Neighbours gives first details of huge 2024 Season Finale

Neighbours has given us a look at the 2024 Season Finale, as a favourite makes a life-changing decision and a collision puts lives in danger.

This year, Neighbours is set to take a two-week break, with the last episode of 2024 airing on Friday 19th December, before the show returns to screens on Monday 6th January 2025.

So, for the first time since 2021, we get a dramatic season-ending finale to keep us on the edge of our seats until the new year!

For much of Neighbours‘ 39-year history, the show took a 4-6 week break each December in Australia, as its beachside counterpart Home and Away continues to do. The festive break meant that Neighbours would air a dramatic season finale each December, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger until the following January.

From 2018, the show began airing all year round, putting an end to the concept of the annual finale. 2021 was an exception, when the show took a four-week break, resulting in a literal cliffhanger which saw Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) life on the line as she slipped off the Lassiters roof, leaving her clinging onto the side of the building.

A drunken Terese stumbled over the edge of the rooftop, and all she could do was hold on for dear life as she hung ten storeys above the ground. Viewers endured an anxious wait to find out if she survived. Spoiler – she did.

Now, we’re about to get Neighbours‘ first season finale since 2021, and lives are on the line once again.

An attack finishes the year

The synopsis for Neighbours’ jam-packed season finale, which airs Thursday 19th December, reads: “Ramsay Street celebrates Christmas. One resident makes a life-changing decision. Holly receives a sinister gift. A familiar face reappears. A targeted collision puts the neighbours in deadly peril.”

Photos from the dramatic “targeted collision” show Sadie (Emerald Chan), Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and new No. 32 resident Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson) chatting on Power Road.

As a smiling Sadie hands something to Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) – another newcomer who arrives this week – Max notices that the pair are in danger, and rushes towards Sadie.

The photos show that Max tries to push Sadie out of danger, as Byron watches on in horror from outside Grease Monkeys.

Yet it looks like it’s too late. Sebastian, Sadie and Max find themselves bathed in the glow of headlights, as a car ploughs towards them.

The finale sees Sadie, Max and Sebastian bloodied and unconscious on the floor, as Byron rushes over to help.

Sadie regains consciousness – for now – but it’s unclear whether the two male newcomers survive the attack.

Who will survive the new year, who is responsible for the vicious attack, and just who are they targeting?

We already know that Max Ramsay is in Erinsborough having been forced to leave his Queensland home, but we don’t yet know why. Shane (Peter O’Brien) has reminded his son that he can’t return, and that’s why he’s setting him up with a new life in the Melbourne suburb.

Could whoever Max has crossed be out for revenge?

Or could Sebastian be the target? We know little about why he’s in town, but he soon gets on the wrong side of Leo (Tim Kano), warning him not to tell Krista (Majella Davis) that he was trying to source drugs.

Then on Tuesday 26th November, a mysterious character named Joe (Rory O’Brien) comes looking for Seb, grabbing him by the collar in a tense confrontation at Lassiters lake – what kind of trouble is Seb in, and will it prove deadly for his new neighbours?

The Varga-Murphys head to New York

The 2024 Season Finale also sees some happier scenes.

The Varga-Murphys are at the airport, bags packed and ready to head on their long-awaited trip to New York. Just a plot device to give the four cast members some much-needed time off after being front and centre for much of the revived show, or will they come back from the Big Apple with some big revelations?

2025 sees the arrival of Taye (Lakota Johnson), a new character with an as-yet-unknown connection to the Varga-Murphys.

“Taye is coming to town!” the show announced last month, as it revealed actor Lakota Johnson was joining the cast. “Connected to the Varga-Murphy family, Taye is sure to break some rules (and some hearts) on Ramsay Street.”

Will the Varga-Murphys’ trip stateside bring about Taye’s arrival in Erinsborough?

Love is in the air

The finale also features some intriguingly happy times for Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou). The pair have been teetering on the edge of reconciling their on-again-off-again relationship ever since Toadie (Ryan Moloney) departed, and now it seems like we could be ending the year with them giving things another go.

Monday 16th December sees a special Paul and Terese two-hander, with Rebekah and Stefan the only two actors in the episode as their characters “embark on a journey into the unknown.”

Things look tense for the pair as they head into the countryside before spending the evening in a rural mansion, and the following episode reveals that “Paul is stung by Terese’s behaviour,” but will their time alone together reignite their spark once and for all?

The Season Finale sees Paul invite a good chunk of Ramsay Street to his penthouse apartment to celebrate Christmas Day, including Jane (Annie Jones), Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall), Byron, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Max.

But it’s Terese who looks the happiest, as she celebrates Christmas with her former husband.

Is Paul just extending some Christmas spirit to his ex-wife, who otherwise faces the prospect of another Christmas alone, or are they finally back together?

