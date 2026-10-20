New Home and Away promo previews Eden’s final days

A new Home and Away promo gives a look at Eden’s final goodbye to her friends and family, Tane’s huge decision, and the start of a major new storyline for Alf and Roo.

The new promo teases what’s in store for the next two weeks of Australian episodes, which will also air as the final weeks of the year for UK viewers.

“An unforgettable two weeks of Home and Away” is how the promo’s voiceover describes the upcoming drama, which will see Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) friends and family prepare to say goodbye, Tane (Ethan Browne) make the decision to leave Summer Bay, and Roo (Georgie Parker) go missing.

Over a backing track of Eden singing, we see Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) enjoying dinner and drinks at Salt with David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and Amelia (Nicole da Silva).

“To good friends,” David says as he raises a glass.

Justin’s close friendship with David was in jeopardy after he and Leah took in Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach), but the pair have managed to put that behind them and rekindle their bromance.

We then see Eden out of hospital, wrapped up in a hoodie, hat and blanket as she prepares to live out her final days.

Tonight’s Australian episode saw Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) finally accept that he might be about to lose his wife forever as he asked Eden how she’d like to spend her remaining time.

Eden’s aplastic anemia has become nigh on impossible to treat, and as she faces up to the fact that they won’t find a stem cell donor in time, it looks like she and Cash head out of Summer Bay to a remote cabin as Eden prepares to say goodbye.

“All that matters is being there for my wife,” Cash tells Gary (Peter Phelps), who returned to the bay in tonight’s Aussie episode to comfort his son.

We then see Cash and Eden together, as they comfort one another in Eden’s final days.

Back in Summer Bay, Abigail (Hailey Pinto) breaks down in Richie’s arms as she tries to deal with the fact she’s losing her sister.

Remi (Adam Rowland) is seen struggling as well, breaking down in tears on a motorbike ride.

“We would’ve had a good life together,” Eden tells Cash as the promo comes to an end.

However, teaser spoilers for the episode airing on Monday 2nd November ask: “Will Eden be given a lifeline?”

Are we really about to say goodbye to Eden, or will there be a last-minute miracle?

Meanwhile, the promo shows Alf (Ray Meagher) ask Tane (Ethan Browne) if he’s leaving Summer Bay.

“Maybe it’s time,” Tane replies.

Tane (Ethan Browne) has been struggling to be apart from son Archie in recent weeks, after he and mum Harper (Jessica Redmayne) left the bay in early September.

Harper was forced to leave after being subjected to months of coercive behaviour by new boyfriend Beau (Blake Richardson), and Tane has made a number of visits to his son, but the long journeys are taking their toll.

“Tane’s leaving Summer Bay” is the synopsis for next Tuesday 27th October, and it looks like his exit will air the following day, as he “says goodbye” on Wednesday 28th October.

Thankfully, while Tane may be taking a break from the show, we already know that he’s not gone for good. Actor Ethan Browne has been spotted back on set on numerous occasions, and will even be bringing Archie on a visit to the bay in the months ahead.

Read more about Tane’s Summer Bay exit and later return here.

With so much going on, Alf is missing Roo, who is currently in Merimbula visiting mum Martha.

“I just wish Roo was here,” he’s seen telling John (Shane Withington), as a shocking new storyline kicks off for his daughter as she goes missing.

We see a hand zooming in on a picture of Alf and Roo, but while the hand could be Alf’s, it could also be that of the mysterious man connected to her disappearance.

“She should have been home two days ago,” Alf tells David, as he heads to Yabbie Creek police station to report Roo missing.

It seems she’s vanished on her way back to Summer Bay, and Alf is becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“It’s just not like Roo,” Alf tells David.

The promo then shows lights flashing in remote bushland, as police descend upon the scene of a burnt out car!

“She can’t just disappear!” Alf is heard saying, before David and other officers are seen inspecting the burnt out vehicle.

Alf is then shown clutching his hand to his chest, as it becomes apparent that the car in question might be Roo’s!

“There might be a simple explanation for this,” David reassures Alf. However, the promo makes it very clear that this isn’t the case.

We see a gloved hand on top of Roo’s phone, which has 4 unread messages from her dad.

The following shot then shows the same gloved hand reaching for a bloody hammer on top of some newspaper.

We then see the mysterious man using Roo’s phone – is he sending a message to Alf pretending to be his daughter?

As the promo returns to the crime scene, we see Alf surveying the devastation.

What has happened to Roo? Read more about her upcoming storyline here.

Here’s the full spoilers for upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 21st October (Episode 8822)

Gary reminds David what he’s lost. Tane forges a new plan. Eden dreams of one more perfect day.

Thursday 22nd September (Episodes 8823-8825)

Lacey’s mortified in front of Dylan. David freezes up. Tane asks Mali a big favour.

It’s a Langham/Morgan double date. Dylan gets the full story. Lacey leans on her sister.

The Bronze Medallion Graduation. Justin comes down hard. Alf wants Roo home. Levi’s ready to drop.

Monday 26th October (Episode 8826)

Cash and Eden find sanctuary for their goodbyes. Richie’s first day on the job doesn’t go as planned. What’s happened to Roo?

Tuesday 27th October (Episode 8827)

The Fowler family unite. Tane’s leaving Summer Bay. Levi faces reality.

Wednesday 28th October (Episode 8828)

The mystery of what’s happened to Roo deepens. Tane says goodbye. Lacey and Dylan try again.

Thursday 29th October (Episode 8829-8831)

David’s investigation raises more questions than answers. Lacey gets mixed signals. Justin shows up for Richie.

Alf’s heart is breaking over his missing daughter. The Fowler family say their goodbyes. David makes a horrifying discovery.

Eden’s good news is soured. Alf won’t give up on finding his daughter. Mackenzie and Levi keep their engagement a secret.

Monday 2nd November (Episode 8832)

David questions a witness to Roo’s last sighting. Alf’s hope is waning. Will Eden be given a lifeline?

Tuesday 3rd November (Episode 8833)

The community comes together to support Alf. Mali gets some life changing news. Lacey and Dylan’s relationship deepens.

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