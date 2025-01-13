Neighbours Spoilers – Aaron collapses and Fallon arrives in 63 photos

New Neighbours spoilers and photos for February tease Fallon’s arrival, a shock collapse for Aaron, the return of Cara and Remi, and a flashback featuring a heavily pregnant Chelsea.

Fallon arrives

Back in late October, Neighbours announced that US actress Kate Connick was joining the show as Fallon Morell, the half-sister of Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis).

“Another new arrival on Ramsay Street! U.S star, Kate Connick will soon join the cast in the guest role of Fallon Morell,” the show announced on social media. “Fallon’s time in Erinsborough spells trouble for many an Erinsborough resident… particularly her sister 🤔”

Now, new teaser spoilers and photos give us our first look at Fallon’s debut appearance. On Monday 3rd February, “Krista’s world is shaken up by a declaration and an arrival.”

She’s seen interacting with Krista’s troubled friend Seb (Rarmian Newton) outside Greece Monkeys, before later surprising Krista as she turns up at her Lassiters apartment.

While Krista may be happy to see her half-sister, the teasers hint that they may have a troubled relationship.

The following day, on Tuesday 4th February, “Krista welcomes someone new into her life, oblivious to their disapproval.”

Fallon is Krista’s (Majella Davis) half-sister on her mum’s side, meaning she doesn’t share the riches that Krista and Reece (Mischa Barton) were blessed with thanks to their dad Conrad’s successful business, Sincast Corp. Could Fallon’s jealousy over her half-sister’s privileged life mean that she’s arriving in Erinsborough with an agenda?

Then, on Monday 10th February, “Krista focuses on her future, unaware of a potential wrecking ball.”

The following day, “Fallon bonds with Leo,” with pictures showing that Fallon appears to take a job at Yorokobi as she dons an apron.

However, things appear to turn tense quite quickly, with Leo looking decidedly unhappy with the new arrival.

Only time will tell what kind of trouble Fallon will bring to her sister’s life in Erinsborough.

Aaron collapses

With the one-year anniversary of David’s (Takaya Honda) death rapidly approaching, Aaron (Matt Wilson) has recently been taking his first tentative steps into dating, as he went on a date with real estate agent Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) last week.

While things are currently going well for the pair – despite Aaron’s nerves on their first date, which saw him frequently bring up his late husband – it seems like they may soon hit a stumbling block.

On Tuesday 11th February, “Aaron chases a second chance,” suggesting he may do something to jeopardise his budding new romance.

However, Aaron soon has more pressing concerns, as a shock collapse in mid-February leaves us wondering whether he survives.

On Wednesday 12th February, “a neighbour’s life is placed in jeopardy,” with photos from the same episode revealing that it’s Aaron whose life is in danger.

He’s seen looking downtrodden outside The Tram, before he begins to stumble as he starts to walk back towards Ramsay Street.

By the time he arrives at No. 32, he’s looking in a very bad way, with no hints as to whether he’s inebriated or something worse.

He appears to take a dip to cool off, and the next photos show him slumped, unconscious, head under the water, in the share house pool!

In the following episode, on Thursday 13th February, the teasers tell us that “a resident’s life is in peril.”

It appears that Trevor raises the alarm, as Andrew (Lloyd Will) comes rushing over to find Aaron unconscious in the water.

He rushes to the pool and drags Aaron out, before checking if he’s breathing.

Will Aaron survive?

Cara and Remi return home to a surprise arrival

The last batch of spoilers for January previewed the arrival of Taye (Lakota Johnson), Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) younger half-brother.

The recent promo for Neighbours‘ 2025 storylines gave us our first glimpse of Taye, who appears to be laying low at No. 30 while the Varga-Murphys are in New York. The promo saw Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) looking around No. 30, having heard a noise from inside.

Thankfully, it soon becomes clear that Taye isn’t an intruder, as he’s unmasked as Remi’s half-brother and JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex’s (Marley Williams) uncle.

Photos for later this month show him at The Waterhole playing pool with JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams), who return from New York before Cara (Sara West) and Remi.

We already know that Taye is hiding something, with the promo showing him telling the teens: “I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t in serious trouble.”

It seems Taye will ask JJ and Dex to keep the details of his trouble to themselves, with spoilers revealing that “Dex and JJ hide a troublesome secret” on Tuesday 28th January.

Now, the teasers for early February reveal that Cara and Remi finally return from New York, and are shaken to find Remi’s half-brother in their house.

“The Varga-Murphy boys party with trouble” on Tuesday 4th February, before “Remi is floored by an unannounced visitor” on Wednesday 5th February. Andrew is seen catching up with Cara and Remi at Harold’s Café, before they return home to No. 30 to find Taye in their living room.

It’s safe to say that neither Cara or Remi are too happy about his arrival.

On Thursday 6th February, “Remi struggles with family tension.”

Just what is Taye hiding, and will he be the next big challenge for the Varga-Murphys?

