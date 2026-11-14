12 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 16th to 20th November

Next week on Coronation Street, Alya’s caught in the crossfire as Daniel and Adam’s feud escalates, Ryan demands an end to Bethany’s lie, and Christina gives George an ultimatum.

1) Bethany’s secret pushes Ryan to breaking point

Bethany (Lucy Fallon) faces growing pressure to reveal the truth about her baby next week, as Ryan (Ryan Prescott) finds himself being incorrectly outed as the father!

Ryan has already offered his support after new partner Bethany told him she’d fallen pregnant following a one-night stand, without revealing who she’d slept with.

Last week, Bethany confirmed to Kit (Jacob Roberts) that he’s the baby daddy, just as he and Sarah (Tina O’Brien) rekindled their relationship. With Sarah still assuming the baby is Ryan’s, neither has found a way to tell Sarah what happened between them whilst she was locked up.

Kit’s discomfort only grows when Sarah gives Bethany some designer baby clothes, proudly explaining that they’re from the excited grandparents—herself and Kit!

Ryan, however, is furious when Sarah announces to Nick (Ben Price), David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) that he’s going to be a dad.

Already aware of Bethany and Kit’s hook-up, Shona quickly works out who the father really is. Yet rather than encourage Bethany to confess, she warns her to keep Sarah in the dark.

Bethany is subsequently left fretting when Ryan stops answering her messages, admitting to Sarah and Kit that she’s struggling to get hold of him.

Meanwhile, being criticised for failing to support Bethany is becoming too much for Ryan. After another earful from David, he urges her to tell everyone that the baby isn’t his.

Sarah then unwittingly sends the real father to smooth things over. At her request, Kit speaks to Ryan in the café, suggesting that his feelings for Bethany could allow him to love her child too.

Will Ryan be persuaded to give their relationship a chance—or insist that Bethany finally sets the record straight?

2) Bernie takes control of her future

There’s also a chance for Kit to make amends with his own family, following his recent efforts to shut them out.

Feeling smothered by the constant attention surrounding his cancer, he had even threatened to move out of No.7 before mum Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) promised to give him more space.

Having finally opened up to Sarah about his struggle with cancer, Kit apologises to Bernie, Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Brody (Ryan Mulvey), promising to stop pushing them away.

Bernie has news of her own. Whilst Gemma’s test came back negative, Bernie has been weighing up preventative surgery since learning that she carries the BRCA gene mutation.

Talking things through with her friends last week helped her confront her fears, and she now tells the family that she’s decided to have a full mastectomy and hysterectomy to reduce her cancer risk.

With Kit ready to let them back in, can the family support Bernie through her own difficult next step?

3) A chilling discovery sparks fears for Jodie

Over at No.8, David and Shona are forced to reconsider their suspicions about Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown) when Lisa (Vicky Myers) brings disturbing news.

Jodie vanished after discharging herself from hospital, where she’d been recovering from being shot during her showdown with David and Shona.

David and Shona had last week questioned whether Jodie was behind a threatening call made to her phone, suspecting another attempt to manipulate them following her disappearance.

But when Lisa reveals that an abandoned car has been discovered with traces of Jodie’s blood in the boot, it leaves the pair shaken by the possibility that they dismissed a genuine threat.

Sarah later finds a card addressed to Bethany at the flat, whilst Bethany admits to Kit that she hopes Jodie never comes back. With Jodie knowing about their hook-up, her continued absence keeps their secret safe.

David, however, fears there may be a much grimmer explanation. He warns Shona that they need to be ready for the possibility that Jodie is dead.

Have the family underestimated the danger she’s in? Or is it simply another of Jodie’s games…?

4) Doug’s news leaves Lily guilt-ridden

For Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner), the news about Jodie brings an overwhelming sense of guilt.

Last week, viewers saw that Lily had secretly received texts from Jodie asking her to get in touch and give her a chance to explain.

Lily started typing a reply, but deleted it after David reminded her how Jodie had tried to frame her over the recordings used to torment Shona.

When Shona and Jodie’s dad Doug (Steve Evets) makes a surprise return in his campervan, after being discharged from hospital, he tells Lily that something serious has happened to Jodie.

Lily admits that Jodie sent her a message asking for help a couple of days earlier. She didn’t reply, and is horrified to think that she might have missed a chance to help her.

David reassures Lily that she isn’t responsible for whatever has happened, but she’s determined to do something. She proposes a vigil, hoping that sharing it online might reach Jodie and persuade her to make contact.

With David, Shona, Jake (Bobby Bradshaw) and Ruby (Billie Naylor) helping, Lily puts her plan into action in Victoria Garden.

Will her appeal bring any news?

5) Lily’s prank has explosive consequences

However, Lily’s week takes a dangerous turn when an opportunity for mischief presents itself.

