8 Emmerdale Spoilers as Kev says a painful goodbye – 9th to 11th November

Next week on Emmerdale, Cain’s revenge wrecks Samson’s homecoming, Kev has some sad news for Nicola, and Belle prepares to face Tom.

1) Samson pays the price for Cain’s revenge

Sam (James Hooton) should be welcoming son Samson (Sam Hall) home from prison next week, but a phone call on the day of his release leaves him turning on his own brother.

Samson was handed a four-year sentence in 2024 after falsely accusing Matty (Ash Palmisciano) of deliberately stabbing him, and later assaulting the friend who’d encouraged him to lie.

With Samson’s release in sight, Sam has spent weeks building up a window-cleaning round so his son will have work waiting for him when he gets out. He’s even bought Samson a gutter-cleaning kit to go with it.

This week, a wreath of dead flowers addressed to Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) left her brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) convinced it had come from her abusive ex-husband, Tom (James Chase), who is also due for release from prison.

Cain paid Tom a visit to confront him about the wreath. Tom denied sending it, but Cain warned him he was a dead man before asking a prison officer he knew to turn a blind eye.

It was only when Cain got home that he learnt the wreath had come from groom-to-be Jordan (Jack Hudson), after wedding planner Belle raised concerns about his treatment of fiancée Caz (India Thompson).

Next week, Sam, Belle and Kammy (Shebz Miah) are getting ready for Samson’s return when prison chaplain Charles (Kevin Mathurin) calls round with news for Belle. Tom has been beaten up and is in a critical condition.

Belle is furious when Cain admits he arranged the attack. Then comes a call for Sam. Samson has assaulted a fellow prisoner and won’t be coming home. It dawns on the family that Cain got his own nephew to carry out the beating!

Sam quickly accuses Cain of not caring about what could happen to Samson. Whilst Matty was willing to give up his room at Wishing Well so Samson could come home, Sam reckons neither Cain nor Matty’s mum Moira (Natalie J Robb) has ever really forgiven Samson.

As their argument escalates, Sam goes for Cain, only to break down in tears when his brother storms out.

When Samson rings the following day, Sam’s devastated to learn just how much that favour for Cain could cost his son. The fresh charges could mean another long stretch in prison…

2) Belle prepares to face her tormentor

When Belle first learnt that Tom was due for release, it was Cain and Kammy who talked her out of visiting him in prison. Now she’s frightened that the beating Cain arranged has given her abusive ex a further excuse to come after her.

As Belle relives the abuse she suffered during her marriage, Kammy promises he’ll be there for her. There’s little chance of any peace at home, however, when Sam arrives insisting that Cain and Moira move out of Wishing Well.

With neither brother prepared to give way, Cain puts Belle on the spot by asking her to decide whether they should go. It’s more than Belle can take, and she gives both men a piece of her mind.

Despite the family’s objections, Belle announces that she’s going to see Tom herself, leaving Cain and Sam ashamed.

Kammy accompanies Belle to the hospital where Tom is recovering, but she asks him to wait outside, worried that the sight of her boyfriend will only rile Tom.

Kammy reluctantly agrees to give her ten minutes before he sends for help.

How will Tom react when he sees who’s come to visit, and will Belle be able to keep her nerve?

3) Has Kev fallen for Nicola?

Elsewhere in the village, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) is taken aback when Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) suggests Kev (Chris Coghill) might have feelings for her.

This week, an exhausted Nicola threw everyone out of the café in the middle of the lunchtime rush. Kev persuaded her to open the door, and as the pair had a heart-to-heart, Nicola admitted she’d been struggling to sleep without the sound of Jimmy (Nick Miles) snoring beside her.

Kev offered Nicola his bed for a change of scene, taking the sofa himself. When she still couldn’t sleep, Nicola got up to leave, only to hear Kev snoring on the sofa. Reminded of Jimmy, she lay down on the floor beside Kev in the hope she might finally get some rest.

Nicola thinks Laurel is reading too much into it, but Kev has rather a different take on the night’s events. When he tells son Lewis (Bradley Riches) about it, Lewis is troubled to realise his dad thinks there’s a spark between him and Nicola after all…

“It’s lovely,” Nicola told EverySoap and other press as she spoke of Kev and Nicola’s friendship. “It’s very well written, but it shows two different sides to both of the characters, which I think would make the audience rally for them. I think what Kev is to Nicola is a surprising ally. That’s what he becomes.”

4) Kev says a painful goodbye

Meanwhile, Robert (Ryan Hawley) is still in need of a chef for his new venture, after his bid to lure Marlon (Mark Charnock) away from The Woolpack fell through.

Marlon and Mary (Louise Jameson) had agreed to help Charity (Emma Atkins) sabotage the Smokehouse by walking out on opening night, but Marlon came clean before signing his contract.

Next week, Robert reluctantly gives Kev a chance to prove himself in the kitchen. A few steaks later, Robert is impressed enough to offer his ex-husband the job, much to fiancé Aaron’s (Danny Miller) dismay.

Lewis is proud of his dad, though Kev dreads breaking the news to Nicola.

