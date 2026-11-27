Next week on Emmerdale, all eyes are on Tom as Piper goes missing, Kev serves up trouble for The Woolpack, and will Sadie tell Ruby the truth?

1) Is Tom behind Piper’s disappearance?

Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) faces a fresh ordeal next week when beloved dog Piper (Minnie) disappears, following abusive ex-husband Tom’s (James Chase) release.

Tom had assured Belle that he would be starting a new life in Northern Ireland, only to claim that his injuries had cost him the job he was due to take up. Instead, he announced he would be living in Hotten, leaving Belle terrified at the prospect of having him so close.

Viewers soon saw that Tom was exaggerating his injuries, as he removed his sling and began doing press-ups in his cell.

He walked free on Thursday, whilst Belle tried to stay strong and carry on with her life despite knowing he was nearby.

Next week, Belle encourages Lydia (Karen Blick) and Kammy (Shebz Miah) to continue organising Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) birthday celebrations. Cain, however, is struggling more than he wants to admit as he continues his radiotherapy.

When he returns from an appointment feeling unwell and exhausted, Kammy covers for him. As the family later relax and put up the Christmas decorations, they have no idea that Tom is watching them from a distance, clearly unimpressed by the scene before him.

The following day, Moira (Natalie J Robb) questions Cain at the hospital after noticing Kammy’s worry about him, prompting her husband to admit that he has been feeling dizzy.

Back in the village, the discovery that Piper is missing prompts a search.

In 2024, Tom had tormented Belle by deliberately running Piper over, before faking the dog’s death and giving her to another couple.

After Tom was imprisoned, and Belle dug up Piper’s coffin to discover it actually contained a brick, Belle was finally reunited with her beloved dog at Christmas.

With Tom now a free man and already keeping an eye on the family, could Piper’s disappearance mean he’s up to his old tricks?

2) Sam’s deal with the devil comes to light

There is another blow for Belle when Sam’s (James Hooton) secret dealings with Tom come to light. Whilst the revelation angers the family, Belle is hurt to discover that her own brother has been negotiating with the man who abused her.

Sam had visited Tom to plead for leniency, after Samson (Sam Hall) carried out an attack on Tom as part of Cain’s attempt to frighten him away from Belle.

Facing the prospect of his son spending several more years behind bars, Sam asked Tom to change his statement.

Tom agreed, but made Sam leave flowers on Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) grave in his name in return.

The gesture left Belle frightened about who was acting on Tom’s behalf, whilst Samson was still given another two years. Sam thought their arrangement was over, only for Tom to make it clear he could ask for further favours.

The fallout puts an end to the birthday plans, with Cain cancelling the celebration. But whilst the Dingles are reeling from Sam’s actions, Charles (Kevin Mathurin) has his own choices to defend over the help he’s giving Tom at church.

Tom knows how to win the vicar’s sympathy, presenting himself as the one who has been wronged. His approach works well enough for Charles to consider giving him volunteer work in the village, but what would that mean for Belle?

3) Tom turns the tables on Cain

The following day, Cain and Moira have an unwelcome encounter with Tom, when he stops them on their way home from hospital to alert them to a sick cow on their land.

Former vet Tom tells them that contaminated drinking water seems to be the cause, and the beast needs help.

Moira reluctantly lets Tom assist, but Cain suspects Tom knows more than he’s letting on. Rather than thanking Tom for intervening, he accuses him of having poisoned the water in the first place.

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) brings some relief with the news that the cow will pull through. But a further confrontation with Cain soon gives Belle’s ex the chance to turn the tables.

Tom warns that he could take the matter of the water contamination to the Environment Agency.

Last year’s slurry leak left Butlers facing a crippling fine and mounting financial problems, before Cain and Moira eventually lost the farm. With the couple all too aware of how costly another investigation could prove, it seems Tom has found a way to keep Cain in check.

Meanwhile, Charles isn’t ready to give up on Tom. Despite his reservations, he offers him a place on the church’s volunteer scheme, stipulating that the work must keep him out of the village.

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Belle are horrified when he tells them, despite his attempt to keep Tom away from the village.

Tom continues to make his presence felt, goading Cain whilst he’s already struggling physically and pestering both Kammy and Sam. Belle decides to tackle him herself, confronting him on the road with a warning to keep away, but Tom shows no sign of being intimidated.

By the end of the week, it’s Kammy who Tom has firmly in his sights.

Just how far is Tom prepared to go to torment Belle and those closest to her?

4) Can Caleb trust Sadie to stay quiet?

Elsewhere in the village, Caleb (William Ash) tries to tell Ruby (Beth Cordingly) about his indiscretion with Sadie (Patsy Kensit) next week, fearing his wife is about to hear the truth from the woman she considers a friend.

