, with his attempt to sabotage her work this week backfiring when she salvaged a deal for Ruby and strengthened their friendship.

Sadie has secretly kept footage of their encounter, and despite her assurances that she won’t cause further trouble, she’s clearly not ready to let Caleb go.

Ruby is soon given further cause to celebrate as she and Sadie successfully navigate a business meeting. With Caleb also showering her with compliments and giving her a bracelet, Ruby has little reason to suspect what her husband is hiding.

But Caleb’s confidence takes a knock when he clashes with Joe again, who vows to find proof of his affair with Sadie.

Feeling the pressure, Caleb confides in Cain, who urges his brother to be careful around Sadie and to tell Ruby the truth. Caleb is reluctant to take that advice, convinced that he can still keep the situation under control without breaking Ruby’s heart.

But keeping Sadie at arm’s length proves difficult when the pair find themselves posing as husband and wife at one of Ruby’s business meetings.

When it leads to the pair later sharing a stolen kiss, Caleb is left panicking over their latest indiscretion when he realises that someone saw them together!

Has Caleb finally handed Joe the proof he needs?

5) Will Thea manage to hoodwink her father?

Meanwhile, Thea (Chelsea Edge) embarks on a search for her biological father, just as she and Kim (Claire King) begin to make progress in their own relationship.

Kim recently revealed that Thea’s father is her former husband Steve Marchant (Paul Opacic), who never knew that she was pregnant. The couple’s marriage had ended bitterly, with Steve going to prison as Kim fled the village, and she later gave their daughter up for adoption.

Despite her own misgivings about Steve, Kim agreed to help Thea find him if that was what she wanted. First, though, she hoped for a chance to get to know her daughter herself.

That proved difficult this week when Thea questioned whether Kim was prepared to acknowledge her in public. Determined to show otherwise, Kim stunned the drinkers in The Woolpack by introducing Thea as her daughter, leaving Thea delighted.

Joe was less enthusiastic about the latest addition to the family, and he and Graham (Andrew Scarborough) agreed that they needed to keep an eye on her.

As Thea makes further efforts to connect with Kim, Joe remains suspicious, whilst Graham keeps a watchful eye.

Despite the risk of upsetting her mother, Thea presses ahead with her investigation into Steve. She later confides in best friend Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) that she’s made contact with him under false pretences, claiming to be a solicitor.

But is Thea asking for trouble by tracking down Steve?

6) A fresh test for Dylan and April

Also coming up, April (Amelia Flanagan) and Dylan (Fred Kettle) have begun to find some stability after the trauma they’ve endured, but there are still difficulties for the young couple to overcome.

Whilst both have insecurities to contend with, Dylan’s feelings of inferiority put fresh strain on their relationship.

Can they find a way through it together?