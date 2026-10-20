Home and Away’s Tane Parata set to leave Summer Bay after 7 years

Upcoming Home and Away spoilers have revealed that Tane Parata is set to leave Summer Bay after more than 7 years – but it won’t be forever.

Recent episodes of Home and Away in Australia have seen Tane (Ethan Browne) struggle to be apart from son Archie, who left Summer Bay with mum Harper (Jessica Redmayne) in early September.

Harper was forced to leave the bay after being subjected to months of coercive behaviour by new boyfriend Beau (Blake Richardson).

Beau was a steroid dealer who Sonny (Ryan Bown) met at the gym when he was recovering from the paralysis he suffered in the train crash at the beginning of this year.

He soon began dating Harper, but his controlling behaviour saw him track her location, isolate her from her friends and family, and eventually hit her.

After Sonny confessed to the police that Sonny was dealing from Summer Bay Fit, and Harper testified that Beau had hit her, he was eventually locked up.

However, Beau threatened Harper and Archie before being led away by the police, leaving Harper terrified that he would come after her and her son after his eventual release from prison.

She and Archie left Summer Bay alongside Dana (Ally Harris), planning on a fresh start somewhere where Beau could never find them.

Tane has since made a couple of trips to visit his son, but has struggled with the fact that he can no longer see him whenever he wants.

When Tane learnt that Archie seemed upset in the days after he returned from his most recent trip, it became clear that the absence was affecting the one-year-old as well.

In recent episodes, Tane learnt that Archie had been taken to hospital after falling off a swing in daycare. Upset that he was the last to know, he lashed out at Alf (Ray Meagher) as he reached the end of his tether.

Now, it appears that Tane will be saying goodbye to Summer Bay after more than 7 years, as he leaves to be closer to his son!

Tane’s departure is confirmed in spoilers for next week.

“Tane’s leaving Summer Bay” is the synopsis for next Tuesday 27th October, and it looks like his exit will air the following day, as “Tane says goodbye” on Wednesday 28th October.

In tomorrow’s episode, “Tane forges a new plan” as he decides that enough is enough.

A promo which aired in Australia after tonight’s episode saw Alf ask Tane: “You’re leaving the bay?”

“Maybe it’s time,” Tane responds, before the promo shows him performing one last taiaha sequence at the beach he’s called home since 2020.

In Thursday’s triple bill, “Tane asks Mali a big favour,” which we suspect will be asking him to take over the running of Summer Bay Fit, as he was forced to do when Tane was behind bars earlier this year.

Thankfully, it appears that Tane’s exit won’t be forever.

A break for the character has been expected for a while, after actor Ethan Browne wasn’t spotted at Sydney’s Palm Beach for a number of months – but he returned to Home and Away‘s beach filming location at the end of June.

Footage from tour company CelebTime showed Mackenzie running towards Tane after spotting him outside the Surf Club.

She hugged him, telling him that she didn’t know he was coming back for a visit, before the two walked off together.

Ethan was seen filming again in mid-August, and this time Tane had brought Archie back to Summer Bay with him!

In footage filmed by YouTubers R&F Adventures 2 on 19th August, Ethan Browne was back on set holding baby Archie in his arms.

While nothing is confirmed, it seems that Tane will eventually make a permanent return to Summer Bay, as he’s been seen at Palm Beach on a regular basis in recent weeks.

He’s set for a major storyline in 2027, as the show re-explores his feelings for Mackenzie (Emily Weir)!

Back in 2020, when Mackenzie was just embarking on her relationship with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa Williams), she began developing feelings for his brother Tane, which almost brought her and Ari’s fledgling relationship to an abrupt end.

Now, 7 years later, it looks like those feelings are set to re-emerge – seriously complicating Mac and Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) upcoming engagement.

It’s not the only shock in store for Mackenzie, as Levi’s ex-partner Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) is due to return early next year, seemingly with the news that Levi has a two-year-old daughter.

Tane’s feelings for Mackenzie were revealed in early September, when YouTubers R&F Adventures 2.0 witnessed a scene being filmed in which Tane confessed his feelings to his old crush.

The scene in question saw Mackenzie run up behind Tane, stopping him in his tracks as he tried to get away from her.

“What are you doing? You said you’d try…” Mac could be heard saying in the clip uploaded to the R&F Adventures 2.0 YouTube channel.

As the scene continued, Mac stopped Tane as he walked away, asking him: “What are you saying? That you’re gonna pull out of my wedding?”

After nodding, Tane explained: “Listen to me.”

After some dialogue which couldn’t be made out, he continued: “I can’t [unclear]. Everything’s changed, alright? I can’t stand beside you at your wedding and put on a happy face!”

“Why? Why not?” Mackenzie asked, becoming increasingly animated.

“Because I have feelings for you!” Tane explained loudly, as Mackenzie reacted with shock. “I have feelings for you, okay?”

It’s clear that Mackenzie had no idea of Tane’s hidden feelings, as she put her arm on him and tried to shut him down.

“Please, don’t do this. Don’t say this, don’t say this. Don’t!” she replied, and after the conversation briefly continues, Tane walks away.

“What am I gonna say to Levi?” Mackenzie called after him, before Tane told her he doesn’t know, and she should just lie.

“You’re good at that!” he finished, before leaving Mac alone and shellshocked.

In a scene filmed later on the same day, Tane was seen sitting at the beach alone, before being approached by Mac.

What causes Tane’s feelings for Mackenzie to return isn’t yet clear, but could Mac turn to her former crush for emotional support – and perhaps more – after the revelation that her fiancé has a child with his ex-wife?

Read more on Tane’s shock feelings for Mackenzie here…

Here’s the full spoilers upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 21st October (Episode 8822)

Gary reminds David what he’s lost. Tane forges a new plan. Eden dreams of one more perfect day.

Thursday 22nd September (Episodes 8823-8825)

Lacey’s mortified in front of Dylan. David freezes up. Tane asks Mali a big favour.

It’s a Langham/Morgan double date. Dylan gets the full story. Lacey leans on her sister.

The Bronze Medallion Graduation. Justin comes down hard. Alf wants Roo home. Levi’s ready to drop.

Monday 26th October (Episode 8826)

Cash and Eden find sanctuary for their goodbyes. Richie’s first day on the job doesn’t go as planned. What’s happened to Roo?

Tuesday 27th October (Episode 8827)

The Fowler family unite. Tane’s leaving Summer Bay. Levi faces reality.

Wednesday 28th October (Episode 8828)

The mystery of what’s happened to Roo deepens. Tane says goodbye. Lacey and Dylan try again.

Thursday 29th October (Episode 8829-8831)

David’s investigation raises more questions than answers. Lacey gets mixed signals. Justin shows up for Richie.

Alf’s heart is breaking over his missing daughter. The Fowler family say their goodbyes. David makes a horrifying discovery.

Eden’s good news is soured. Alf won’t give up on finding his daughter. Mackenzie and Levi keep their engagement a secret.

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