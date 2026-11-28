This week on Coronation Street, Lucy lets slip a dangerous secret as she moves in with Christina, Jodie prepares to flee the country with Lily, and Sam finds himself on Hope’s birthday wishlist.

1) Gary becomes a pawn in Ross’s game

Gary (Mikey North) faces an increasingly difficult choice this week, as protecting Marco (William Teasdale) from Ross (Ian Burfield) risks putting his own family in the firing line.

Marco’s attempt to escape the prison officer’s bullying failed last week when Ross arranged to work in the segregation unit, having discovered why he had deliberately got himself sent there.

Gary has since warned Maria (Samia Longchambon) about Ross, but her efforts to keep him away from Jake (Bobby Bradshaw) backfired.

Having insisted that 13-year-old needed him as a male role model, Ross revealed that he’d saved the footage of Jake and the other youngsters fleeing Doug’s (Steve Evets) motorhome after setting off the fireworks, and threatened to involve the police if Maria exposed his bullying.

The discovery leaves Maria furious with Jake, who has given Ross just the ammunition he needs. She impresses on him how much trouble he could be in if the police learn the truth, insisting that he stay out of Ross’s way and do nothing else to draw attention to himself.

But for everyone unaware of what’s really happening inside the prison, Ross continues to play the helpful friend.

Amy (Elle Mulvaney) receives assurances that Marco is in safe hands, with Ross suggesting that Summer (Harriet Bibby) can stop worrying now he’s looking out for her boyfriend.

Gary knows better, and urges Marco to take his complaint to the prison governor. But when Maria visits and reveals Jake’s involvement in the fire, the danger Ross poses becomes even more concerning.

Marco does go to see the governor, attracting unwelcome attention from Ross, who demands to know what they discussed. Gary manages to cover for his cellmate, but soon finds himself helping the very man he’s been trying to stand up to.

Ross’s next act of cruelty sees him raise the prospect of Marco getting out early, allowing him to believe his ordeal could soon be over before gleefully taking that hope away again. Forced to join in, Gary can only swallow his disgust at what’s happening in the communal area.

Has Ross found a way to make Gary turn against his vulnerable cellmate?

2) Maria snaps as Jake continues his crime spree

Whilst knowing that Ross could expose Jake’s involvement in the motorhome fire has given Maria plenty to worry about, Jake shows little sign of appreciating how serious things have become.

His attitude towards mum Izzy (Cherylee Houston) has already caused friction, with him pointedly using her first name instead of calling her Mum. When Maria hears him being rude to her again, she decides that keeping his secret may be the only bargaining power she has left.

Jake is warned that unless his behaviour improves, Izzy will be hearing exactly what happened to Doug’s motorhome.

It isn’t long before Maria has reason to regret giving him another chance, when she and Izzy discover him graffitiing a wheelie bin in the ginnel whilst bunking off school again.

As she angrily lays into Jake in front of his mum, will Izzy support her—or could Maria’s handling of the situation cause a fresh row?

3) Will Lily uncover Jodie’s lies?

Meanwhile, Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) could be about to see through Jodie’s (Olivia Frances-Brown) lies, as David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) make another desperate attempt to bring her home.

Since finding Lily in the aftermath of the motorhome fire, Jodie has been exploiting her fear of going home.

As well as hiding her phone, she showed Lily a carefully selected screenshot of her parents’ appeal, making it appear that they were more interested in her facing punishment than returning safely.

She went on to claim that Shona had never liked her, and that neither she nor David would forgive what she’d done. Even when Lily decided she wanted to go home, Jodie talked her out of it, leaving her believing that a fresh start in Amsterdam might be her best option.

David, of course, wants nothing more than to have his daughter safely back with him. Frustrated that she’s still missing, he heads next door to demand answers from Lisa (Vicky Myers) about why the search isn’t getting anywhere.

Whilst he waits for news, Jodie is taking steps to put even more distance between Lily and her family. Having spoken to a friend, she tells Lily that their journey to Amsterdam will involve a change of plan—they’ll be travelling as stowaways, hidden in a lorry aboard the ferry.

A possible sighting at the precinct gives David and Shona some hope when Lisa calls round with an update. They also renew their efforts to reach Lily directly, with Shona using her phone to film David as he makes another emotional plea for her return.

Doug has been doing what he can too, producing posters bearing Jodie’s picture in the hope that someone will recognise her and get in touch.

At the flat, Lily spots an alert on Jodie’s phone telling her that her dad is doing a live stream on Friendconnect.

Will she watch—and discover that, despite everything Jodie has told her, David and Shona are desperate to have her home?

4) Will David and Shona stop Lily leaving the country?

With Jodie’s departure looming, David and Shona have little time left to find Lily before she’s taken out of the country.

For a while, it appears the police may have found a way to stop them, after Lily finally makes a call to David. Lisa reports that the phone has been tracked and officers are about to intercept a vehicle, only for the lead to send them in the wrong direction. It seems Jodie was one step ahead.

