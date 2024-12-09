Next week on Neighbours, Paul and Terese reconnect in a special two-hander episode, as Paul tells Terese he wants her back for good.

On Monday 16th December, Neighbours will air a special two-hander episode, the first since 2020, as Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul (Stefan Dennis) head out of Erinsborough in search of Leo. Will their time alone finally bring them back together?

Terese and Paul spent years skirting around their feelings for one another, before finally getting together and marrying in 2019. However, by the time the show’s then-final episode came around in 2022, they had split up and were in the middle of messy divorce proceedings.

Terese had left Paul after she discovered that he’d paid $1 million to bribe and buy Nicolette’s (then played by Charlotte Chimes, now Hannah Monson) baby.

She then went on to date his brother Glen (Richard Huggett), while a jealous Paul made a beeline for Terese’s mum Estelle (Maria Mercedes).

However, it was clear the pair had never lost their feelings for one another, and in the final episode in July 2022, we saw Paul and Terese re-kindle their romance.

By the time the show returned in September 2023, they had split once again. In flashback week in November 2023, we discovered that Paul and Terese got to the stage of renewing their vows while the show was off the air, but it was revealed that Paul jilted Terese at the alter, attempting to protect her after he believed he had covered up Krista’s (Majella Davis) death on the rooftop of Lassiters.

Terese then married Toadie (Ryan Moloney), after a relationship that developed off-screen before the Neighbours re-launch. Their marriage barely lasted a year and in the aftermath, Terese turned to Paul for support while she came to terms with the loss of her step-children.

Despite stepping back from their friendship for a brief period to give them space, Paul was also there for her after her addiction relapse and encouraged her to go to rehab.

Next week, Neighbours puts the spotlight on Terese and Paul in a special two-handler episode on the week of the season finale – before a two-week break for the show.

The last time fans were treated to a two-hander episode was with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) in 2020 shortly after show’s 35th anniversary.

Before that, 2019 saw an emotional two-hander for Toadie and Sonya (Eve Morey), as Sonya died in Toadie’s arms after losing her battle with cancer.

Next week, a worried Paul and Terese drive up to the highlands in search of Leo (Tim Kano), who they believe could be in danger. Leo made the trip to the town of Winterton after he was given information on Sebasitan’s (Rarmian Newton) whereabouts from John Wong, Paul’s private investigator.

Despite Paul trying to convince Leo otherwise, he was determined to try and put things right with his angry and worried girlfriend, Krista.

Leo had confessed to Krista that he was the one who sent Sebastian away to protect her when he found out her friend was in significant debt and being followed by loan shark Joe (Rory O’Brien).

But after Sebastian’s bag and passport was found dumped, Krista’s upset and concern for her best friend’s welfare caused a rift in their relationship. This came just after Leo told Aaron (Matt Wilson) that he was planning to propose to Krista!

This week, Paul is surprised to bump into Sebastian in the Waterhole. When Paul explains that Leo has headed off in search for him, Sebastian explains that Winterton is not a safe place for Leo to be.

Seb makes a hasty exit, and Paul and Terese have no luck tracking him down for more information, so decide to head off to find Leo! Will they make it in time?

Next week, as they drive to Winterton, Paul’s fragile emotional state results in him almost hitting a kangaroo, so Terese insists on taking the wheel, despite being banned from driving after her recent incident at Eirene Rising.

Trying to calm Paul with a distraction, she recounts a funny story which helps to take his mind off his worry.

However, it’s short-lived as the pair arrive at the ramshakle property to no sign of Leo.

Terese then comes across remnants of Leo’s shirt, which has been caught on a barbed wire fence. This leaves Paul full of horror at what this could mean for his son and he heads out into the bush to try and locate Leo!

When he is confronted with a cliff face, his fears are heightened. He’s triggered by his most recent loss, when David (Takaya Honda) fell down a cliff face after an altercation with Eden (Costa D’Angelo), who Paul had sent to the bush in an attempt to break up Leo and Krista.

It’s all too much for Paul and he breaks down in tears stating “I can’t lose another son”.

Luckily for Paul, good news arrives in a flurry of messages from Leo, explaining that he is okay and on his way back to Erinsborough!

But Paul is left feeling embarrassed about his emotional reaction and he sits in silence on the drive home.

An empathetic Terese relates to his fears, having also lost her son, Josh (Harley Bonner), in a tragedy at Lassiters back in 2016. Terese urges him to open up to her but Paul remains on guard with his emotions.

As they continue on their drive, they come across roadblocks after landslides in the area. There isn’t another way to return home and the only option is to drive back to the nearest town and stay overnight.

They arrive at a rental cabin and Paul decides to be vulnerable and finally confesses to his greatest fears. Terese is gentle and understanding with her former husband.

To their amusement, the cabin available is decorated for the perfect couples’ getaway – complete with romantic heart decor. The situation acts as a circuit breaker for the pair and they laugh together about where they have found themselves.

During dinner (and a desert of heart-shaped chocolates) they discuss their lives and long relationship history.

The spark continues between them as they reminisce, but Terese puts an end the conversation by heading to bed.

Neither of them can sleep and they reunite for a late-night chat where they finally acknowledge the chemistry between them. Despite this, they both agree that it cannot be acted on after everything – they proved that despite being a power couple, together they are toxic.

But the next morning, Paul wakes to find Terese outside by a beautiful lake. Feeling inspired by the new day and looking for a fresh start, he decides to be bold and make a new plea for Terese’s love.

He declares he wants her back. Will one of the show’s most iconic couples reunite in time for Christmas?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the final week of 2024:

Monday 16th November (Episode 9164 / 261)

Paul and Terese embark on a journey into the unknown.

Tuesday 17th November (Episode 9165 / 262)

Krista is devastated by a friend’s betrayal.

Yaz lets down her walls.

Paul is stung by Terese’s behaviour.

Wednesday 18th November (Episode 9166 / 263)

Yaz exploits her new intel.

Nicolette’s gesture leads to an unexpected outcome.

The Varga-Murphys gear up for an adventure.

A housemate is left heartbroken.

Thursday 19th November (Episode 9167 / 264)

Ramsay Street celebrates Christmas.

One resident makes a life changing decision.

Holly receives a sinister gift.

A familiar face reappears.

A targeted collision puts the neighbours in deadly peril.