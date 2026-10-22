Home and Away Spoilers – Will Richie’s return end Justin and David’s friendship?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the truth about Justin’s secret houseguest leaves David hurt, while Richie pursues a fresh start as a surf lifesaver.

Justin (James Stewart) has been dreading telling David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) about his new houseguest, but his attempts to avoid the conversation are about to make matters worse.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) recently offered Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) their spare room after learning that he was struggling to find somewhere to live.

Whilst she was determined to give him a chance, Justin was concerned about how David would feel about them taking in the former colleague who shot him.

Next week, Justin finds himself dodging David’s invitations to catch up. Leah urges him to be honest, but he’s hoping Richie will find paid work and move out before an awkward explanation becomes necessary.

When David invites him and Leah to lunch at Salt with Amelia (Nicole da Silva), Justin finally accepts that he needs to tell him.

But his resolve falters once he arrives at Salt, after learning that the couple have just encountered Richie outside.

David is clearly unsettled by their meeting, leaving Justin reluctant to make things worse by revealing where Richie’s living.

However, Justin’s discomfort during the meal leads David to believe that he’s caused offence.

Having remarked that Justin and Leah must enjoy having their home to themselves, David worries that he’s inadvertently reminded Justin of Theo’s (Matt Evans) absence, so soon after the anniversary of his death.

David heads over to Justin and Leah’s Healey Road home to apologise, but he’s stunned when Richie answers the door—and confirms that he’s living there.

Meanwhile, across the bay, Amelia’s mention of David’s plans sends Justin rushing home, but he arrives too late. David has already been and gone!

Realising how awkward things have become, Richie offers to find somewhere else to stay, only for Justin to reassure him that he can remain until he’s back on his feet. It’s Justin who needs to put things right.

Tracking David down, Justin explains that Leah couldn’t leave Richie without a home, and that he reluctantly agreed to the arrangement.

David makes clear that he has no right to dictate who they invite into their house. What hurts is that neither trusted him enough to be honest, leaving him to discover the truth on their doorstep.

Justin apologises profusely and hopes they can move past it. David shares that hope, but makes it clear that he won’t be visiting Justin and Leah at home whilst Richie is under their roof.

Having spent the night at the Beach House with David, who needed some company following the incident, Amelia later challenges Justin and Leah at the diner.

David may have accepted their explanation, but she knows how deeply seeing Richie still affects him and believes they should have warned him.

She tells the pair that they should give David some space for now, leaving Justin feeling even more guilty about lying to his friend.

Leah acknowledges that Justin had anticipated the trouble and apologises for dismissing his concerns. She even offers to reconsider their arrangement with Richie, but Justin agrees they should honour their promise and help him become independent.

Whilst Amelia’s relationship with David blossoms, one question still remains—how much longer will she be staying?

As a locum doctor, Amelia has been covering Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) position at Northern Districts Hospital, but he’s now undergone surgery on his injured hand. His eventual return to work will bring her temporary placement to an end, and so far she hasn’t found any other jobs in the area.

Encouraged by Jo, Amelia visits Levi to ask about his recovery. However, she arrives at the farmhouse to find him struggling with pain, with Mackenzie (Emily Weir) reluctant to give him his next dose of medication early.

Amelia reassures Mac and helps Levi, but her attempt to discuss his return to work goes badly.

When she admits she’s nervous about finding another job, Levi snaps at her for raising her employment concerns whilst he’s suffering.

He quickly apologises and, when Amelia visits again, explains that he could return to work in around six weeks if his recovery goes well.

As Levi subsequently shows Mac an encouraging improvement in his hand’s movement, Amelia faces the prospect of her time at the hospital ending.

Moving between jobs has always suited her, but her relationship with David has given her a reason to want to stay… will she be able to make that happen?

Meanwhile, Richie is hoping that volunteering at the surf club will help him rebuild his reputation.

With paid work proving elusive, he wants to contribute to the community and show people that he deserves another chance.

Of course, Justin would prefer him to concentrate on finding a job so that he can get a place of his own, but instead Richie approaches John (Shane Withington) about the bronze medallion course.

Determined to impress, he puts on a suit and offers to discuss his application over morning tea at Salt.

John’s initial scepticism suddenly disappears at the offer of free cakes, opting to keep quiet about the fact that an interview isn’t actually necessary…

Up in Salt, John makes no promises as he listens to Richie’s pitch, claiming the course is already almost full.

Richie stresses that he’s hardworking and physically fit, but also admits how much the opportunity would mean to him.

With so many locals still judging him for his past mistakes, he’s desperate for a chance to contribute to the community and change their opinion of him.

Their meeting is cut short by David and Amelia’s arrival, leaving Richie making a hasty exit rather than risk another confrontation, and convinced that he’s ruined his chances for a place on the course.

However, Alf (Ray Meagher) is unimpressed to learn that John has put a willing volunteer through an unnecessary interview when the club desperately needs recruits—and enjoyed refreshments at Richie’s expense.

David’s reaction also leaves John questioning whether Richie can be trusted to make decisions under pressure, until Alf reminds him that enrolling Richie on a course isn’t the same as immediately putting him in charge of saving lives.

When John later arrives at the Morgan house, Richie assumes John has come to turn him down, so he’s thrilled when he instead offers him a place on the course.

John concedes that he could have signed him up without an interview, although he was grateful for the coffee and cake. There’s still no guarantee of a lifesaving role at the end of it, but Richie is eager to get started.

Could this be the fresh start he’s been looking for?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th October (Episode 8812)

Justin prepares to face the music.

Cash searches for hope.

Richie wants to give back.

Tuesday 27th October (Episode 8813)

John rubs salt on Tane’s wound.

Justin feels the pressure.

Richie blows his interview.

Wednesday 28th October (Episode 8814)

Sonny gets a surprise visitor.

Jo interrogates Amelia on her future with David.

Mali hatches a plan to distract Tane.

Thursday 29th October (Episode 8815)

Amelia comes to Levi’s aid.

Lacey panics.

Remi plays mediator.

Friday 30th October (Episode 8816)

Lacey runs from her feelings.

Jo loops Amelia in.

Levi makes an apology.

New Home and Away promo previews Eden’s final days A new Home and Away promo gives a look at Eden's final goodbye to her friends and family, Tane's huge decision, and the start of a major new storyline for Alf and Roo. Read more...

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