Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) face a crossroads on EastEnders as they prepare to leave Walford for an extended trip to Thailand next week.

This week’s episodes saw Gina get an invite for her and Harry to join Anna (Molly Rainford) and Freddie (Bobby Brazier) in Thailand for up to 4 months, as they set up a yoga retreat.

While Harry was initially reluctant, pointing out that they had responsibilities in London, he was soon talked into it by Gina, who argued that they were still young and needed to explore more of the world before they settled down.

However, this week’s bombshell revelation that Harry might be Ethan’s dad threatens to destroy their plans.

Penny (Kitty Castledine) has been keeping doubts over baby Ethan’s paternity from Vinny (Shiv Jalota) since before he was born. She initially intended to tell him that he might not be the father, only to go into labour before she had the chance.

After the birth, she decided against telling him that there was a chance Harry was the actual father. Yet with Vinny now discussing marriage, last week saw Penny confide in Gina that she couldn’t be certain Vinny was Ethan’s biological father.

She claimed the other potential dad was a one-night stand she’d had shortly before falling pregnant. However, when Gina later told her best friend about her and Harry’s plans to move abroad, Penny’s muted reaction told Gina all she needed to know!

Gina soon confronted Harry, who confirmed that he’d slept with Penny just before heading to rehab.

Desperately trying to salvage their relationship, he assured Gina that it meant nothing and that as soon as he got back to Walford, she was all he could think about.

With the uncertainty killing her, Gina forced Penny to do a DNA test to confirm Ethan’s paternity once and for all.

After an anxious wait, tonight’s episode confirmed the inevitable as it was finally revealed that Harry is Ethan’s dad!

Despite the heartbreaking confirmation, Penny still said yes to Vinny as he made his grand romantic proposal in Harry’s Barn, leaving Gina to watch on in shock.

In tomorrow’s episode, the drama continues for the two couples, as tensions continue to simmer between Penny and Gina in the aftermath of the proposal.

Whether Gina ends up revealing the truth to Harry and Vinny remains to be seen.

But with next week believed to be Gina’s final week before her exit from the show, it’s make or break – will she and Harry leave for Thailand with Harry none the wiser, or will she reveal all and break Vinny’s heart?

In episodes airing from Monday 30th November to Thursday 3rd December, what should be a chance to celebrate Gina and Harry’s adventure is overshadowed by the daddy drama, with EastEnders producers teasing that Harry will face a decision about the future of his relationship.

On Monday, Harry and Gina’s loved ones throw them a farewell party ahead of their Thailand adventure. However, the celebrations fail to stay cheerful as tension soon spoils the atmosphere.

Later, George (Colin Salmon) organises an impromptu sendoff for his daughter and her boyfriend.

But he soon senses that something’s wrong and presses Gina for answers. Will Gina reveal all to her dad?

By Tuesday, Harry and Gina are on the verge of departure, but instead find themselves at a crossroads.

Harry is left questioning everything and faces a life-changing decision about his future with Gina.

The spoilers leave the outcome of that decision under wraps for now.

With their loved ones gathered to say goodbye and Thailand waiting, will Harry and Gina still be setting off together, or will Gina be leaving Walford alone?

Want to know who else is leaving Walford in the coming months? See our full roundup here.