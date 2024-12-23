Neighbours reveals new January spoilers and 41 pictures

Neighbours has released the first teaser spoilers and photos for 2025, revealing what’s in store when we return to Erinsborough on Monday 6th January.

Neighbours finished 2024 with a dramatic Season Finale, with happiness for some, while others saw their lives on the line.

In joyous scenes in the Lassiters penthouse apartment, Leo (Tim Kano) propose to Krista (Majella Davis), while Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) spent their first Christmas as a couple since 2021.

Shortly after, Sadie (Emerald Chan), Max (Ben Jackson) and Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) were mowed down by a speeding car on Power Road, with Seb the target. Seb has been on the run from a loan shark, and with his debts still unpaid, the creditor took drastic action to take him out.

A one-minute promo aired after the final episode, teasing some of the storylines coming up in the new year, including the arrival of Taye (Lakota Johnson) and Fallon (Kate Connick), and the news that Jane will begin dating a younger man.

Now, Neighbours has released the first official teaser spoilers and photos for 2025, revealing who survives the crash, and giving us a more detailed look at what’s in store in the new year.

On Monday 6th January’s Season Return, the “horror crash sparks fresh fear and new beginnings.”

Thankfully, the photos for the first fortnight reveal that all three of Sadie, Max and Sebastian survive the crash, and while Max may be hospitalised, he’s soon up and about, making a phone call in the corridor of Erinsborough Hospital.

Sebastian has suffered some facial injuries in the crash, but he too is soon out of hospital and back in Krista’s apartment. Will he continue to cause problems for the newly engaged Krista and Leo?

Sadie, too, only suffered minor injuries, and is seen in the kitchen of the No. 32 sharehouse sporting a large plaster on her left arm.

While the trio may have escaped relatively unscathed, it seems the story may only just be beginning, with the teasers revealing that the crash “sparks fresh fear.”

With Max hiding from an as-yet-unexplained dark past in Queensland, will it be clear to Max and Seb just which of them was targeted in the crash? On Tuesday, “a resident’s paranoia grows” with many questions still unanswered.

The finale also saw Yasmine (Chrishell Stause) target Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) with a cruel gift, purported to be from Heath (Ethan Panizza).

After breaking into the office of Holly’s counsellor Rhonda (Rebekah Robertson), Yaz realised that targeting Holly with a memory of Heath would be the ideal way of unsettling her.

It worked perfectly, with Holly breaking down in tears in the final episode as she realised that Heath’s memory would continue to haunt her.

Picking up where we left off, “Yaz creeps closer to ensnaring her target.” She turns up at No. 28 shortly after Holly opens her gift from beyond the grave, and she brings Holly a much nicer gift of her own, as she keeps up her façade.

As Holly wipes away the tears, it seems she opens up to Yasmine, with the pair seen hugging, before Yaz wraps Holly in a blanket and sits down with a cup of tea to talk through her latest horrifying ordeal.

Spoilers in your inbox every weekend! You’re one click away from getting the latest Home and Away and Neighbours spoilers every weekend, totally free! Enter your email address below HP



2024 was quite the year for Holly, and it seems the writers still have it in for her as we head into the new year.

The 2025 promo reveals that Yaz will continue her search for revenge, as she opens up to Nicolette about her brother’s death.

“If it was Byron I wouldn’t rest until I’d figured out what had happened,” Nicolette tells Yaz.

“Even if you did things that you never really thought yourself capable of doing?” Yasmine asks, as we see her in the outback, visiting the grain silo where Heath nearly caused Holly’s death just a few months ago.

The promo shows Holly asking Yaz: “Why is he haunting me now?”

Yaz, who is still hiding the fact that she’s Heath’s sister, asks: “Did you want him dead?”

Also in the first episode back, Aaron (Matt Wilson) “reconsiders his future.” 2024 saw him suffer a heartbreaking loss after the death of David (Takaya Honda), and while he found a brief moment of solace after meeting Logan (Matthew Backer), he soon accepted that his relationship with the man who’d fallen in love with David during their time in medical school was deeply inappropriate.

Real estate agent Rhett (Liam Maguire) recently took a liking to Aaron, but Aaron was forced to turn him down, explaining that it was too soon after the loss of his late husband.

However, photos from the new year show the pair reuniting at The Waterhole – and with the recent promo showing the pair sharing a kiss, could 2025 be the year that Aaron moves on with someone new?

The final week saw ex-partners Terese and Paul reunite, after a strange fever dream which briefly saw Terese and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) marry, then split up after Toadie was haunted by his ex-wives Dee (Madeleine West) and Sonya (Eve Morey), shortly after he slept with his other ex-wife Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

In the return episode, the pair “bask in their love bubble,” but as was equally inevitable, it’s not long until the cracks start to form.

“Paul turns reflective” on Thursday 9th January, and it seems that things are still going strong for the pair, as Terese looks through photos of Paul’s family in his Lassiters penthouse apartment.

Yet the following Monday 13th January, “Terese commits an act of betrayal”, while on Tuesday 14th January, “Paul and Terese are confronted by hard truths.”

Things are not looking good, as Paul appears to confront his new girlfriend / ex-wife with angry look on his face.