Lily, meanwhile, is growing uneasy at the flat. Jodie’s increasingly manic enthusiasm for their new life in Amsterdam is unsettling her, even as her aunt insists that they’ll soon be on the ferry.

David suddenly remembers what could be a vital clue, mentioning that he could hear the noise of a train during his call with Lily. Shona immediately suggests that Jodie could be hiding out in their old flat beside the railway line.

However, Jodie is already gathering their bags and telling Lily that it’s time to leave. Can David and Shona reach her before it’s too late?

Whilst our lips are sealed as to what exactly goes down, there’s a further blow for David when he later learns that the police won’t be pursuing charges against Jodie.

As the news leaves him at a loss, Shona quickly reaches a decision about her sister. After all the distress Jodie has brought into their lives, she finally tells the family that she’s done with her for good!

5) Betsy lays a trap for Brodie

Betsy (Sydney Martin) decides to do some digging into Idris’s (Junade Khan) plans for Underworld this week, with Brody (Ryan Mulvey) proving rather less discreet than he might have hoped.

The damage caused when Brody set off the sprinklers on Idris’s orders has left Carla (Alison King) unable to reopen the factory. With the insurers refusing to pay, she’s been forced to look for a buyer, giving Idris the opportunity to step in.

Betsy has already seen Brody lose his temper with Idris, and last week’s look through the businessman’s proposal left her questioning the timing of the flood.

This week, Betsy notices a message come in on Brody’s phone whilst they’re in the Rovers. It’s Idris, who’s keeping Brody informed about his offer to Carla.

Her suspicions roused, Betsy shares her theory with Lauren (Cait Fitton)—what if the man hoping to buy Underworld is also responsible for wrecking it?

Brody does little to put her mind at rest. When she asks him about the message, he gets away from her as quickly as he can, making Betsy even more certain that there’s something worth investigating.

Carla is also coming under pressure, as a conversation with Idris in the café leaves her with a deadline. He wants her answer by the end of the following day, giving her little time to consider her options.

Betsy has an idea of her own, which she shares with Lauren before putting it into practice at her friend’s 21st birthday party.

With Brody drinking Coke, Betsy secretly tops it up with a couple of shots, hoping that loosening his tongue will help her get to the truth.

Will Brody give away more than he intended?

6) Carla gives Brody an ultimatum

Betsy’s efforts soon leave Carla with something she can use against Idris, as she hands over a screenshot of a revealing text Brody sent him.

For Brody, the message threatens to expose his part in the factory sabotage. Carla is prepared to spare him a visit from the police, but there’s a price… she wants his help to take down Idris!

Her attempt to recruit him earns a sharp response from Leanne (Jane Danson), who objects to Carla using him for her own ends. Yet Carla has no intention of letting the opportunity slip, making it clear that Brody will have to keep her informed about Idris’s activities.

Any sign that he’s planning something against Carla—or anyone else—must be passed on to her. If Brody fails to cooperate, Lisa will be getting a look at the message instead.

Idris is already asking questions about what the pair have been discussing, leaving Brody trying to hide how rattled he is. He insists that he hasn’t told Carla anything, but keeping Idris at arm’s length soon becomes his preferred approach.

As Brody lets his calls go unanswered, Betsy points out that he can’t spend his life avoiding him. In her view, helping Carla expose Idris is the only way he’s going to get out of the situation.

Caught between Carla’s threat and his fear of Idris, which way will Brody turn?

7) Adam offers Daniel an uneasy truce

The Barlows are growing tired of Adam (Sam Robertson) and Daniel’s (Rob Mallard) feud, but for Ken (William Roache), seeing the family divided is particularly painful.

When Ken opens up to Amy about his sadness over the situation, she turns to Steve (Simon Gregson) and Tracy (Kate Ford) for help.

Steve agrees that they need to do something, and proposes a little matchmaking. If he and Amy can get both men to the Rovers, without either realising what they’ve arranged, perhaps they can finally persuade them to settle their differences.

There’s also an attempt to make peace from Idris, whose conduct over the land sale left Adam feeling he’d been duped. He offers to foot the entire bill for an engagement party for Adam and Alya (Sair Khan), and Adam accepts despite his reservations.

The occasion gives Adam a reason to approach Daniel himself. Offering him an invitation to the engagement bash, he asks whether they can let their argument go for the sake of everyone else.

But with Idris paying for the celebrations, will Daniel be in any mood to raise a glass?

8) Lucy lets slip a dangerous secret

Over at No.11, Christina (Amy Robbins) has been determined to give Lucy (Anya Dewin) a home, but getting her granddaughter under the same roof doesn’t mean they’re any closer to agreeing about Richie (Nathan Sussex).

As Christina helps her settle into the household, Lucy unpacks a model campervan with particular significance. Her dad bought it for her on a family holiday, and she’s adamant that the man she remembers isn’t the person everyone is making him out to be.

