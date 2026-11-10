Home and Away Spoilers – Roo is alive, but will she be found in time?

This week on Home and Away in Australia, David goes rogue as he launches his own search to find Roo. As she sits alone in the bush, will she be found in time?

Roo (Georgie Parker) has been missing for weeks now, since she vanished on the way home from Merimbula, where she’d spent the past months staying with mum Martha.

Alf (Ray Meagher) began to worry about his daughter when she didn’t arrive at Summer Bay House as planned, but he was relieved to get a text from her explaining that she was having car trouble and would be back soon.

What he didn’t see was that the message was actually sent by a mysterious man – Phillip Osmond (Michael Sheasby), the same man who would later assist in the search for Roo.

Alf was forced to report his daughter as missing when she failed to return, and David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and his colleagues began to scour the area nearby to where Roo was last seen.

It wasn’t long before they found a disturbing sight – Roo’s car burnt out in a remote area, with a body in the boot.

With all signs pointing to the body being Roo’s, her friends and family were forced to confront the fact that she was likely dead.

At a beach vigil surrounded by his friends, Alf finally began to accept what he’d tried so hard to deny, that Roo may be gone for good.

However, when the DNA results eventually came back after an agonising wait, they confirmed that the body wasn’t Roo’s!

Police then began a desperate search for Roo, with Justin (James Stewart) joining the search and rescue teams scouring the remote bushland near to where Roo was last seen.

However, in tonight’s episode, Justin explained to Sonny (Ryan Bown) that police were considering calling off the search, not able to use their limited resources on a woman they already doubt is still alive.

However, Justin couldn’t bring himself to break the news to Alf.

As the two met at Salt, Alf expressed that he was holding on hope that Roo was out there somewhere, and that he knew the police would find her.

In tomorrow’s episode, David breaks the news to Alf that his superiors have decided to call off the search.

Alf can’t believe it, exclaiming to Leah (Ada Nicodemou) that it seems illogical for the police to stop searching “when the missing person is still missing.”

“Unless someone can show me Roo’s cold, dead body, there’s no way I’m giving up on her.”

Alf soon takes his anger out on David, asking him why he’s giving up.

David tells Alf that it wasn’t his decision, but Alf isn’t having it: “Stuff the brass, mate. There’s a time for the rule book, and a time to show a bit of guts.”

“I thought you were made of better stuff than this,” he concludes as he storms off.

Leah pleads with David too, heading to the police station where she insists that Roo is still out there and that they need answers.

Taking Alf and Leah’s words on board, David heads to the bush to go searching for Roo himself, telling Amelia that if it was one of his own daughters lost out there, he wouldn’t rest until he had answers.

“Alf and David have a mutual respect and a genuine friendship,” Jeremy Lindsay Taylor recently told TV Week. “Both are stoic men, hard on the outside but, when it comes to their daughters, they are gentle and loving and devoted.

“As Alf’s fears and frustrations grow, so does his temper towards David and his inability to find his daughter. David understands and sympathises. He feels the pressure of letting down a mate.”

Now, TV Week has confirmed that Roo is still alive – she’s spent the past week alone in the bush, shivering and alone.

As David heads out into the bush in his civvies, desperately scouring the area for any signs, he’s still struggling to find her.

“[David] prides himself on being a great cop,” Jeremy explains. “His personality won’t allow this feeling to remain for long.”

Not far away, as night draws in, Roo has made herself a makeshift fire to keep warm. She’s starving, and terrified that her attacker is going to come find her.

Will David find her in time?

Thankfully, teaser spoilers for upcoming episodes have revealed that David’s heroism pays off and he manages to find her alive, but he’s left with a big question – “What is Roo hiding?”

With the body of a woman in the back of Roo’s burnt out car, David recently had to consider the possibility that Roo might not be the victim in this mystery, but rather the perpetrator.

In the second episode of this Thursday’s triple, “Roo is struggling to deal with her trauma.”

Will she be able to explain how the body came to be in her boot, and why her car was burnt out?

And will David finally realise that Phillip was involved?

In next Tuesday’s episode, he re-examines the seemingly helpful neighbour, before making “a disturbing discovery” next Wednesday.

In next Thursday’s triple bill, “Roo’s cornered by a murderer,” and it’ll be a race against time for David to catch the killer before he takes revenge on Roo!

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Here’s the full spoilers upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 11th November (Episode 8840)

Mackenzie and Levi share their engagement. Lacey’s been ghosted. David calls off the search.

Thursday 12th November (Episodes 8841-8843)

Jo’s conduct hearing approaches. Alf’s efforts to find Roo hit a roadblock. David’s heroism pays off but what is Roo hiding?

Roo is struggling to deal with her trauma. Amelia delivers a confronting diagnosis. Courtney and Mali navigate new waters.

Richie’s lies are getting harder to sustain. Mali is looking at Courtney through new eyes. Remi uncovers a secret.

Monday 16th November (Episode 8844)

Abigail says the ‘L’ word to Richie. Richie spirals over his lie. Cash and Eden are forced apart.

Tuesday 17th November (Episode 8845)

Eden and Cash are reunited. Jo is overwhelmed with guilt after getting off lightly. David re-examines Phillip.

Wednesday 18th November (Episode 8846)

David makes a disturbing discovery. Lacey supports her sister. Jo starts to spiral.

Thursday 19th November (Episode 8847-8849)

Courtney steps up for Mali. Roo’s cornered by a murderer. David’s hot on the case.

Eden’s isolation is far from lonely. Mali and Courtney question their feelings. Richie’s running out of lies.

Richie comes clean. Eden goes downhill. Cash is locked out.

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