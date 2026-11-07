9 Coronation Street Spoilers as Debbie’s Angels take centre stage – 9th to 11th November

Next week on Coronation Street, a special episode sees Debbie’s Angels come together, Kit makes a shocking discovery, and Christina plays a dangerous game.

1) Home truths rock Debbie’s Angels

Debbie (Sue Devaney) brings her friends together for a special project next week, but their trip down memory lane soon takes an uncomfortable turn.

Monday’s special episode focuses on Debbie and her Angels, as Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove), Christina (Amy Robbins), Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Glenda (Jodie Prenger) gather to help with a surprise for Carl’s (Jonathan Howard) 40th birthday.

Emptying a crate of old photographs onto the carpet, Debbie explains that she wants to put together a photo book for her son.

However, there’s already unfinished business between some of her guests. Last week, Glenda warned Sally and Christina to settle their differences before Debbie’s get-together, following their bitter exchanges over Christina’s granddaughter, Lucy (Anya Dewin).

As the women get stuck into the photographs, the opportunity to reminisce gives way to arguments, with family grievances and painful experiences coming to the fore.

Whilst some find comfort in opening up to their friends, others are forced to confront questions about their own futures.

By the time the evening draws to a close, the women have managed to make their peace. But with some still facing major decisions away from the group, what will their heart-to-heart lead them to do?

“I know how special this friendship group is on screen,” producer Kate Brooks told EverySoap and other press. “It is just electric, and I thought, let’s just dedicate a whole episode, to these women, and these stories.”

“There’s no stunts, this is just about their relationship with each other, with the outside world, and a little snapshot into what it’s like when you’ve got that female friendship group.”

2) Debbie checks out of the Chariot Square

For Debbie, a significant decision follows as she prepares to step back from the business she loves.

Her worsening dementia has made work increasingly difficult, and she recently admitted to Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) that she knew she shouldn’t still be working, but was struggling to let go.

Last week, she also insisted that they discuss her future care whilst she could still make her own choices, explaining that she wanted to choose a home for when the time came.

On Tuesday, Debbie announces that she’s retiring—and reveals that she’s already signed the hotel over to Ronnie.

She has a role in mind for Ryan (Ryan Prescott), too, telling him that she wants him to become Ronnie’s right-hand man.

With the Chariot Square’s future settled, how will Debbie adjust to leaving it behind?

“It’s really difficult, isn’t it, for somebody who’s a businesswoman to say ‘I can’t do this anymore’,” Sue Devaney told EverySoap in an exclusive interview.

“I think Ryan and everybody at the hotel has been so caring, and so kind to her, because she should have left a good few months ago, because of the way she talks to her customers, shouts, and get things wrong,” she laughs.

“But of course that’s the dementia. Ryan’s been such a good friend and let her come in and still be running it, but she can’t do it very well. I think that when the time comes, she will be ready to step back and let somebody else do it.”

3) Kit’s defences finally crumble

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Kit (Jacob Roberts) finally lets Sarah (Tina O’Brien) see how much he’s struggling, after his efforts to shut everyone out leave him feeling increasingly alone.

Last week, Kit’s frustration with the constant attention surrounding his cancer boiled over. He threatened to move out of Bernie’s before reluctantly agreeing to stay when she promised to give him some space.

Things weren’t much better for him at work. After Kit lost his temper with a woman who coughed over him at the police station, Lisa (Vicky Myers) told him he needed to take sick leave.

Kit blamed Bernie for interfering, only for Brody (Ryan Mulvey) to admit that he’d been the one to tell Lisa about the incident.

Next week, sitting in the chemotherapy room, Kit is overwhelmed by loneliness.

Sarah, who recently admitted that she still thinks about him, tells Bernie that he’s been avoiding her. Bernie assures her that she’s not the only one—Kit has been pushing everyone away.

But when Sarah sees him collapse outside the tram station, she immediately rushes to help her ex.

Back at the flat, Kit breaks down, leaving Sarah shocked to see him so vulnerable. She pulls him into a hug, offering the comfort he’s been resisting.

Will Kit finally allow her to support him?

4) Sarah drops a baby bombshell on Kit

As Sarah and Kit grow closer again, Bethany’s (Lucy Fallon) pregnancy threatens to complicate matters considerably.

Whilst Bethany has kept Kit in the dark about the baby following their hook-up, she’s allowed Sarah to believe that Ryan is the father, leaving her mum unaware that she slept with Kit.

Ryan, meanwhile, was told that the pregnancy was the result of a one-night stand, and assured Bethany that she’d make a great mum whilst offering his support.

Over dinner at Speed Daal next week, Ryan makes it clear that he won’t stand in her way if she decides she wants the baby’s dad involved.

It’s intended as reassurance, but Bethany struggles to hide her discomfort.

When the time comes for her scan and Sarah is nowhere to be seen, Ryan offers to go with Bethany instead. She’s grateful for his support, unaware that her mum is also heading to the hospital.

Having insisted that Kit get checked over following his collapse, Sarah spots Bethany and Ryan leaving the maternity department and realises she’s forgotten the appointment.

As she explains, Sarah lets slip that Bethany is pregnant—leaving Kit stunned!

Back at home, Sarah tells Kit that she’d like him to move back in permanently so they can be a family again.

But with Kit now aware that Sarah’s daughter is likely pregnant with his child, could Sarah’s hopes of a reunion be heading for disaster?

