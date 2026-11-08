Home and Away Spoilers – Jo faces a medical malpractice investigation

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Jo tries to find out if she was responsible for her patient’s death, but Amelia catches her in the act!

As last week’s Home and Away came to an end, Jo (Maddison Brown) was surprised to see a former patient of hers being rushed into Northern Districts Hospital, just as she was preparing to finish her shift.

As Jo complained to Amelia that she was struggling with the cardiothoracic unit’s new surgeon, and wished that Levi (Tristan Gorey) was still her boss, a former patient of hers arrived on the ward, in a bad way.

The patient was Yasmine Barnes (Adriana Carlino), who’d undergone mitral valve repair surgery two weeks ago, and arrived complaining of worsening headache, nausea, fever and breathlessness.

Amelia (Nicole da Silva) quickly jumped into action, ordering scans and asking Jo for details of the surgery that Yasmine had undergone a few weeks back, as early pathology results shows that she was showing signs of sepsis.

Jo only recalled a textbook surgery, but it wasn’t long before a chest CT scan revealed a foreign body in Yasmine’s abdomen – which Amelia believed was a surgical sponge left behind during the operation.

When Amelia clarified which scrub nurses were assisting during the procedure, Jo quickly named fellow nurse Kellie Davies, before realising that she too had been present during the surgery.

Amelia made it clear that one of the nurses should have noticed that the sponge was missing before the surgery was wrapped up. She sent Yasmine for another operation to remove the foreign body, and was relieved to have caught the mistake before it was too late.

However, later that night, Amelia found Jo intensely examining the patient’s x-ray, keen to figure out how either she or Kellie could have made such a mistake.

Jo explained that the significant amount of bleeding could have contributed, but adding that she didn’t think that she or Kellie would have missed the sponge.

Unfortunately, Amelia was tasked with breaking the news that Yasmine had died – she’d arrested on the operating table and the surgeons were unable to revive her.

In a promo for this week’s episodes, we see the aftermath of Jo’s mistake, as the promo’s voiceover tells us that “one mistake could change her life forever.”

At Northern Districts Hospital, Jo sits down with Amelia and asks her what happens next.

“There’ll be a full investigation,” Amelia explains, with Jo well aware that the team will pour over every decision made during the surgery to work out who was at fault.

Meeting up with Lacey (Sophea Pennington) at the diner, Jo reveals to her sister that the patient died and it was her fault, before we see her break down in her arms downstairs in the surf club.

As the pair catch up with Amelia on the beach, Lacey asks her just how bad the mistake is.

“It’s negligence,” Amelia explains. “Someone died, so they’re gonna want to hold someone responsible.”

TV Week has now revealed that Jo and Lacey will go rogue as Jo tries to figure out exactly went wrong on that fateful day, and whether she was to blame.

Lacey answers her sister’s call to join her at Northern Districts, where they break the rules by opening Yasmine’s patient file, trying to determine whether Jo was really at fault.

Not only do the files reveal more evidence proving that Jo was negligible, but Amelia catches the pair in the act! Will she tell her superiors what she’s seen, or will she turn a blind eye to Jo and Lacey’s snooping?

While Jo may be worried about the consequences of her medical negligence, it seems that it’s not the punishment that she’s fearing – it’s the effects of her actions on Yasmine’s life and that of her family.

Next week, on Tuesday 17th November, teaser spoilers tell us that “Jo is overwhelmed with guilt after getting off lightly,” suggesting that she won’t be held responsible for Yasmine’s death. However, the revelation doesn’t relieve her of her guilt, and she “starts to spiral” the following day.

“Someone’s family is going through hell because of me,” she tells Lacey.

With Jo set to struggle under the weight of her mistake, just how far will she spiral, and will there be any further consequences?

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Here’s the full spoilers this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 9th November (Episode 8838)

Richie’s lie snowballs. Jo leans on Lacey. The boys make a bet.

Tuesday 10th November (Episode 8839)

Eden braces for another transfusion. Dylan faces the music. Justin has bad news for Alf.

Wednesday 11th November (Episode 8840)

Mackenzie and Levi share their engagement. Lacey’s been ghosted. David calls off the search.

Thursday 12th November (Episodes 8841-8843)

Jo’s conduct hearing approaches. Alf’s efforts to find Roo hit a roadblock. David’s heroism pays off but what is Roo hiding?

Roo is struggling to deal with her trauma. Amelia delivers a confronting diagnosis. Courtney and Mali navigate new waters.

Richie’s lies are getting harder to sustain. Mali is looking at Courtney through new eyes. Remi uncovers a secret.

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