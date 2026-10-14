Who are your favourite ever Home and Away characters? We want to know, as we open voting for Back to the Bay’s twelfth Home and Away Most Popular Character poll.

For the past 22 years, Back to the Bay has run the Home and Away Most Popular Character poll.

Every two years, we ask fans to vote for their favourite characters from the show’s history, and we reveal the winners in the lead-up to Christmas.

Home and Away has graced Australian screens since 17th January 1988, meaning you have nearly 39 years of characters to choose from.

Here’s how it works.

Just enter your email address and your top 5 favourite Home and Away characters of all time in the form below.

Your favourite character will be assigned 5 points, your second favourite will be assigned 4 points, your third choice character will get 3 points, your fourth choice will get 2 points, and the character you place in fifth position will get 1 point.

Once voting closes on Friday 13th November 2026, we’ll tally up the votes. Then, in December, we’ll announce the results of Back to the Bay’s twelfth Home and Away Most Popular Character poll.

Please be sure to read these few pointers before placing your vote:

Vote for your favourite ever characters from across the show’s history, not just your favourites from the current cast. If you need a refresher, check out our Characters section.

You need to choose 5 characters, so think hard.

Both regular and guest characters are allowed.

Please give a character’s surname, as if you simply write down ‘Ben’ then we won’t know if you mean Ben Lucini, Ben Astoni or Ben Murray.

Strictly one vote per person, and you need to enter your email address to vote. If you enter more than once, your most recent entry will be the one used.

We’ll only use your email address to make sure your vote is only counted once. If you want to subscribe to our weekly newsletter, tick the box and we’ll add you to the list; otherwise, you won’t hear anything more from us.

Any characters who have debuted in Episode 8802 or onwards (airing in Australia on Monday 28th September 2026, and in the UK on Tuesday 13th October) are not eligible, due to the fact that these episodes have not aired in the UK as of the start of the voting.

Home and Away fans, get voting!

Home and Away Most Popular Character Vote for your favourite ever Home and Away character in Back to the Bay's 'Most Popular Character' poll. Enter your five choices, listing your favourite ever character first – including characters from the past 39 years, not just current characters. Your first choice will get 5 points, your second choice gets 4 points, your third choice gets 3 points, with your fourth and fifth choices getting 2 and 1 points. If you vote more than once, your most recent entry will be used. Please enter both first and surnames so we definitely know which character you mean. Email address

Favourite Character 1

Favourite Character 2

Favourite Character 3

Favourite Character 4

Favourite Character 5

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