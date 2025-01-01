Arrivals and goodbyes in new Neighbours spoilers for late January

Neighbours has released new spoilers covering the second two weeks of January, as Nicolette learns a shocking truth, Jane hits it off with a mystery man, a newcomer arrives, and someone says goodbye.

Neighbours may not even be back on our screens until next Monday 6th January, but the show has now released teaser spoilers and photos for the final two weeks of the month, meaning we’ve got a good idea of what’s in store for the whole of January.

Earlier spoilers for the first two weeks of January have already revealed that Sadie (Emerald Chan), Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) and Max (Ben Jackson) all survive the Season Finale crash, while Yasmine (Chrishell Stause) will continue to haunt Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), and Aaron (Matt Wilson) is set for romance with Rhett (Liam Maguire).

Elsewhere, Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) newly rekindled romance will come under threat from Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), while Leo (Tim Kano) struggles with being a third wheel to Krista (Majella Davis) and Seb.

Now, the new teasers have revealed that on Monday 20th January, the long-awaited Erinsborough Lights Up event gets underway.

Disaster nearly strikes for the event in the coming weeks, as Aaron causes a load of lighting boards to go crashing into the Lassiters water feature, but it seems it won’t be enough to derail the event.

However, as “a resident falls victim to a sizzling trap” on the day of the event, will Lights Up end in disaster?

The day also sees “Nicolette learn a shocking truth” – will she finally discover that the woman she’s been dating is the sister of Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza)? And will she be able to warn Holly in time?

On Tuesday 21st January, “Jane hits it off with a mystery man.”

The Neighbours 2025 promo has already revealed that Jane (Annie Jones) is set to find romance in the new year, as she joins a dating app. She soon begins talking to a younger man, and it’s not long before the pair meet up for their first date, with Jane making a “bold move” on Wednesday 22nd January.

However, time will tell whether it’s true love for the pair, as “Jane comes face to face with a shocking discovery” on Tuesday 28th January, and she’s forced to make “a difficult decision” the following day.

Does her discovery have anything to do with her charismatic younger man?

Elsewhere, Leo continues to be threatened by Seb, after spending the first two weeks of the new year feeling like a third wheel to him and Krista.

As the drama continues, “Sebastian’s desperation reaches new levels” on Tuesday 21st January, and “Leo crosses a line” on Wednesday 22nd January.

While pictures from early January showed Seb out of hospital after being targeted in the crash, the newly released pics from late January show him back in Erinsborough Hospital, while Leo looks shifty over at Krista’s apartment.

What has Leo done?

The issues continue at the end of the month, and on Wednesday 29th January, “Leo’s underhanded deal comes under pressure,” while the following day, “Sebastian drives a wedge between Krista and Leo.”

The end of the month will also see a new face arrive on Ramsay Street. On Thursday 23rd January, “A mystery intruder flies under Andrew’s radar.”

The intruder soon revealed as newcomer Taye (Lakota Johnson). The recent 2025 Neighbours promo showed that Andrew (Lloyd Will) will be in the Varga-Murphys’ house, having returned from visiting wife Wendy (Candice Leask) in Murrayville, when he hears a noise from outside.

“Did you just hear that?” he asks. “It sounded like it came from the sunroom.”

We then see Taye hiding in the No. 30 sunroom, looking nervous as he realises he’s about to be discovered.

However, it soon becomes clear that he’s not an intruder and already knows the Varga-Murphys, as the new photos show him at The Waterhole playing pool with JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams).

The promo has already revealed that Taye is in Erinsborough to seek respite, as he explains to JJ, “I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t in serious trouble.”

On Monday 27th January, “an uninvited house guest reveals their identity,” and it seems Taye will ask JJ and Dex to keep the details of his trouble to themselves, as “Dex and JJ hide a troublesome secret” on Tuesday 28th January.

Taye is known to have a connection to the Varga-Murphys, but what has brought him to Erinsborough?

Elsewhere, “Paul’s grief rears its head” as we near the first anniversary of David’s (Takaya Honda) death.

David’s final episode aired on 1st February 2024, and Aaron is busy making plans to celebrate his late husband, but his “plans to commemorate David come under threat” on Thursday 30th January.

Will Aaron get his wish to commemorate David’s memory?

Also, on Monday 27th January, “A neighbour says goodbye to Ramsay Street.”

We’ve already said plenty of goodbyes over the past few months – with Toadie, Hugo, Mackenzie, Haz, Melanie and Felix all bowing out – but who will be next to depart Ramsay Street?

Here’s everything that’s in store in the final two weeks of January:

Monday 20th January (Episode 9176 / 273)

The neighbours come together for Erinsborough Lights Up.

Nicolette learns a shocking truth.

A resident falls victim to a sizzling trap.

Tuesday 21st January (Episode 9177 / 274)

Nicolette keeps a controversial secret.

Jane hits it off with a mystery man.

Sebastian’s desperation reaches new levels.

Wednesday 22nd January (Episode 9178 / 275)

Leo crosses a line.

Jane makes a bold move.

Byron suffers in order to make amends.

Thursday 23rd January (Episode 9179 / 276)

Nicolette conspires to protect her secret.

Aaron makes a heartbreaking decision.

Byron thwarts Sadie’s mission.

A mystery intruder flies under Andrew’s radar.

Monday 27th January (Episode 9180 / 277)

An uninvited house guest reveals their identity.

Nell is rattled by an accusation.

A neighbour says goodbye to Ramsay Street.

Tuesday 28th January (Episode 9181 / 278)

Dex and JJ hide a troublesome secret.

Jane comes face to face with a shocking discovery.

Paul’s grief rears its head.

Wednesday 30th January (Episode 9182 / 279)

Jane makes a difficult decision.

Holly finds herself a new project.

Leo’s underhanded deal comes under pressure.

Thursday 31st January (Episode 9183 / 280)

Aaron’s plans to commemorate David come under threat.

Sebastian drives a wedge between Krista and Leo.

Holly uncovers a friend’s hidden truth.

Before then, we’ve got two exciting weeks in store when we return to Erinsborough on Monday 6th January 2025:

Monday 6th January (Episode 9168 / 265)

A horror crash sparks fresh fear and new beginnings.

Yaz creeps closer to ensnaring her target.

Aaron reconsiders his future.

A reunited couple bask in their love bubble.

Tuesday 7th January (Episode 9169 / 266)

Aaron’s plans go awry.

Terese is unsettled by a surprising proposal.

A resident’s paranoia grows.

A couple navigates a thorn in their side.

Wednesday 8th January (Episode 9170 / 267)

Krista is pulled in two directions.

The housemates go all out to make amends.

Catastrophe strikes for Aaron and Holly.

Thursday 9th January (Episode 9171 / 268)

Holly’s past comes back to haunt her.

Nicolette gives love another chance.

Byron covers his true feelings.

Paul turns reflective.

Monday 13th January (Episode 9172 / 269)

Erinsborough is starstruck by a celebrity appearance.

Yaz is consumed by her private quest.

Sadie confronts unexpected opposition.

Terese commits an act of betrayal.

Tuesday 14th January (Episode 9173 / 270)

Paul and Terese are confronted by hard truths.

A resident struggles with being the third wheel.

Nicolette stumbles upon a clue.

Wednesday 15th January (Episode 9174 / 271)

Krista’s priorities come under threat.

Terese faces a painful decision.

Aaron opens his heart again.

Thursday 16th January (Episode 9175 / 272)

Yaz is pushed to the edge.

Paul struggles with his exile.

The housemates’ good intentions backfire.