When Jake comes across Lily, Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby on Maxine’s bench, the girls are complaining about Ross (Ian Burfield) and Doug.

When he reveals that he has fireworks in his rucksack, Lily comes up with an idea—they should set them off inside Doug’s campervan for a laugh.

But what begins as a prank soon escalates into something more serious. As the kids race back onto the street full of glee, a big explosion rings out and smoke billows up from behind the factory.

The four quickly flee into the ginnel.

In the aftermath, David is unable to get hold of Lily. As he grows increasingly worried, David heads out to look for her.

Just how much damage have the youngsters caused—and where has Lily got to?

6) Christina gives George an ultimatum

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Christina (Amy Robbins) is determined to give Lucy (Anya Dewin) a home, even if George (Tony Maudsley) doesn’t share her enthusiasm.

Lucy only recently learned that Christina was her grandmother, after discovering a photo of her mum, Rachel, in Christina’s keyring.

Although Sally (Sally Dynevor) has been cleared by social services of any wrongdoing following the unfortunate vase incident, she’s anxious about Lucy returning to No.4, believing Lucy needs more specialist care.

Christina has already offered to care for her granddaughter, believing she can help where Sally and Tim (Joe Duttine) have struggled.

When the couple visit No.11 to discuss Lucy’s future, Christina makes her wishes clear, directing a pointed look at George as she insists she’d love to take her in.

“I think Christina’s hoping to make up for not being a great mum, by being a good grandma,” Amy Robbins exclusively told EverySoap. “She’s on an absolute mission about it, and she’ll stop at nothing to get her granddaughter under her roof and looked after.”

Her efforts to learn more about Rachel’s death also continue with another prison visit to Richie (Nathan Sussex). Having previously posed as a sympathetic listener to gain his trust, Christina has to contain her anger as he describes Rachel as a cruel and abusive partner.

Richie then asks her to deliver a message to Lucy, leaving Christina holding back what she really thinks of him.

Back at home, she tells George that she intends to offer Lucy a home with or without his backing.

Will he agree—and where would Lucy’s arrival leave Mary (Patti Clare)?

7) Mary watches Tracy’s plans unravel

Mary’s already had one big upheaval recently, after becoming surplus to requirements at Preston’s Petals, but is soon given a reminder of her worth.

Having realised that Tracy (Kate Ford) couldn’t afford to employ both her and Amy (Elle Mulvaney), Mary spared her the awkward conversation last week by claiming she’d found another job.

She later offered to help a short-staffed Roy (David Neilson) at the café, but her cheerful farewell to Tracy had concealed how hurt she was to leave.

Next week, she’s rather pleased to discover that the new family arrangement at the flower shop isn’t working out. Mum and daughter are arguing, and keeping the business running without Mary is proving harder than expected.

Amy has already had enough. She tells Tracy she no longer wants the job, revealing that Steve (Simon Gregson) has offered her work at Street Cars instead.

Could Tracy find herself needing Mary back sooner than she expected?

8) Swarla face losing their home

Meanwhile, Carla’s (Alison King) financial worries deepen as she struggles to find a buyer for Underworld.

The factory’s flood damage has left her unable to continue trading, and last week the insurance company confirmed it wouldn’t pay out because the sprinklers hadn’t been serviced.

With no affordable way to get the business running again, Carla has been forced to sell—unaware that Idris (Junade Khan) arranged the sabotage to push her into doing just that.

Brody, who set off the sprinklers on Idris’s orders, had threatened to confess until Idris promised to restore the workers’ jobs once he owned the factory.

When Idris and Leanne (Jane Danson) overhear Carla arguing with an unhappy client on the phone, he offers some advice. However, Carla has no patience for another contribution of Idris’s contributions, and tells him to drop dead.

As the search for a buyer drags on, she admits to Lisa that their home may also have to be sold if she can’t sell the factory.

The staff are feeling the strain too. With no buyer in sight, Sean (Antony Cotton), Izzy (Cherylee Houston), Kirk (Andy Whyment) and Michael (Ryan Russell) gather in the café and discuss cutting back at Christmas.

Listening nearby, Brody struggles with his guilt. Will he finally reveal why they’re all facing such an uncertain future?

9) Idris’s revelation leaves Daniel reeling

Idris is also set to get on the wrong side of Daniel (Rob Mallard), when he discovers that he’s behind the school land deal.

Daniel’s campaign has included a petition and an article in the Gazette, as he fights to stop the sale and ensure the land benefits the pupils.

Daniel already knows that Adam (Sam Robertson) is representing one of the interested parties, and another confrontation over his priorities leaves Adam questioning the sale himself.

