A special episode of EastEnders is about to explore the question on everybody’s lips – just how different would Denise’s (Diane Parish) life be if she’d chosen Ravi (Aaron Thiara) over Jack (Scott Maslen)?

This week, Denise received more bad news about her cancer treatment – the chemotherapy hasn’t taken her far enough into remission as her doctors would like, and a stem cell transplant remains her only real hope of survival.

As her condition continues to worsen, Denise will collapse in a special episode set to air in December and, while unconscious, will dream of the life she could have had with Ravi.

Back in February 2025, as EastEnders celebrated its 40th anniversary, viewers were handed control of Denise’s love life. A public vote decided whether she should reunite with long-term partner Jack or pursue a future with the more unpredictable, but perhaps more exciting, Ravi.

The audience chose Jack, and Denise declared her love for him during the soap’s live anniversary episode on Thursday 20th February 2025.

Now, almost two years on, EastEnders is set to explore the path she didn’t take.

The special ep will revisit some of the events which have happened since the 40th anniversary celebrations, imagining how things might have unfolded if her biggest romantic decision had gone the other way.

Denise’s attraction to Ravi first caused trouble in 2023, when she was still with Jack. Feeling overlooked at home, she found herself drawn to the attention Ravi was giving her, and the pair shared a kiss on Valentine’s Day.

A hotel rendezvous followed, but Denise had second thoughts and stopped things before they slept together, deciding to give her relationship with Jack another chance.

However, walking away from Ravi proved far from straightforward. After learning that Jack was investigating his criminal activities, Ravi blackmailed Denise for information about the police inquiry.

Ravi soon began seeing Denise’s daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams), making an already messy situation even more painful for Denise.

The truth eventually came out in April 2023, after Amy (Ellie Dadd) discovered what had happened. With the secret taking its toll on her stepdaughter, Denise confessed to Jack, whose fury led to a physical confrontation with Ravi.

Chelsea was also left devastated by the revelations, with Ravi admitting that he had initially pursued her to get to her mother.

Denise and Jack’s relationship faced another huge betrayal when Jack began an affair with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

In March 2024, following the exposure of Jack and Stacey’s affair, Denise told him she was leaving him for good and wanted a divorce.

Her bond with Amy and Ricky remained, with the children reassuring her that she would still be their mum whatever happened.

Yet her feelings for Jack never entirely disappeared. As Christmas 2024 approached, Denise was once again torn between the familiarity of their family life and her lingering attraction to Ravi.

A romantic encounter on Christmas Day reignited her feelings for Ravi, and the pair began seeing each other in secret. With Chelsea having previously been involved with him, Denise knew that going public was going to hit her daughter hard.

When their relationship was exposed in early February 2025, Chelsea was furious and Jack was left heartbroken.

For a time, Denise insisted that she’d had enough of both men – but her decision to reunite with one of them became the centrepiece of the show’s anniversary viewer vote, with the result playing out during the live episode.

Denise arrived at Jack’s door and told him that she wanted to be with him, while a disappointed Ravi watched on. She explained that Jack made her feel safe, and the pair agreed to rediscover their relationship.

The following day, the BBC released photos from rehearsals of the alternative ending, showing Denise and Ravi sharing a passionate kiss before embracing on the sofa.

While viewers were given a glimpse of how the live episode could have ended had the vote gone the other way, they’re now set to discover how differently the following two years could have played out.

Now, the special episode will return to that turning point, as Denise’s dream imagines a reality in which she chose Ravi instead.

By revisiting events since the anniversary, the episode will explore how that choice might have changed her life and the lives of those around her.

Would life with Ravi have given Denise the happiness she hoped for, or brought a different set of complications?

Ravi will soon be leaving EastEnders for good, as he, Avani (Aaliyah James) and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) follow Priya to her new life up in Leeds. Find out who else is leaving the show in the months ahead.

The special episode of EastEnders will air in December. EastEnders is available Monday to Thursday from 6am on BBC iPlayer and at 7:30pm on BBC One.