Cara and Chelsea catch up

As if Taye’s arrival wasn’t a big enough shock for the Varga-Murphys, it seems Cara is hiding a huge secret.

In the 2024 finale back in December, as the family prepared to board their flight to New York, Cara caught a glimpse of her sister Chelsea (Viva Bianca) stepping off a plane.

Chelsea, for those who need a reminder, arrived in Erinsborough last year and immediately set about seducing Paul (Stefan Dennis), wanting to marry her way into the Robinson riches.

She almost got her wish, and the pair got engaged after Paul realised that he wasn’t going to win back ex-wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

However, at their engagement party, the truth was revealed about Chelsea’s role in locking Krista in the Lassiters sauna, and the affair she embarked upon with IT consultant Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter) as she tried to cover it up.

Chelsea fled Erinsborough and hadn’t been seen since.

Now, the new photos reveal that Cara did indeed catch up with her sister at the airport. It appears that we’ll get a flashback to their conversation on Thursday 6th February, as “Cara hides a bombshell.”

Did a heavily pregnant Chelsea reveal to Cara whether Paul or Jeffrey is the father of her baby? Does she even know herself?

While we don’t yet know when Chelsea will arrive back in Erinsborough, we’re sure that her baby bombshell will cause yet more issues for newly reunited couple Paul and Terese.

Nell plots against Paul

Speaking of Terese and Paul, “Nell gathers shocking intel” on Wednesday 5th February, with photos showing her appearing to covertly record Paul’s conversation with Lassiters’ housekeeper Katrina (Farah Mak).

We already know that Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) disproves of Terese’s new relationship with her ex-husband, and it seems that she’s set to continue to plot against Paul in the weeks ahead.

Romance for Holly and Max?

Max (Ben Jackson) may have set his sights on Sadie (Emerald Chan) when he first arrived in Erinsborough, but after Sadie made it clear that she and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) were perfectly happy together, it seems that Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) may be his next love interest.

Yet Max may have bigger fish to fry before he can think about romance, as “a mystery woman searches for [him]” on Tuesday 11th February.

We already know that Max is hiding something from his past, which forced him to leave Queensland for a new life in Erinsborough, but as of yet we have no idea who or what he’s running from.

He’s seen in a tense conversation with Holly at the garage as he stares at a worrying message on his phone.

But on Wednesday 12th February, “Holly and Max share a charged moment.” They’re seen sharing a drink together at the complex, as they look closer than ever.

Is love on the cards for the pair?

Whatever Max is hiding, we may soon get answers, as “Max divulges his secret” on Thursday 13th February.

Elsewhere…

Also in February, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) faces the fallout of an electrifying Lights Out event which sees her make a controversial decision and help someone escape justice – for more on that, come back later today.

Plus, “Jane’s secret desire is exposed” as she continues to meet up with Clint (Jason Wilder), the younger man she meets on a dating app later this month.

Jane (Annie Jones) “battles temptation” on Thursday 6th February, and “struggles to keep her passion under wraps” on Monday 10th February.

Then, on Wednesday 12th February, “Jane’s risk-taking leads to unexpected consequences.” She’s seen with Clint sneaking into the cleaning cupboard at Eirene Rising, as Jane puts her finger over her mouth after hearing movement outside…

…as Terese and Andrew enter the very same cleaning cupboard!

Are they about to be caught in a compromising position?

Plus, Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) appears to be moving into an empty unit at Eirene Rising – but why is Clint there too?

And what have Vera, Terese and Moira (Robyn Arthur) stumbled upon?

Here’s everything that’s in store in the first two weeks of February:

Monday 3rd February (Episode 9184 / 281)

Krista’s world is shaken up by a declaration and an arrival.

Nicolette faces the fallout.

Holly’s resolve leaves Max crushed.

Tuesday 4th February (Episode 9185 / 282)

The Varga-Murphy boys party with trouble.

Krista welcomes someone new into her life, oblivious to their disapproval.

Byron susses out Holly.

Wednesday 5th February (Episode 9186 / 283)

Remi is floored by an unannounced visitor.

Nell gathers shocking intel.

Jane’s secret desire is exposed.

Thursday 6th February (Episode 9187 / 284)

Cara hides a bombshell.

Remi struggles with family tension.

Terese and Paul navigate new territory.

Jane battles temptation.

Monday 10th February (Episode 9188 / 285)

Jane struggles to keep her passion under wraps.

Holly sets out to impress Paul.

Krista focuses on her future, unaware of a potential wrecking ball.

Tuesday 11th February (Episode 9189 / 286)

Aaron chases a second chance.

A mystery woman searches for Max.

Fallon bonds with Leo.

Wednesday 12th February (Episode 9190 / 287)

A neighbour’s life is placed in jeopardy.

Jane’s risk-taking leads to unexpected consequences.

Holly and Max share a charged moment.

Thursday 13th February (Episode 9191 / 288)

A resident’s life is in peril.

Remi is stunned by family revelations.

Jane fails to cover her tracks.

Max divulges his secret.

Holly’s crushed by Krista’s decision.