It’s a loyalty Christina is finding increasingly difficult to understand. Having visited Richie in prison and listened to him blame Rachel for the abuse in their marriage, she’s become convinced that her daughter was the real victim.

Whilst Christina devotes her attention to Lucy, Todd (Gareth Pierce) explains to Tim (Joe Duttine) that she’s equally determined to prove what Richie did. Tim is soon able to introduce them to someone who knew Rachel well—her best friend, Saskia (Angela Hazeldine).

What Saskia remembers is a troubling change in Rachel after Lucy was born. The lively, outgoing woman she’d known became much more withdrawn, and on one occasion Saskia saw her with extensive bruising.

For Christina, hearing that her daughter may have been suffering raises a question about why nobody helped her. She quickly turns on Saskia, accusing her of having abandoned Rachel.

The conversation stays with Christina when she returns home, where she tries to learn more from Lucy.

Her granddaughter’s admission that Richie disliked every one of Rachel’s friends only adds to her suspicions. Christina challenges the account Lucy has been led to believe, asking whether it could have been Rachel who was being abused, with Richie lying to Lucy about what really happened.

“Lucy and her dad Richie are so close,” Anya Dewin tells us. “Obviously, Lucy thinks he’s the best thing in her life so she’s very defensive of anything that’s said against him.”

“She doesn’t think he belongs in prison, so when Christina is talking negatively about him, it’s very personal and she hates that. I think that’s understandable when it’s her dad who’s always been her closest family member.”

Lucy refuses to entertain Christina’s theory, but as she defends her dad, she lets something slip that could change everything…

As we return to the scene in Thursday’s episode, Lucy rushes out and finds Sally (Sally Dynevor), admitting in her distress that she’s said something to Christina that she shouldn’t have.

“It’s clear there are things she’s hiding, maybe things she’s witnessed and she’s very troubled by it,” Anya adds. “I think she finds new relationships difficult as a consequence and she can be quite volatile.”

George (Tony Maudsley) goes out to look for her, but Lucy makes her way back into No.11. There, she catches part of a phone conversation in which Christina is talking about Rachel’s murder.

As she lurks behind Christina, she becomes convinced that her grandmother has called the police.

Lucy is terrified—but what does she fear they’ve been told, and will she attempt to stop Christina talking?

Meanwhile, Sally learns more about the meeting with Saskia when Tim recounts their conversation, explaining that Rachel’s friend believes Richie was abusing her too.

As the week draws to a close, Christina tries a gentler approach with Lucy, acknowledging the ordeal she’s endured and promising to find her the help she needs. Any chance to reassure her is interrupted, however, when they discover who’s knocking at the door.

This time, it really is the police…

9) Hope’s birthday wish puts Sam on the spot

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Hope (Isabella Flanagan) wants her 16th birthday to be one to remember, but her plans soon become a bit more complicated than choosing a dress and inviting her friends.

Hope’s sending out the party invites when schoolmate Bella (Isabelle Leather) teases her about still being a virgin. Keen to prove her wrong, Hope quickly claims that she and Sam (Jude Riordan) have already taken that step.

The boast soon leads to an awkward conversation with her friend. Whilst Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) are busy discussing the celebrations and the dress Fiz has made, Hope tells Sam that the only thing she wants for her birthday is for him to deflower her!

Her expectations for the party itself also leave Fiz in a difficult position. With her job at Underworld gone and her recent Freshco application unsuccessful, there simply isn’t enough money for everything Hope has been hoping for.

Fiz reluctantly breaks the news that they’ll have to make some cutbacks, leaving her daughter bitterly disappointed. So when Sally gets in touch about the deposit that had been paid out for the factory Christmas do, Fiz begins to see a possible way around the problem.

Sally only means to remind her to ask for the money back, but could Fiz be tempted to keep it for Hope’s celebrations? With her former colleagues already struggling, would she really take money from their pockets?

Sam, meanwhile, needs Hope to understand that her birthday wish isn’t something he’s ready to agree to. Given they’re not officially dating, he makes it clear that he likes her, but would prefer their relationship to develop at a slower pace.

Will Hope respect how he feels, even if it means admitting that she lied to Bella?

10) Bernie’s fears for Kit derail her own plans

Also this week, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) has barely had time to recover from the fright of almost losing Kit (Jacob Roberts), and her determination to be there for him comes at the expense of her own plans.

After learning that she carries the BRCA gene mutation, Bernie had decided to have a full mastectomy and hysterectomy to lower her cancer risk. It was a difficult decision, reached after talking through her fears with her friends and family.

Then Kit’s chemotherapy treatment was complicated by chickenpox, leaving him critically ill in hospital. Although he’s now through the worst of the infection, the experience has made Bernie reluctant to focus on anything other than her son.

Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) learns that she’s decided not to attend her own hospital appointment, with Bernie explaining that Kit needs her attention instead.

But will he be able to convince her that she needs looking after too?