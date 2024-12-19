Neighbours has given a first look at the 2025 season, in a promo which aired after today’s dramatic Season Finale.

Today was Neighbours‘ 2024 Season Finale, and an emotional Christmas Day in the penthouse saw Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul (Stefan Dennis) reveal their relationship to the world, while Leo (Tim Kano) proposed to Krista (Majella Davis).

Over on Power Road, a horror crash left Sadie (Emerald Chan), Max (Ben Jackson) and Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) with their lives on the line.

Meanwhile, Holly (Lucinda Cowden) was left in tears after receiving a present from beyond the grave, as Yasmine (Chrishell Stause) sent her a gift purporting to be from Heath (Ethan Panizza), and making it clear that her nightmare was far from over.

After the episode, a one-minute promo gave us our first look at what’s in store in 2025, when we return to Ramsay Street on Monday 6th January 2025.

Nell manipulates Terese

With the final week seeing a reunion for ex-husband and wife Paul and Terese, the promo revealed that it won’t be plain sailing for the couple in the new year, as Terese reveals her new relationship to Nell (Ayisha Salem Towner).

“I’m worried about you and Paul,” Nell tells Terese, after Terese reveals that she’s already moved on from Toadie (Ryan Moloney). “I don’t want you to get hurt again.”

Nell previously did her best to split Toadie and Terese up shortly after their marriage, and now it seems her manipulative side is rearing its ugly head again as she tries to keep Terese and Paul apart.

“This little game that you’re playing, it stops right now,” Paul warns Nell.

“Now you’re being paranoid,” Terese tells Paul in the Eirene Rising after he raises concerns about Nell’s behaviour, but he replies telling her: “No, you are being manipulated!”

We then see Nell watching on from the landing of No. 22. Will she succeed in keeping Paul and Terse apart?

Romance for Aaron?

“It’s just nearly been a year since David died,” Aaron tells real estate agent Rhett (Liam Maguire) as he chats with him in the Lassiters concourse.

David died last February, falling down a cliffside after grappling with Eden (Costa D’Angelo), who was about to hit Leo over the head with a rock.

Aaron struggled after David’s death, and while he found a brief moment of solace with Logan (Matthew Backer), he soon accepted that it’d be deeply inappropriate to have a relationship with the man who fell in love with David during their time in medical school.

More recently, Rhett took a liking to Aaron as they prepared for Boylesque, but Aaron was forced to turn him down, explaining that it was too soon after the loss of his late husband. Now, it looks like 2025 will be the year that Aaaron moves on.

After zooming out from a photo of David and Aaron on the shelf at No. 24, we then see Aaron and Rhett on the couch, as Aaron puts his hand to Rhett’s face and leans in for a kiss.

“You deserve to find happiness again,” Jane assures Aaron.

Taye arrives

The promo then cuts to No. 30, the Varga-Murphys’ house, where Andrew (Lloyd Will) is back on Ramsay Street after returning from visiting Wendy (Candice Leask) in Murrayville.

“Did you just hear that?” he asks an off-screen character. “It sounded like it came from the sunroom.”

We then see new character Taye (Lakota Johnson) hiding in the No. 30 sunroom, looking nervous as he realises he’s about to be discovered.

However, there’s no reason to be alarmed, as we then cut to The Waterhole, where Taye is seen playing pool with the Varga-Murphys.

Then, back in No. 30, he explains to JJ, “I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t in serious trouble.”

Taye is known to have a connection to the Varga-Murphys, but what has brought him to Erinsborough?

Jane starts online dating

Jane (Annie Harris) hasn’t had the best luck with love since Neighbours returned. She and childhood sweetheart Mike (Guy Pearce) reunited in 2022’s then-final episode, but when we returned in September 2023, Mike decided to stay in the UK to go on a motorbike tour of the country.

After prolonging his tour multiple times, he finally revealed to Jane that he’d found a new girlfriend, and the pair amicably split. By then, Jane’s ex-husband Victor (Craig Hall) had arrived on Ramsay Street, and Jane found his presence was stirring up old feelings for her ex.

The pair briefly got back together, but Victor eventually realised that he and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) were a better match, and the pair are presumably now living a happy life together at Victor’s new pub in Gippsland.

Jane then had a one-night stand with another old flame, Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien), but as Shane was still mourning his relationship to Izzy (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), the pair decided not to take things any further.

Now, Jane is set for more romance, after taking her friends’ and family’s advice to find someone new, rather than seek out another old flame from the 80s. With Aaron’s help, she signs up for a dating website and fills in her profile.

Before long, she finds herself a match.

“Did you match with someone?” asks an excited Terese. “What does he look like?”

“He’s a lot younger than me,” Jane reveals, before we cut to the pair on a date in The Waterhole.

“Do you really believe this guy’s for real?” asks a worried Byron.

However, it seems Jane is smitten with her match. “Yes, I would like to see him again,” she says, as we see a shot of the pair having fun under the covers.

Is Jane’s new man all that he seems?

Krista’s half-sister Fallon arrives

The promo also gives us our first glimpse of Fallon Morell (Kate Connick), the half-sister of Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) who’s set to “spell trouble for many an Erinsborough resident”.

“What are you doing here?” asks a clearly shocked Krista, as Fallon turns up at her Lassiters apartment.

“Surprise!” Fallon replies.

Nicolette is hiding something

We then see Leo tell Nicolette: “I’m willing to keep your secret, if you’ll do something for me in exchange.”

What is Nicolette hiding now, and what does Leo want in exchange for his silence?

Yasmine’s search for vengeance continues

Finally, the promo shows that Yasmine’s (Chrishell Stause) Erinsborough Lights Up event finally gets underway in the new year, as Aaron announces it as “Lassiters’ best event ever!”

We see Yaz walking through the complex admiring her work, before the promo shows Aaron and Nicolette entering into her hotel room to a big shock.

Nic calls out Yaz’s name, before asking: “What’s happened here?”

Outside The Waterhole, Holly tells Aaron: “The woman’s unpredictable, you never know what kind of Yaz you’re gonna get.”

Yasmine was recently revealed to be Heath’s brother, and she’s come to Erinsborough to get the bottom of why he died.

While Holly pushed Heath into the croc-infested water in self-defence, Yaz believes there’s more to the story, and wants to get revenge on Holly for her brother’s death.

“What happened to her brother?” Aaron asks, as we see Yaz finally telling Nicolette: “He was murdered.”

Yaz has successfully weaselled her way into Holly’s life, getting Holly to open up to her, and employing her to work on the Lights Up event as a way to get close to her.

“Why is he haunting me now?” Holly asks Yaz. Yaz, who is still hiding the fact that she’s Heath’s brother, asks: “Did you want him dead?”

Nicolette fell for Yaz as soon as she set eyes on her, and after Yaz explains that she’s trying to get to the bottom of exactly why her brother died, it seems she has Nic’s full support.

“If it was Byron I wouldn’t rest until I’d figured out what had happened,” Nicolette tells Yaz.

“Even if you did things that you never really thought yourself capable of doing?” Yasmine asks, as we see her in the outback, visiting the grain silo where Heath nearly caused Holly’s death just a few months ago.

“I did what I needed to do,” Yaz says, before we cut to Holly looking around in shock in the living room of No. 28.

“Stop!” she screams out, as she puts her hands over her ears.

What does Yasmine have planned in her search for vengeance?

Spoilers and photos revealing more on what’s coming up in the first two weeks of Neighbours will be revealed on Monday 23rd December.

Neighbours returns to UK and Australian screens on Monday 6th January 2025.