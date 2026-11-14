Home and Away UK 2026 Finale – Is Roo dead as Tane says goodbye?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the season finale brings a horrifying discovery when David finds Roo’s burnt-out car, whilst Tane bids an emotional farewell to Summer Bay.

Alf (Ray Meagher) has been eagerly awaiting Roo’s (Georgie Parker) return from visiting her mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) in Merimbula, but her failure to arrive has left him increasingly unsettled.

Knowing how much Alf was missing his daughter, Marilyn (Emily Symons) encouraged Roo to come home, much to his delight.

Yet their preparations to welcome her back came to nothing, with a text about car trouble eventually providing an explanation for her absence.

Whilst the message reassured Alf and Marilyn, viewers were given good reason to fear for Roo’s safety, as an unidentified person wearing gloves was shown sending it from her phone.

Next week, Alf mentions the apparent breakdown to Justin (James Stewart), who is surprised that Roo hasn’t called him for advice.

Having regularly serviced her car, he knows it was in good condition and struggles to imagine what could be causing such a delay.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) initially suggests there’s no reason to panic, but Justin’s own attempt to contact Roo goes unanswered. By the following morning, Alf has spent another night waiting, with repeated calls going straight to voicemail.

Deciding something is seriously wrong, Alf heads to Yabbie Creek Police Station to ask David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) for help.

He explains that Martha saw Roo leave Merimbula, and that his daughter knows the journey home like the back of her hand.

David suggests she could have stopped to see someone, or be staying somewhere without reception whilst her car is repaired. But Alf insists that ignoring everyone’s calls is completely out of character, and David promises to investigate.

After contacting police in Merimbula and circulating details of Roo’s car to stations along the route, David asks more about their last contact.

When he learns that Alf only received a text, he turns his attention to Marilyn, who was the last person to speak to Roo on the phone.

Marilyn recalls that Roo seemed her usual self and was looking forward to seeing her dad. Although David continues to offer reassurance, his questions leave her increasingly frightened about what might have happened since their conversation.

John (Shane Withington) also tries to help, bringing David copies of emails about a surf club committee meeting Roo had planned to attend.

It’s clear she’d every intention of being back in Summer Bay, and John’s certain she wouldn’t leave her father worrying without good reason.

A check of Roo’s credit card activity finally gives David something more concrete to work with. Returning to Summer Bay House, he tells Alf that her card was used at a bakery on Swan Parade in Bayfield on the day she was expected home.

Alf recognises it immediately as somewhere they often stop for a pie on the journey back from Martha’s. But the bakery is only an hour away, making the discovery particularly difficult to comprehend—Roo was almost home, so where could she have gone?

With no further activity on her card, David tells Alf it’s time to file an official missing person’s report.

As Alf prepares to take that frightening step, Marilyn confides in Leah that she feels responsible for whatever has happened.

She was the one who encouraged Roo to return, and fears she’ll never forgive herself if her attempt to reunite father and daughter has put her friend in danger.

Back at the station, Alf supplies Roo’s details and finds a photograph on his phone to help with the search.

Missing posters soon go up around Summer Bay, whilst David pursues phone records and CCTV footage from highways and petrol stations.

Yet there’s no further use of Roo’s credit card or phone, leaving David determined to keep searching until someone can tell him something.

Alf continues ringing everyone he can think of, refusing Marilyn’s suggestion that he take a break—he wants his daughter found.

But as the UK’s final episode of the year draws to a close, David’s search takes a horrifying turn.

Driving along a track through a forest with Constable Lombard (Shannon Ryan), David suddenly tells her to slow down after spotting a burnt-out car in a clearing amongst the trees.

Approaching the wreck, David asks Lombard for Roo’s registration number.

She reads it out, and a check of the numberplate on the burnt-out car confirms the news they’ve been dreading—it belongs to Roo.

But finding the vehicle is only the beginning of the nightmare. When David looks inside the boot, he recoils at what he sees and immediately orders Lombard to call for the coroner and forensics.

When she asks what he’s found, David delivers a devastating answer—”A body.”

With the identity of the person in the boot unknown, UK viewers are left facing a chilling question over the Christmas break—has Roo been killed?

Summer Bay also faces a farewell as Tane (Ethan Browne) prepares to move closer to Archie, having struggled with spending so much time away from his son.

With Mali (Kyle Shilling) agreeing to look after the gym, Tane plans to stay with Harper (Jessica Redmayne) until he finds a rental.

However, he’s avoided telling good friend Mackenzie (Emily Weir), knowing she already has her hands full supporting Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) family through her illness.

When Mali breaks the news, a shocked Mac heads straight to Tane’s place and insists he can’t leave.

He understands why she’s upset, but makes clear that nothing can come before Archie, leaving her to accept that his mind is made up.

Later, Mac and Mali arrive with pizza and beer to help finish the packing. Mac apologises for their argument, assuring Tane she’s happy he’ll get to be with his son, even if saying goodbye is difficult.

As their evening ends, a tearful Mac wonders what she’ll do without him, but Tane reminds her he’ll only be a few hours away and encourages her to visit.

The following morning, he collects up the last of his belongings, and closes the door on his home in Summer Bay.

Could this be the fresh start Tane needs?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th November (Episode 8827)

The Fowler family unite.

Tane’s leaving Summer Bay.

Levi faces reality.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 8828)

The mystery of what’s happened to Roo deepens.

Tane says goodbye.

Lacey and Dylan try again.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 8829)

David’s investigation raises more questions than answers.

Lacey gets mixed signals.

Justin shows up for Richie.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 8830) – UK Season Finale

Alf’s heart is breaking over his missing daughter.

The Fowler family say their goodbyes.

David makes a horrifying discovery.