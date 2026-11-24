In a dramatic twist in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, we discovered that recent returnee Steve Marchant (Paul Opacic) cannot be Thea’s (Chelsea Edge) biological father after all.

Yesterday’s episode saw Steve return to the village after nearly three decades, but he agreed to depart after Kim (Claire King) paid him to leave.

Kim claimed that the ‘solicitor’ who’d called him was in fact a detective looking into her, and warning him that he wouldn’t want the police looking into his own dodgy dealings.

However, he decided to stick around in the village after he got a voicemail from Thea, in which she revealed that she was the daughter he never knew he had.

In today’s episode, Steve and Kim face to face once again. In a tense confrontation, Steve confessed to a shocked Kim that he’s actually infertile and has always been unable to have children.

“I have irreversible oligospermia,” he revealed to a shocked Kim. “In other words, I’m firing blanks. There’s no way on earth that Thea could be mine.”

“Which makes me wonder why you’re lying about it,” Steve continued. “Because if I’m not Thea’s real dad, who is?”

Despite already receiving a hefty wad of cash from Kim in exchange for staying away, Steve made it clear that he recognised the power of his revelation. Promising that he wasn’t going to leave without a fight, he told Kim that he expects keeping this secret will prove far more costly for her.

The episode ended with Kim reeling from the news. While she appeared genuinely caught off guard by Steve’s condition, we’ve been left wondering who Thea’s father really is, and whether there’s an even bigger twist yet to come.

Teasing what’s in store in the weeks ahead, Emmerdale Producer Sophie Roper revealed: “Kim seemed shocked by Steve’s revelation that he is infertile. Was her mind flashing back to thirty years ago, or is there a long-buried secret she’s desperate to protect? Will she admit the truth to Thea, or continue paying Steve off to keep her real father’s identity hidden?”

In the rest of this week’s episodes, Joe (Ned Porteous) also confronts Thea about her decision to search for her father, whilst Steve makes it increasingly clear that Kim isn’t going to get rid of him so easily.

Steve takes pleasure in refusing Kim’s money and making her squirm, until she tries to slap him and he grabs her arm.

Graham witnesses the confrontation and appeals to Thea to put her mother first, but she resents his interference.

Could Kim’s determination to keep Steve away end up driving Thea away too?

With Steve continuing to torment Kim by insisting he’s staying, despite her repeated offers of money, Graham decides to intervene. A confrontation at the stables soon proves that he has a bit more influence over Steve’s plans than Kim’s cash.

After Graham physically threatens him, Steve abandons his plans to remain in the village, leaving Thea waiting for him at The Woolpack with no idea that he won’t be coming.

Although Kim is initially furious with Graham for stepping in, the tension eases as they reminisce about their past and share another intimate moment.

Kim covers for Steve’s absence by telling a heartbroken Thea that he probably realised he wouldn’t get any money from her.

When Joe approaches her in The Woolpack and offers her money to leave for good, Thea begins to suspect he paid Steve to disappear too.

Has Joe just put himself in the firing line for Graham’s actions?

Discussing his return, actor Paul Apacic recently told us how his character feels when he gets a call from Thea: “Things were left rather bitter between Kim and Steve, so he’s very surprised when a solicitor contacts him out of the blue.”

“He guesses something is afoot when Kim starts brandishing notes to keep him away. With the sniff of more cash to be made, Steve wonders what is going on. And soon Thea leaves him a jaw-dropping voicemail.”

Who was Emmerdale’s Steve Marchant?

Long-term viewers will remember that Kim and Steve wed in 1998, but their married life got off to a bad start mere hours after the ceremony.

It transpired Steve had gambled away both of their fortunes on the stock markets, leaving them broke and prompting a plan to steal a valuable horse.

During the theft, Steve accidentally ran down Kathy (Malandra Burrows) and later tried to smother her in hospital to cover his tracks. Kim stopped him, but concealed her own role in the theft whilst encouraging Kathy to report him.

As Kim claimed she’d ended their marriage and feared him, Steve realised she was leaving him to take the blame and vowed to expose her. Both stood trial in January 1999, with Kim denying theft and obtaining money by deception.

When Kathy began to question Kim’s account and changed her testimony, Kim’s attempts to escape blame unravelled.

Before the verdicts were delivered, and after a final showdown with stepson Chris (Peter Amory), she famously fled the village by helicopter with her young son, Jamie.

Steve was sentenced to ten years for attempted murder, whilst Kim was found guilty to her charges in her absence.

We now know that, following her departure, Kim gave birth to Thea in July 1999. However, the crimes she’d left behind caught up with her, leaving her facing prison for both the original charges and for absconding.

With no money or contacts left, she had been forced into a deal with a corrupt police superintendent who wanted her baby.

Want to know what else is coming up on Emmerdale this week? Read our This Week in Emmerdale spoiler article.