Kev and Nicola manage to share a joke about the night before, but the mood changes when he tells her he’s leaving the café. Nicola offers him one last cup of tea, and although Kev turns her down, it’s clear he’ll miss working with her just as much as she’ll miss him.

At the Smokehouse, Robert and Aaron soon have their work cut out reining in their enthusiastic new chef.

But Robert has further cause to celebrate when Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) hands over £10,000 of her savings to invest in the business, cementing his wish for it to become part of the Sugden family empire.

As Robert proudly unveils the new sign, Gabby (Rosie Bentham) watches from a distance. She and Laurel may have agreed to sell up, but it’s still painful to see what’s become of The Hide…

5) Sadie refuses to be sent packing

Having got Sadie (Patsy Kensit) out of his house, Caleb (William Ash) would now quite like to get her out of the village altogether.

This week, Sadie switched Ruby’s (Beth Cordingly) drink to an alcoholic one, and led Caleb to believe his drunken wife had gone home with Ross (Michael Parr).

Convinced his marriage was over, Caleb slept with Sadie, only to discover the next morning that Ruby had actually stayed at Vanessa’s (Michelle Hardwick).

When he ordered Sadie out of Mill Cottage, realising she’d deliberately misled him, she simply took a room at Vanessa’s herself.

Joe (Ned Porteous) had recruited Sadie to ruin the Miligans in revenge for Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) death, but she handed back the camera she’d planted in their home and claimed nothing had happened.

It was Caleb who let the truth slip to Joe, giving him the upper hand over his uncle, when he demanded to know whether Joe had put Sadie up to sleeping with him.

Next week, Caleb reckons Joe can tell Ruby whatever he likes, confident she’d never take his word for it. However, Joe reminds him that Ruby would believe Sadie, and he’s well aware of how she feels about Caleb.

Caleb is unimpressed to find Sadie using his phone to finish off some deals. When she tries a little flirtation, his response is to offer her a deposit on a flat—in Banbury! Hurt that he’s so keen to ship her off, Sadie urges Caleb to stop assuming the worst of her, leaving him feeling guilty.

For Ruby’s sake, Caleb reluctantly agrees to help Sadie with some paperwork, though working alongside her means resisting the attraction he still feels.

When one of Ruby’s clients complains that their order hasn’t arrived, the blame falls on Sadie, who’s at a loss until Ruby shows her the order list. One look tells her that Caleb has tampered with it.

Caleb is in the middle of apologising when Ruby bursts in, full of praise for the way Sadie’s put things right.

His attempt to drive a wedge between the women has backfired, and once Ruby’s out of earshot, Sadie admits she understood the paperwork perfectly well. She just wanted to spend some time with him.

Sadie lets Caleb believe he won’t have any more trouble from her, but once he’s gone, she watches the footage of their night together. Just what does she have planned for it?

6) Charity becomes Kim’s unlikely ally

Elsewhere, Kim (Claire King) finds herself an unlikely confidant, after an awkward moment with Mary leaves daughter Thea (Chelsea Edge) hurt.

Having discovered that the detective was the daughter she’d given up in 1999, Kim told Thea this week that her father was Steve Marchant (Paul Opacic).

Her ex-husband never knew she was pregnant, and whilst Kim reluctantly agreed to help Thea find him, she asked if she could have her daughter to herself for a little while first.

Kim invites Thea to spend some time with her, but faced with telling Mary who Thea is when she sees her on Main Street, she hesitates, leaving Thea hurt.

It’s only once Thea has left that Kim explains their relationship to Mary, who encourages her to talk things through with Thea.

Whilst she waits for a reply to her message, Kim finds herself confiding in Charity, who’s taken aback to learn that Thea is her daughter. Having only got to know her own son Ryan (James Moore) when he was a grown man, Charity can relate to the situation and urges Kim to keep trying with Thea.

Charity also speaks to Thea, explaining that it was Kim herself who told her they’re mother and daughter. Will a word from Charity persuade Thea to give her mum another chance?

7) Kim proudly claims her daughter

Kim is delighted when Thea calls in to see her, though Joe is rather less pleased by the sight of the pair together.

He’s already sarcastically suggested it won’t be long before the detective starts calling herself Thea Tate, whilst Thea reckons what really bothers Joe is the thought of someone else being closer to Kim than he is.

Having struggled to find the words in front of Mary, Kim now tells everyone at The Woolpack that Thea is her daughter, much to Thea’s quiet delight.

Joe’s reception is colder than ever, however, and as mother and daughter leave the pub, he and Graham (Andrew Scarborough) agree they’ll be keeping an eye on the newest member of the family.

8) Gabby feels on the outer

Kim may be keen to spend time with her daughter, but Gabby gets a rather different reception when she extends an invitation of her own.

Joe has apologised for involving Gabby in the staged kidnapping of his baby son, but Kim hasn’t forgotten how close she came to killing Thea as a result.

When Joe invited Gabby back to Home Farm, Kim only agreed on the understanding that grandson Thomas (Bertie Brotherton) was coming too. She made it clear that if the house started feeling crowded, Gabby would be the first one out.

Next week, Kim turns down Gabby’s invitation to spend time with her and Thomas, and the rejection stings. Gabby’s back under Kim’s roof, but can she get back into her good books?