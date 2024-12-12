Neighbours in danger – Full details on Neighbours’ 2024 Season Finale

Next week on Neighbours, a dramatic season finale sees Leo make a life-changing decision, Chelsea make a shock return, and lives in danger after a horror crash.

Next Thursday 19th December, Neighbours has its first festive season finale since 2021. The show then takes a two-week break, returning on Ten and Amazon Prime on Monday 6th January 2025.

Paul brings families together for Christmas

Christmas Day has arrived on Ramsay Street and the residents are getting ready for their festive gatherings.

Over at the Harris household, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) is delighted to finally be back under the same roof as her daughter, Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker).

In next Wednesday’s episode, Nicolette finalises Isla’s adoption and presents Aaron (Aaron (Matt Wilson) with a framed letter confirming his formal adoption. Touched by her daughter’s actions, Jane (Annie Jones) decides to invite her back to No. 24.

The family are getting ready for a traditional Christmas lunch with a big turkey and all the trimmings, and Sadie (Emerald Chan) is joining Byron (Xavier Molyneux) while her parents are still away.

However, Trevor, the share house dog, puts an end to proceedings when he disappears with the turkey!

Paul (Stefan Dennis) steps in to save Christmas and offers to have the No. 24 residents over at the Penthouse, with plenty of food for all. With Max (Ben Jackson) now facing a lonely Christmas after being kicked out of No. 32, Paul even extends him an invite.

Next Monday’s episode (16th December) sees a special Paul and Terese two-hander, as they head out of Erinsborough in search of Leo (Tim Kano). Paul confesses to Terese that he wants her back, and TV Week has now confirmed that the pair reunite just in time for Christmas.

So, Paul and Terese get their first Christmas as a couple since 2020.

Everyone celebrates love, family and friendship after a turbulent year on Ramsay Street and the death of Isla’s other dad, David (Takaya Honda).

Plus, after sorting things out with Krista (Majella Davis), Leo makes a life-changing decision…

The Varga-Murphys prepare to leave for New York

Elsewhere, Remi (Naomi Rukavina), Cara (Sara West), JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) finish their final preparations for their holiday to New York.

Cara and Remi won the holiday package in the Lassiters lie-in event earlier this year, and after nearly deciding to sell the gift to solve their financial woes, they decided that the trip is exactly what they need to bring their family together after a tumultuous year.

But before they go, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) delivers a Christmas gift as a gesture to put things right. Dex, who has had a number of outbursts at Holly since his mum’s accident, rejects the offering.

His actions leave Cara triggered and upset, so JJ encourages his brother to do the right thing and think of his mum and not just himself.

In the spirit of goodwill, Dex offers Holly an apology. Will Dex finally be able to move on?

Chelsea returns with a shock!

The Varga-Murphys head to the airport on their trip of a lifetime, hoping it will be a good opportunity to spend time together after a traumatic few weeks since Cara’s fall.

As they wait for their flight, Cara thinks she may have just seen her sister, Chelsea (Viva Bianca) – but surely she’s imagining things?

Chelsea was forced to leave Erinsborough when it came out that she was the reason Krista was trapped in the sauna at Lassiters, which led to the death of her unborn baby, Hope.

Chelsea had proposed to Paul, but at their engagement party he found out she had been having an affair with the investigator of the incident, Jeffrey (Tim Porter), to try and cover up her part in the tragedy.

Cara is sure she must have been mistaken as her sister wouldn’t return after what she did. But she is wrong, Chelsea is back in Melbourne and she is pregnant!

Viewers may remember a scheming Chelsea was desperately trying to get pregnant with Paul to keep him, and more importantly his money, in her life.

She hatched the plan after observing the value Paul places on family. Could Chelsea be carrying Paul’s eighth child?

Holly gets a disturbing gift

Elsewhere, Nicolette is thrilled that Yaz (Chrishell Stause) is joining her for Christmas. However, with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) still away, Holly has been invited along which results in Yaz pulling out.

Nicolette is once again left feeling rejected by Yaz and opens up to her about how she feels.

Back at No. 28, Holly receives a mystery gift and is horrified to read that it is from Heath (Ethan Panizza) – who she pushed to his death in the outback in self-defence. She breaks down in tears as she opens the gift, realising that her journey with Heath is far from over.

Yaz is playing games and was the one who sent the parcel as part of her plan for Holly’s downfall. Yaz has learnt that Holly is attending counselling, and on Wednesday 18th December, we see Yaz steal Holly’s therapy notes when she breaks into Rhonda’s (Rebekah Robertson) office.

The late-night break-in is fruitful, and it’s clear she’s found something that she plans on exploiting. Just what has she sent Holly?

Vera faces a lonely Christmas

Over at No .32, the final week sees Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) organise a Christmas brunch, demanding her housemates join in a plan to reunite them all after she discovers that Byron has kicked Max out of the house.

The housemates fell out over Max’s confession to fancying Sadie, Byron’s girlfriend.

In Wednesday’s episode – the penultimate one before the festive break – Byron, Sadie, Max and Nicolette discuss how fed up they are with Vera calling the shots and how Christmas should be about friends and family instead.

Unfortunately, Vera has heard every word, and feeling devastated to learn that her housemates don’t want to spend Christmas Day with her, cancels the plans.

Max, who is unable to go home to Queensland for Christmas, realises that Vera must have heard them as he finds her sitting home alone on Christmas day. He is determined to do the right thing and put things right with her. In the spirit of Christmas, he goes out to buy her some lunch.

Will Max’s gesture of festive cheer be enough to make her Christmas? Or will he never make it back…?

A horror crash ends the year

Elsewhere, a mystery man has turned up looking for Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) who is now camping out in an abandoned shed on Power Road after Krista gave him an ultimatum to stay and get sober or take the money he asked for and leave.

Krista is devastated when he chooses the money over her next week. Although Krista and Leo believe the whole saga is over, it’s clear he has other plans to stick around. Leo finds out where he is from Dex and passes on the info of where to find him.

Over on Power Road, Byron and Sadie bump into Max who is picking up food for Vera at Grease Monkeys.

As they talk, they spot Sebastian. As Sadie walks over to him, a car starts heading towards Sebastian, picking up speed. Max, seeing what’s about to happen, rushes towards Sadie to get her out of the way, but finds himself in the path of the car.

The trio can’t get out of the way in time, the finale ends with the sound of a terrible thud, with Sadie, Max and Sebastian lying on the road after being hit.

Will their injuries be fatal? We have two weeks to wait to find out as Neighbours leaves us on a huge cliffhanger this Christmas.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the final week of 2024:

Monday 16th December (Episode 9164 / 261)

Paul and Terese embark on a journey into the unknown.

Tuesday 17th December (Episode 9165 / 262)

Krista is devastated by a friend’s betrayal.

Yaz lets down her walls.

Paul is stung by Terese’s behaviour.

Wednesday 18th December (Episode 9166 / 263)

Yaz exploits her new intel.

Nicolette’s gesture leads to an unexpected outcome.

The Varga-Murphys gear up for an adventure.

A housemate is left heartbroken.

Thursday 19th December (Episode 9167 / 264)

Ramsay Street celebrates Christmas.

One resident makes a life changing decision.

Holly receives a sinister gift.

A familiar face reappears.

A targeted collision puts the neighbours in deadly peril.