Well, at least they had a fortnight of happiness…

The new promo revealed that Nell would take issue with Paul and Terese’s reunion, and try and keep them apart, just as she tried to split up Toadie and Terese shortly after their wedding.

The new teasers reveal that “Paul struggles with his exile” on Thursday 16th January – has Nell succeeded in getting Terese to keep Paul at arm’s length?

On Wednesday 8th January, “the housemates go all out to make amends,” as the residents of No. 32 feel guilty about leaving Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) all alone on Christmas Day.

Vera had planned a lavish Christmas lunch after discovering that Byron (Xavier Molyneux) had kicked Max out of the house after discovering he’d made a move on Sadie, and was hoping to bring her new friends back together.

However, she was left hurt when she overheard her housemates talking about how Christmas was for family, and wanted to celebrate without their flamboyant live-in landlord. Max walked in on her celebrating Christmas alone, had hoped to cheer her up by bringing her dinner, but those plans went awry after the accident on Power Road.

Returning to the drama in the new year, will Max, Sadie and Byron be able to make it up to Vera?

“The housemates’ good intentions backfire” on Thursday 16th January, suggesting they’ve got some way to go to make it up to Vera.

Elsewhere, preparations for Yazmine’s Erinsborough Lights Up event continue, but things take a dark turn on Wednesday 8th January as “catastrophe strikes for Aaron and Holly” while transporting some electrical equipment through Lassiters.

What has gone wrong?

Thankfully, it looks like their accident won’t be catastrophic for the Lights Up event, as by Thursday 16th January they’re still hard at work on the final preparations.

Also, Aaron, relishing his important role in the event, has swapped his Hawaiian shirts for fancy suit jackets – three different jackets in as many episodes!

While organising the event may be giving her a welcome distraction, Holly is then seen in her usual place on Thursday 9th January – in crying on the floor of No. 28.

Photos show her in tears as her nightmare continues, with the teasers telling us that “Holly’s past comes back to haunt her” once again.

What has Yaz done now?

As expected, with Sebastian back in town, Krista continues to be “pulled in two directions” on Wednesday 8th January. Seb is back in her apartment, and it seems that despite her engagement to Leo, she’s going to struggle to juggle her old friend and her new fiancé.

On Tuesday 14th January, “a resident struggles with being the third wheel”, and this looks to be Leo, who’s pictured looking unhappy as he talks to his fiancée, while Krista and Sebastian appear to be having a great time catching up together.

Will Leo and Krista make it down the aisle, or will Seb’s continued presence and hedonistic nature cause them even more problems in 2025?

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) “gives love another chance” on Thursday 9th November, at the end of the first week back, as she continues to vie for Yasmine’s affections. Oblivious to the fact that Yaz is only in town to enact revenge against Holly, is she just setting herself up for heartbreak?

Do we even need to ask?

It seems like she could be the one to eventually bring Yasmine down. “Yaz is consumed by her private quest” on Monday 13th January, and the following day “Nicolette stumbles upon a clue.”

Is she about to unmask Yasmine’s true identity as Heath’s sister?

“Erinsborough is starstruck by a celebrity appearance” on Monday 13th January, which looks set to be G Flip. For those not in the know, G Flip is an Australian singer and songwriter, who in real life is married to Yaz actress Chriselle Stause.

A script which was briefly seen in a behind-the-scenes video posted on Neighbours’ Instagram revealed that G Flip is set to make a cameo appearance on the show, sharing a scene with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul at The Waterhole.

Elsewhere, “Byron covers his true feelings”, while “Sadie confronts unexpected opposition.” Will Max’s feelings for Sadie continue to cause them problems in the new year?

Here’s everything that’s in store in the first two weeks of January, as we return to Erinsborough in early 2025:

Monday 6th January (Episode 9168 / 265)

A horror crash sparks fresh fear and new beginnings.

Yaz creeps closer to ensnaring her target.

Aaron reconsiders his future.

A reunited couple bask in their love bubble.

Tuesday 7th January (Episode 9169 / 266)

Aaron’s plans go awry.

Terese is unsettled by a surprising proposal.

A resident’s paranoia grows.

A couple navigates a thorn in their side.

Wednesday 8th January (Episode 9170 / 267)

Krista is pulled in two directions.

The housemates go all out to make amends.

Catastrophe strikes for Aaron and Holly.

Thursday 9th January (Episode 9171 / 268)

Holly’s past comes back to haunt her.

Nicolette gives love another chance.

Byron covers his true feelings.

Paul turns reflective.

Monday 13th January (Episode 9172 / 269)

Erinsborough is starstruck by a celebrity appearance.

Yaz is consumed by her private quest.

Sadie confronts unexpected opposition.

Terese commits an act of betrayal.

Tuesday 14th January (Episode 9173 / 270)

Paul and Terese are confronted by hard truths.

A resident struggles with being the third wheel.

Nicolette stumbles upon a clue.

Wednesday 15th January (Episode 9174 / 271)

Krista’s priorities come under threat.

Terese faces a painful decision.

Aaron opens his heart again.

Thursday 16th January (Episode 9175 / 272)

Yaz is pushed to the edge.

Paul struggles with his exile.

The housemates’ good intentions backfire.