When Adam raises his doubts, Idris dismisses them, arguing that the school has left the field unused for years. Idris then reveals his own involvement to a stunned Daniel in the café.

Daniel still hopes he can stop the sale, telling Ken (William Roache) that a forthcoming ecological survey might provide the grounds he needs.

But Idris has an unwelcome update—the deal is due to be completed the following day.

Has Daniel run out of time to save the land?

10) Daniel crosses a line with Alya

With the dispute over the school land becoming increasingly personal, Alya (Sair Khan) attempts to get through to Daniel.

He and Adam have already come to blows over the sale, and learning of Idris’s involvement has done little to ease tensions.

At the builder’s yard flat, Alya explains to Daniel that she and Adam are troubled by how angry he seems all the time. Her fears are hardly eased when Idris arrives and Daniel grabs him by the lapel, forcing her to separate them.

“It’s definitely an outlet for deeper psychological issues,” Rob Mallard tells us. “He feels like a fool, and he feels insignificant. He’s desperate to do something positive that he can point to so he can move forward – especially at the school, considering what a terrible year it was for him once everything with Megan came out.”

“He’s trying to rebrand himself. It’s not that he’s suddenly turned into a passionate environmentalist; it’s become a personal benchmark to prove his worth. And then Adam goes and messes it all up.”

The encounter takes another uncomfortable turn when a tipsy Daniel starts complimenting Alya, telling her how beautiful, intelligent and caring she is—and that Adam doesn’t deserve her.

“It’s definitely pain, and a desperate desire to get Adam back for betraying him,” Rob explains. “Daniel feels he needs to exact a pound of flesh. He’s actively trying to blow up Adam’s life as much as possible. It’s not premeditated – it literally just occurs to him in the heat of the moment.”

“At first, I think he’s almost slightly amused by how ridiculous it is, simply because it’s so wildly out of character for him,” Rob adds.

“But immediately after that, it turns to regret. He’s not fundamentally like that. He might be quick to lose his temper, but he isn’t a disloyal person at heart.”

There’s little chance for tensions to ease before Adam confirms that the land sale has gone through. However, a phone call brings information that sends him straight to the Bistro to confront Idris.

Adam later explains to Daniel that it turns out Idris misled him about the deal, but Daniel refuses to accept that he was unaware of what the land would be used for.

As Daniel accuses Adam of knowing the truth all along, their argument becomes another physical fight.

Can the pair repair their relationship, or has Idris’s scheme done lasting damage?

11) Has Susie put Kit in danger?

Over at the Rovers, Susie (Aurora Bradshaw) is determined to keep rehearsing for the upcoming Little Big Shotz show, despite feeling under the weather.

As Glenda (Jodie Prenger) guides her through her vocal exercises, it’s clear something isn’t right. Susie conceals a rash on her neck, however, and heads into the bar, where she gives Kit a high five.

When she eventually shows Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) and Maggie (Pauline McLynn) the spots on her neck and back the following day, Maggie identifies chickenpox and tells her she’ll have to miss the performance.

Susie is bitterly disappointed—but with Kit’s immune system weakened whilst undergoing chemotherapy, could their encounter have more serious consequences?

12) Tyrone risks another family fallout

Also next week, there’s more trouble for Tyrone (Alan Halsall) as his efforts to repair his friendship with Chesney (Sam Aston) are undermined by Ross.

The pair fell out after Dorin (Henry Meller) accused Aled (Joseph Woods) of punching him. Whilst Tyrone initially put his son’s bruise down to rough play, Ross encouraged him to confront Chesney and Gemma about their son’s behaviour.

With his dad egging him on, Tyrone criticised the couple’s parenting, only for Chesney to retaliate by bringing up his infidelity. Ross challenged Tyrone to stand up for himself, prompting him to punch Chesney.

Tyrone regretted his actions almost immediately, but his attempts to apologise have so far failed to win Chesney round, whilst Ross has continued to insist that he was justified.

Next week, there’s finally a breakthrough when Tyrone and Chesney make peace over a drink in the Rovers.

However, Ross risks undoing that progress when he joins them and makes a point of taking credit for the apology. Announcing that it was his idea for Tyrone to say sorry, he leaves Chesney unimpressed enough to walk out.

Back at No.9, Tyrone soon gives his dad something else to approve of when they find Hope and Sam (Jude Riordan) coming downstairs.

Tyrone reacts angrily, making it clear that Hope isn’t allowed boys in her bedroom and ordering Sam out of the house.

Ross is impressed by his son’s firm stance, but Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) is far less pleased. When Tyrone later admits that his wife is angry with him for overreacting, Ross urges him to stand by his decision and show her who’s boss.

With his dad encouraging him to dig his heels in, will Tyrone realise how much damage Ross is doing to his family?