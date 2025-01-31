13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 3rd to 6th February

Next week on Neighbours, Krista’s half-sister arrives, Nicolette faces the consequences, Cara hides a huge secret, and Nell accuses Paul of cheating.

1) Someone else returns from Krista’s past

Next week on Neighbours, we see Krista’s (Majella Davis) reaction to Seb’s (Rarmian Newton) kiss, which he planted on her after telling her that Leo (Tim Kank) was toxic for her.

Krista is in shock by Seb’s move, which is heightened when he confesses to having been in love with her all along and is certain that his feelings are reciprocated.

Krista tells Seb her love for him is purely platonic, but when he won’t accept this she comes to the stark realisation that Leo has been right about Seb and his motives all along.

She feels she has no choice but to ask him to leave Erinsborough and this time for good.

We find out that someone from Krista’s past was watching on during Seb’s kiss. It’s Krista’s half-sister, Fallon (Kate Connick), who is sure to bring more drama to Erinsborough.

It turns out that Fallon and Seb were previously in a relationship and Fallon had proposed to him! Seb ghosted Fallon in response, but with everything now out in the open he decides to tell Fallon the real reason he rejected her!

Fallon is forced to hear the confronting news that Seb was in love with her sister all this time.

Seb leaves for Sydney and Fallon is left devastated. She has a lot of questions about Krista’s part in all this. It seems Krista may have some explaining to do…

2) Nicolette is forced to face the consequences

Elsewhere, Nicolette (Hannah Mons0n) confesses to Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) that she could have encouraged Yaz (Chrishell Stause) to hand herself in, but instead acted on impulse and urged her to leave after hearing her tragic tale.

Aaron and Byron are horrified by her betrayal of Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), but Leo urges them to consider the difficult position Nicolette was in with her former lover.

Byron and Aaron manage to calm down, but when Holly finds out the truth she’s furious and won’t be forgiving Nicolette so easily…

3) Holly makes a stand to do things differently

Later, Holly’s growing closeness to Max (Ben Jackson) is noted by Byron and Sadie (Emerald Chan) who approve of their new bond.

Sadie encourages Holly to give it a shot with Max, especially as he breaks the trend of her previous partners – claiming that Max isn’t a dangerous bad boy like the others.

But Holly is still holding onto Max’s secret and knows the danger he has got himself into back home in Queensland by defending a friend.

Holly decides to break old habits and makes it clear to Max that nothing can happen between them. She is looking for safety and stability after everything that she’s been through in recent years.

Max understands, despite feeling the blow after developing feelings for Holly in recent weeks. The pair have come a long way from their initial animosity, when Max aimlessly knocked Holly into the Lassiter’s water feature shortly after arriving in town.

4) Krista is blindsided by her sister’s true feelings

Fallon is still feeling stung following the devastating news about her former lover and his feelings towards her sister. Fallon decides to talk it out with someone and befriends new guy Taye (Lakota Johnson), sharing her story.

Fallon realises that Krista hasn’t told Leo about Seb’s kiss and it leaves her wondering if her sister is actually a bad person.

Later, Krista tells Fallon that she hopes they can finally reconnect, while Fallon continues to cover up her concerns over her sister’s actions.

5) Holly uses new tactics to avoid Max

Holly considers applying for the manager role at the Piano Bar, hoping to make a fresh start.

Byron clocks onto Holly avoiding the Share House and Power Road and raises it with her. She confesses that she doesn’t want to run into Max after blowing him off.

Holly admits that she does like Max, but it isn’t the time for her to take the leap so she needs to keep some distance between them for now.

6) The truth comes out at the Varga-Murphys

JJ (Riley Bryant) tries his best to cover up for Taye’s chaos and lets Andrew (Lloyd WIll) think it was him who left the house a tip when he comes over. Elsewhere, Dex (Riley Bryant) warns Taye to be careful about interacting with the neighbours after he notices him chatting with Max.

Later, Taye suggests a small gathering at No. 30, which JJ is not enthusiastic about. Inevitably it turns into a full-on house party and even Max joins in, making the teens even more concerned that they’re about to get busted.

As the party gets more out of control, JJ – who has had his fair share of trouble with his parents after being suspended – decides to be the sensible one and encourage everyone to leave.

