Next week on Neighbours, Krista’s half-sister Fallon arrives, but with a surprise connection to another Erinsborough resident.

At the end of this week, Krista (Majella Davis) is left shocked as Seb (Rarmian Newton) plants a passionate kiss on her. Despite fiancé Leo’s (Tim Kano) reservations about her old school friend and his intentions, she did not see this coming!

When Seb recently attended an AA meeting at the Community Centre, he admitted that he had feelings for the person supporting him with his sobriety, and it was clear he was talking about Krista.

Next week, Seb’s kiss is followed by a heartfelt declaration of love to his oldest friend and he is absolutely convinced that Krista loves him in return!

However, an assertive Krista brings Seb down to earth, telling him that her love for him is purely as a friend, but he doesn’t seem convinced and refuses to accept her claims!

Finally, Krista has the realisation that Leo was right about Seb this whole time.

She decides it’s best for everyone if he leaves for Sydney so she and Leo can continue building their lives and planning their wedding without Seb around.

Yet we’ve been here before. Leo managed to convince Seb to leave town to protect Krista when he realised he was being followed by loan sharks.

Seb departed but he was soon reaching out to Krista from afar to get cash to pay them off.

After taking Krista’s money to pay the loan sharks, Seb returned asking her for more.

Krista gave her friend an ultimatum that he could take the money and leave or stay and get sober with her support. Seb took the money but we later found out he was actually staying in a disused shed on Power Road.

Realising he had made the wrong choice, he returned the money to Krista which left him in danger of being found by the loan sharks.

Leo found out that Seb was still in town and accidentally tipped off the sharks, who went on to run him down on Power Road in December’s dramatic Season Finale.

This led Seb back into their lives and Krista allowed Seb to return to her apartment while she supported him to recover.

In the end, Leo felt he had no other choice but to talk Nicolette (Hannah Monson) into sacking Seb in a move he thought would finally mean seeing the back of him.

That was until Seb announced that he would apply for a job at Lassiters under Krista and started meddling in plans for the anniversary of David’s death.

Unknown to Krista and Seb, their kiss was seen by a Neighbours newcomer.

Meet Krista’s half-sister, Fallon Morell (Kate Connick), who has appeared in Erinsborough unannounced, at just the right time to spot Seb’s romantic move!

Before long, Fallon catches up with Seb, where we discover that the pair were previously in a relationship.

Fallon even went as far as proposing to Seb, but we learn that Seb rejected Fallon by ghosting her, disappearing from her life without an explanation.

With Fallon in town and everything out in the open with Krista, Seb decides that now is the time to explain.

He admits to Fallon that he broke off their relationship as he was in love with her sister the whole time!

Seb finally leaves town, leaving a broken Fallon unsure of Krista’s role in the outcome – is she really as innocent as she claims, or were she and Seb carrying on behind her back the whole time they were together?

Neighbours previously announced that Fallon is set to “spell trouble for many an Erinsborough resident,” and that she’s always been jealous of Krista’s rich father and the life that this presented her.

Will Krista be able to pick up the pieces and make amends with her sister?

Elsewhere, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) continues to grow closer to Max (Ben Jackson) after spending more time together since he was electrocuted by a faulty transformer at Erinsborough Lights Up.

It was the transformer that Yaz (Chrishell Stause) had intended for Holly to switch on, as she sought revenge for her brother’s death, but it was an unlucky Max who ended up taking the blow.

Next week, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) notice the new vibe between Holly and Max and approve of their growing closeness.

Sadie encourages Holly to take the leap with Max – despite the fact it’s only been a few weeks since Max admitted to having a crush on Sadie herself.

Sadie makes the point that Max isn’t a dangerous bad boy like Holly’s previous type so it would break her pattern.

Holly has had a string of pretty dangerous lovers. Heath (Ethan Panizza), the American businessman, ended up trying to kill her and her friends in the outback, while Eden (Costa D’Angelo) ditched her for Krista, who he then spent months controlling by feeding her drug habit.

Even sweet café owner Haz (Shiv Palekar) turned out to be a life-destroying hacker!

Unknown to Sadie, Holly knows otherwise about Max’s bad boy past after he shares his backstory with her this week.

We know that Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) brought Max to Erinsborough to try and keep him safe from a bad situation in Queensland, but we don’t yet know exactly what he’s escaping.

Max’s dad was thrilled that he was moving onto the street where he grew up with his old neighbours around to look out for his son.

But Max, like Holly, hasn’t had the best luck during his time in Erinsborough. Within a couple of weeks he ended up in a hit and run crash and was then electrocuted by the Lights Up ‘death trap’ transformer.

Both times, Max was left seriously worried he was the target of the attacks until it was revealed they were actually intended for Seb and Holly.

Holly makes the call to put an end to anything romantic happening between her and Max, claiming she needs stability and safety after everything she’s been through.

Max pretends to be understanding but is quietly gutted after developing feelings for Holly.

Will he be able to convince her that he’s different from her past men?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 3rd February (Episode 9184 / 281)

Krista’s world is shaken up by a declaration and an arrival.

Nicolette faces the fallout.

Holly’s resolve leaves Max crushed.

Tuesday 4th February (Episode 9185 / 282)

The Varga-Murphy boys party with trouble.

Krista welcomes someone new into her life, oblivious to their disapproval. Byron susses out Holly.

Wednesday 5th February (Episode 9186 / 283)

Remi is floored by an unannounced visitor.

Nell gathers shocking intel.

Jane’s secret desire is exposed.

Thursday 6th February (Episode 9187 / 284)

Cara hides a bombshell. Remi struggles with family tension.

Terese and Paul navigate new territory.

Jane battles temptation.