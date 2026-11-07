Trouble in paradise for Home and Away’s David and Amelia?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Lacey is confused when Dylan seems to lose interest, while Amelia demands an explanation as David shuts her out.

Lacey (Sophea Pennington) recently agreed to her first date since losing Theo (Matt Evans), having taken quite a shine to newcomer Dylan (Noah D’Annunzio).

Unfortunately, her attempt to settle her nerves with a little Dutch courage rather backfired, and the evening at Salt ended with her sister helping her home.

Next week, an awkward encounter with Dylan outside the surf club leaves Lacey wishing she could leave town altogether. Jo (Maddison Brown) encourages her to text Dylan, and once Lacey admits how nervous she was, it doesn’t take long for the flirting to resume.

Dylan invites Lacey back to the apartment, where his attempts at small talk are cut short when she kisses him—she hasn’t come back to his place to talk about work!

The pair are soon kissing on the sofa, but Dylan’s mindful of a quiet word from his brother Sonny (Ryan Bown), who knows how hard losing Theo has been for Lacey. When she leans in for another kiss, Dylan suggests they take things slowly.

Convinced she’s misread the signals, a mortified Lacey rushes out.

When Sonny wants to know what he’s done to upset her, Dylan reminds his brother whose advice he was following. When they clear the air, Sonny finally admits that his own engagement to Dana (Ally Harris) is over.

Over coffee the following morning, Dylan assures Lacey he’s keen, but his remark about her being ready to move on gives away more than he intended.

Realising he knows about Theo, Lacey later has a quiet word with Sonny. She knows he meant well, but she’s happy to see where things go with Dylan, at their own pace.

Lacey isn’t the only Langham struggling with matters of the heart, as her dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) leaves Amelia (Nicole da Silva) wondering where she stands.

A conversation with Gary (Peter Phelps) about Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) facing the loss of Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) brings back painful memories of David’s late wife Kristina. Later, hearing Amelia discuss Eden’s prognosis with Gary only adds to his distress.

With Amelia planning to spend the night at the Beach House, she can tell something’s troubling David.

When she tries to get him talking, he asks if she’d mind cancelling their plans, saying he doesn’t think he’s very good company. Whilst she’s left wondering what she’s done, he sits alone with a photo of his wife.

Amelia returns to the Beach House for an explanation the following morning. But when David invites Jo to join them for coffee, in an attempt to avoid the conversation, a frustrated Amelia walks out.

Catching up with her on Flat Beach, David admits he hadn’t wanted to burden her with memories of Kristina so early in their relationship, but Amelia reassures him he can always talk to her about his wife.

The pair later have dinner at Salt with Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart). As the four say their goodbyes outside the surf club afterwards, Justin offers to host next time, until he remembers about houseguest Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach), and David’s refusal to come over whilst he’s living with them.

Once they’re alone, David asks Amelia why there hasn’t been anyone special in her life. Working as a locum means she rarely stays anywhere long, but she admits that even growing up she never had anywhere to call home.

Perhaps she’s always had one eye on the exit, as David suggests, but things feel different with him.

The following morning, David finds Jo’s bags on the sofa and assumes she’s swapping rooms with Lacey. When Jo reveals it’s his room she’s moving into, he refuses to budge, until she explains why Lacey bunked in with her last night.

Sharing a bedroom wall with her dad whilst he’s spending time with his girlfriend isn’t ideal…

The penny drops, and David hastily agrees to swap to the downstairs bedroom—he and Amelia happy to never discuss it again!

Meanwhile, Justin’s increasingly keen to get rid of Richie so he can have David over for playdates. Learning that Leah wants to invite Richie’s fellow Bronze Medallion graduates round only adds to his irritation. Why should their houseguest get to have his mates over when he can’t?

Leah points out that Richie can hardly help employers turning him down. He’s not been idly sitting around either—having been training as a volunteer lifesaver, and supporting girlfriend Abigail (Hailey Pinto) as she faces losing her sister.

The irony seems lost on Justin as he continues to spend his own day interrupting Leah whilst she works, complaining that Richie’s not even looking for a job anymore.

He reckons Leah’s making life too comfortable for their houseguest and insists that if Richie doesn’t find paid work soon, then they should kick him out.

When Richie turns up at the surf club in a suit, John (Shane Withington) assumes he’s got a job interview. In fact, he’s dressed up for the presentation out of respect for the club.

As proceedings get underway, John proudly announces that Richie has topped the class, drawing a round of applause from everyone in the room. Except Justin.

After being invited to speak, Richie promises to do whatever he can to keep Summer Bay safe.

Justin soon decides it’s time to puts a dampener on Richie’s big day. Over celebratory drinks at Salt, Richie mentions his first patrol, only for Justin to ask whether he can really spare the time.

Richie assures him he’s still applying for jobs, but Justin warns that he risks taking advantage of Leah’s goodwill.

When John needs cover for a sick volunteer, Richie agrees to start his first patrol early, but keeps the following morning free to hand out CVs. On hearing how difficult things are becoming at home, John’s more than happy to act as a referee for Richie in his job search.

Before Richie can get to the beach, Abby learns that Eden has discharged herself from hospital. He stays to help her through a panic attack, and by the time Abby assures him she can manage, he’s running late.

Between turning up late and forgetting his whistle, Richie hasn’t made the best of starts.

Yet by the end of the shift, John reckons he’s well on his way to becoming a star lifesaver.

When Richie finally explains what held him up, John is understanding and reminds him that looking out for one another is part of belonging to the club.

With his first patrol under his belt and JP willing to vouch for him, will Richie have better luck when he heads into town with his CV?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 9th November (Episode 8822)

Gary reminds David what he’s lost.

Tane forges a new plan.

Eden dreams of one more perfect day.

Tuesday 10th November (Episode 8823)

Lacey’s mortified in front of Dylan.

David freezes up.

Tane asks Mali a big favour.

Wednesday 11th November (Episode 8824)

It’s a Langham/Morgan double date.

Dylan gets the full story.

Lacey leans on her sister.

Thursday 12th November (Episode 8825)

The Bronze Medallion Graduation.

Justin comes down hard.

Alf wants Roo home. Levi’s ready to drop.

Friday 13th November (Episode 8826)

Cash and Eden find sanctuary for their goodbyes.

Richie’s first day on the job doesn’t go as planned.

What’s happened to Roo?

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