But his requests go ignored by a drunken Dex and rowdy Taye, just in time for his parents to arrive back. Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West) are shocked and startled to return to a full house, including Taye!

7) Remi is confused by her brother’s visit

Cara and Remi are even more shocked to discover that Taye has been squatting at their house for days, on top of plying their son with booze and hosting a party there.

Remi tries to find out why Taye decided to come to Ramsay Street but he reacts badly in response, blurting out that he’s aware how she really feels, and that he’s an insult to her and her mum!

Remi is taken aback at Taye’s perception of her and wants to explore how this came to be. She suggests he stays with them for a few days so they can spend some more time together.

8) Nell gathers evidence about a betrayal

Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) decides to play nice with Paul (Stefan Dennis), despite her distrust and disapproval of him. But when Paul makes suspicious excuses about not meeting up with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), she suspects there must be more to it.

Nell catches Paul after telling a lie and then finds him in a compromising situation with Katrina (Farah Mak), his Lassiter’s employee, who now runs the foodbank where the family marked David’s (Takaya Honda) death last week.

Nell is determined not to go away empty-handed so gets evidence of this interaction by recording their conversation.

She goes one step further and plays it to her step-mum, telling her it is proof that Paul is already cheating on her!

Will Terese be convinced of Paul’s betrayal?

9) Jane fails to hide her attraction

Jane (Annie Jones) is all over the place after finding out that Clint (Jason Wilder) will be working at the school during the daytime. The pair recently began dating, but cut things off after discovering that Clint was the school’s new cleaner.

Jane’s determined to keep things purely professional, but her attraction to Clint starts to get the better of her.

She ends up acting irrationally towards him and then Clint spots her eyeing him up.

It’s clear to Clint that Jane can’t let their attraction go and she’s just as keen as he is. Is it only a matter of time before Jane gives in to her desires with her younger admirer?

10) Remi struggles to deal with more family drama

Remi plans a bonding afternoon with her brother and they head into the city to hear a speaker they both admire.

The siblings finally start to bond until they return home and Remi announces that the house needs to stay booze-free. Taye knows it’s a response to his actions with the party and is left feeling judged by his sister.

The tension mounts and the siblings find themselves even further away from making amends than before.

11) Cara hides a huge secret

Next week we discover that Cara has returned to Erinsborough battling with a huge secret. Nicolette observes her avoiding meetings with Paul and digging for information from Andrew.

Nicolette then listens in on a call between Cara and her mum and realises what Cara has been hiding… she has seen Chelsea (Viva Bianca)!

Cara can’t hold it in any longer and tells Nicolette about how she spotted her sister at the airport and spoke to her before they flew out to New York.

She tells Nicolette that Chelsea was heavily pregnant and asked for her help, but she refused her plee for support.

Cara is full of regret after reflecting on her choice, especially after thinking that her sister is now all alone with a newborn baby.

Nicolette is supportive, having kept her own dramatic secret in recent weeks, and vows to support Cara and to track Chelsea down!

12) Terese and Paul make a drastic decision

Terese is thrown by Nell’s evidence that Paul has been cheating on her, but keeps calm until she can hear Paul’s version of events. An emotional Paul confesses to the real reason he was speaking with Katrina…

Inspired by their volunteering at the foodbank, he was speaking to her about how he could continue charitable work in his son’s memory.

Paul tells Terese that he didn’t want to share it with her as she would realise how cut up he still is about David’s death. Terese quickly tells Nell the backstory but Nell is adamant that Paul will never really change and will hurt her soon enough regardless.

Terese hears her stepdaughter out but gives her a firm response. She tells her that she appreciates how protective she is; however, she must stop interfering in her personal life.

Nell begrudgingly agrees, while Paul decides they need a new approach to start on a clean slate and get used to the new dynamics. He decides to organise a trip to New York to see family and give them all some time out.

13) Jane battles with her desire for Clint

Jane remains resolute that she is not attracted to Clint, even if Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) and Gino (Shane McNamara) are happy to announce their crush on Erinsborough’s new hunk.

Clint can’t stop thinking about his connection with Jane so finds ways to see her around the school.

Jane gets to the point where she can no longer keep her desires at bay so rushes to find Clint at the end of his shift. She finally breaks and gives into temptation, letting Clint lead her to an empty apartment…

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