5) Christina plays a dangerous game

Christina takes a risky approach to finding out more about her daughter’s death this week, as she comes face to face with Richie (Nathan Sussex).

After watching a family video in which Rachel appeared frightened by something Richie whispered to her, Christina became convinced that he’d been abusing her daughter, despite his claims that he was the victim.

Determined to learn more, she wrote to him last week in the hope that he’d agree to a prison visit.

Now, Christina gets her chance as she heads to Highfield. Rather than challenge Richie, she tries to earn his confidence by claiming she has a brother who’s been through something similar.

Richie welcomes her apparent understanding, but George (Tony Maudsley) fears that Christina is getting herself into a situation she can’t handle.

“I think she’d go to any lengths to do what she needs to do to find out the truth,” Amy Robbins exclusively told EverySoap. “It’s that maternal strength that means you’ll do anything to protect your child. I think Richie’s just collateral damage, she’s going to wade in there and get it sorted.”

6) Lucy’s imminent return puts Sally on edge

There are also developments concerning her granddaughter Lucy, who was placed in respite care after making allegations about Sally’s behaviour.

Lucy had accused Sally of being controlling and making nasty comments about her, following the Halloween incident in which a frightened Sally struck her with a vase whilst she was wearing a ghost costume.

This week, a call from social services brings news that Sally has been cleared of wrongdoing. Tim (Joe Duttine) tells her that Lucy will be returning to No.4 the following week, leaving Sally taken aback.

Despite their recent disagreements, Sally confides in Christina at the café about her worries over Lucy coming home.

“Sally’s nervous about her return,” Sally Dynevor exclusively told EverySoap.

“She doesn’t feel she can really cope, or help Lucy, so feels there needs to be a therapist, or social services—somebody to help her. She’s never been in this situation before, she’s trying her best but now Christina’s involved it’s really tough.”

Can they find a way to help Lucy together—and will Christina’s efforts to get close to Richie put that at risk?

7) Idris scrambles to silence Brody

Meanwhile, Brody’s guilt becomes a problem for Idris (Junade Khan), as the consequences of their factory sabotage hit home.

Last week, Idris persuaded Brody to steal Sally’s keys and let himself into Underworld, where he held a lighter beneath the sprinklers to set them off. The resulting flood ruined the stock and machinery, leaving Carla (Alison King) facing the loss of her business.

Although Leanne (Jane Danson) discovered what they’d done, she agreed to help Idris buy the factory on the condition that the staff kept their jobs.

Carla, unaware of their involvement, admitted to Lisa that she’d failed to have the sprinklers serviced and feared the insurance wouldn’t pay out.

Those fears remain after she shows the loss adjuster around next week. As Carla tells Lisa that she’s doubtful of receiving a payout, Idris approaches with a display of sympathy that disgusts Brody.

Carla subsequently emails the staff to tell them that she’s selling up, leaving Sally and Sean (Antony Cotton) devastated.

“It’s going to be really hard for Sally not having the factory,” Sally tells us. “She just loves working there. She’s supervisor every now and again, which she loves… and she loves Mrs Connor-Swain.”

“Even though she’s her next door neighbour, I think she’s going to miss helping Mrs Connor-Swain every day!”

When Brody finds Sally crying in the Rovers, he can no longer stomach keeping quiet. Confronting Idris, he threatens to tell Carla the truth, leaving Idris furious.

Carla later tries to explain her position to Sean, insisting that she doesn’t want to make anyone redundant but has run out of options. Idris again pretends to feel for her, even as he stands to benefit from her predicament.

Knowing Brody could bring the whole plan crashing down, Idris corners him in the Rovers and promises that once he’s bought the factory, the workers will get their jobs back—with better wages.

Will that be enough to silence Brody, or is Carla about to discover who’s really responsible?

8) Mary rolls into a new job

Over at Preston’s Petals, a new opportunity for Amy (Elle Mulvaney) comes at Mary’s (Patti Clare) expense, when Tracy (Kate Ford) decides to make changes at the flower shop.

Tracy offers Amy the job of managing the shop’s website, and she’s delighted to accept. However, Tracy later admits to Abi that employing her daughter means cutting costs elsewhere—and making Mary redundant.

Mary works out what Amy’s arrival means for her own future, but spares Tracy the difficult conversation by claiming that she’s found another job in town.

As she prepares to leave, Mary hugs Tracy and thanks her for everything she’s done. But her brave face doesn’t last, and she heads out on the verge of tears, leaving Tracy feeling awful.

Has Tracy made a decision she’ll come to regret?

9) A mystery caller brings fresh trouble to No.8

Also next week, David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) have fresh reason to question the mysteriously absent Jodie (Olivia Frances-Brown), when a disturbing phone call leaves them wondering whether she’s up to her old tricks.

Jodie’s plot to replace Shona in the family unravelled after the couple discovered she’d been using recordings of Harper crying to make her sister question her sanity. Confronted over her behaviour, Jodie pulled a gun on David, only to be shot in the stomach during a struggle with Shona.

Although Jodie initially threatened to tell the police what really happened, she backed up their story about an intruder. David subsequently made it clear that she was no longer welcome in their family, and when a guilt-ridden Shona returned to the hospital, she discovered that Jodie had discharged herself.

When Jodie’s phone rings on the sideboard at No.8, Shona answers—and is taken aback by what she hears.

Discussing the threatening call afterwards, she and David question whether Jodie could have arranged it herself.

Could Jodie be up to her old tricks again?