This week, Caleb discovered that Sadie had stolen the bracelet he bought Ruby, and made it clear that their night together would never be repeated.

His rejection prompted Sadie to reveal that she’d secretly filmed their encounter, giving her the means to destroy his marriage.

Graham (Andrew Scarborough) had already obtained the footage for Joe (Ned Porteous), copying it from Sadie’s laptop before deleting her file. But losing the recording did little to deter Sadie, who vowed to tell Ruby everything when she returned from France.

Chas has warned Caleb that his best chance is to tell Ruby himself, and next week he tries to get his confession in before Sadie can break the news.

Sadie, however, finds herself facing some unwelcome advice from Graham. Having rebuffed her attempt to flirt with him, he challenges her plan to tell Ruby, pointing to the further hurt it would cause.

As they talk, Sadie lets him see some of her own unhappiness, discussing her troubled relationships and her sense of who she is.

Caleb is particularly loving towards Ruby later on following her return from France, a result of his guilty conscience. When Sadie joins the couple, she has the chance to reveal everything, but finds herself unable to inflict that pain on her friend.

Instead, she explains away the tension between herself and Caleb as a dispute at work, leaving Ruby unaware of the real reason for their difficulties.

Whilst helping Chas with the arrangements for Cain’s party, Caleb offers his sister reassurance about Sadie and Ruby. But keeping the affair quiet doesn’t mean Sadie is ready to abandon her pursuit of him.

At the depot, Caleb has to fend her off again before Ruby arrives, leaving him trying to prevent any further friction between them. He also faces questions from Cain, but insists Sadie will keep her word.

Has Caleb really escaped the consequences, or is he putting too much trust in Sadie?

5) Kev serves up trouble for The Woolpack

Kev (Chris Coghill) tries to spare Sam a telling-off next week, only to find himself responsible for sorting out an expensive problem at Sugden’s Smokehouse.

The restaurant is yet to open, but Robert (Ryan Hawley) has already hired ex-husband Kev as its chef after being impressed by his cooking.

Kev earns further praise from his new boss when he opts to help Sam with his window-cleaning round.

But Sam’s attention is diverted by a mysterious phone call, and the kitchen electrics end up damaged as a result.

Faced with Robert’s anger, Kev lets him believe he caused the accident, protecting Sam from the fallout.

Robert is left worrying about the cost and wants Kev to find a way of paying for the repairs. His suggestion gives Kev an idea, although the solution soon causes problems for another village business.

Kev sets up a food truck right outside The Woolpack—named ‘A Taste of Things to Come?’—much to Marlon’s (Mark Charnock) fury.

Unwilling to tolerate a rival trading so close to his own kitchen, Marlon begins plotting with Chas to put a stop to it.

Paddy subsequently helps Marlon move Kev’s trailer away from the pub and out to the edge of the village, but there is one rather significant complication… Kev is inside the trailer at the time!

The situation soon spirals out of their control. Could Marlon and Paddy’s plan be about to go up in smoke?

6) Sarah tries to escape her nightmares

Up at Emmerdale Farm, Sarah (Katie Hill) struggles with the memory of Dr Todd’s (Caroline Harker) death, as her attempts to hide how she’s feeling leave her increasingly exhausted.

Sarah accidentally killed Todd after overhearing her gran Charity (Emma Atkins) confront the doctor about her attack. When Sarah pushed Todd, she fell and struck her head, with Charity subsequently taking the blame to protect her granddaughter.

Thea (Chelsea Edge) has also helped conceal what happened, working with Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) to undermine the case against Charity. But whilst the charges against Charity were dropped, Sarah has been left carrying the knowledge that she caused Todd’s death.

When Thea tries to resolve matters between them next week, Sarah gives little away about how badly she is feeling.

Her distress becomes harder to cope with when she starts having nightmares about killing Todd, leaving her exhausted as she struggles to get a decent night’s sleep.

Worn down by the nightmares, Sarah turns to medication in the hope of finally getting some sleep, taking prescription sleeping tablets offered by Eric (Chris Chittell). As she passes out on the sofa, will anyone realise what she’s been going through?

7) Belle puts Gabby back in business

Also next week, Gabby (Rosie Bentham) looks for a fresh start, hoping that getting back to work will help her recovery.

Gabby has been having counselling after her struggles with orthorexia left her in hospital. Losing The Hide has been another blow, with Gabby recently having to watch Robert unveil its replacement, Sugden’s Smokehouse.

Her search for work brings an opportunity from Belle, who offers to put her in charge of Take-A-Vow. Gabby agrees to take it on, but could returning to the wedding business help her get her life back on track?