The episode also sees “one resident make a life-changing decision,” as Paul’s guests react in shock.

Finally, Holly heads back to Ramsay Street, to discover that she’s the target of a “sinister gift.” As she ends the year in tears, just who is targeting her?

Oh, and that familiar face? Let’s just say nobody’s going to be happy to see them…

While the new teasers and photos may have given us our first look at the season finale, they also preview what’s in store in the fortnight leading up to the final episode of the year.

Yasmine’s mysterious arrival

As we previously teased, Yasmine Shields (Chrishell Stause) makes her debut appearance later this month, arriving in Erinsborough on Thursday 28th November.

The glamorous businesswoman “zeroes in on her agenda” in early December, with producers teasing that she’s “in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity”. But it seems she may not have our favourites’ best interests at heart.

A photo for Monday 9th December sees her meet up with Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter), the IT specialist who Chelsea (Viva Bianca) slept with when he discovered that her actions led to Krista being locked in the Lassiters sauna. What dodgy business is she roping Jeffrey into?

The new spoilers for the final two weeks of the year reveal that “Yaz steps up her game” on Wednesday 11th December, and she “exploits her new intel” in the penultimate episode of the year on Wednesday 18th December.

TV Week has revealed that Yaz seems innocent on the surface, but she’s “actually arrived in Erinsborough to enact a calculated revenge plot.”

With photos showing her paying a visit to none other than Tess Carmichael, just what is her connection to Sincast Corp’s dodgy former employee, who is now serving time behind bars?

On Tuesday 3rd December, “Holly unknowingly befriends the enemy.”

Then, on Tuesday 10th December, Holly is “unwittingly caught in a sinister crusade,” and she “spirals in the wake of a revelation” on Thursday 12th December, before receiving that sinister gift in the season finale.

It seems her outback ordeal may not be over just yet…

Nicolette gets romantic

Keeping with Yasmine, she’s set to find romance with Nicolette – though it’s not yet clear if that’s all just part of Yaz’s twisted plan.

On Monday 9th December, “Nicolette makes a move” as she seeks love after her spell of bad luck. Then, on the 12th December, she and Yaz share a romantic picnic at Lassiters lake.

On Tuesday 17th December, “Yaz lets down her walls,” and the following day sees “Nicolette’s gesture lead to an unexpected outcome.”

Will Nicolette finally find love, or is she setting herself up for another fall?

Tensions rise for Sadie, Max and Byron

The final fortnight of the year will also see Sadie, Max and Byron’s ongoing issues continue. Byron was shocked last week to see newcomer Max flirting with his girlfriend, and he quickly put Max in his place, but his jealous reaction made Sadie uneasy.

The newly released photos show Max and Sadie continue to bond in the weeks ahead. On Wednesday 11th December, “tensions in the Share House reach a head”, and the following day sees one resident “receive their marching orders.”

But who will be the one to leave?

Toadie and Terese build bridges

December also sees Toadie and Terese put their broken marriage behind them.

Terese was devastated when Toadie ended their marriage after his ordeal in the outback, but when he left Erinsborough a few weeks later, Terese managed to find the strength to come and say goodbye, giving him one last kiss before he left for a new life in Colac.

Toadie is back for Nell’s (Ayisha Salem-Towner) 16th birthday at the end of November, and it looks like he’ll be sticking around for a few weeks.

The new photos show him presenting Terese with a bouquet of flowers at Eirene Rising on Tuesday 12th December, and it looks like she graciously accepts them, as the teaser for the episode tells us that she “takes a forward step.”

Are the two ex-lovers finally about to put their differences aside and become friends?

The same episode sees Paul “given cause for panic” – will he fear that Terese still has feelings for her newest ex-husband, as he battles with his own feelings for his ex-wife?

Also in December…

Elsewhere, “Krista and Leo struggle with their secrecy” on Wednesday 11th December, while “Krista is devastated by a friend’s betrayal” on Tuesday 17th December.

Plus, “Cara and Remi face a heartbreaking crossroads” on Tuesday 10th December, in the days leading up to their big New York holiday. Will the trip be a bittersweet one?

Here are the full set of teaser spoilers and images for 9th to 19th December:

Monday 9th December (Episode 9160 / 257)

Ramsay Street bands together to save a legacy.

Remi is confronted by an assumption.

Nicolette makes a move.

Tuesday 10th December (Episode 9161 / 258)

A resident receives distressing news.

Holly’s unwittingly caught in a sinister crusade.

Cara and Remi face a heartbreaking crossroads.

Wednesday 11th December (Episode 9162 / 259)

Yaz steps up her game.

Tensions in the Share House reach a head.

Krista and Leo struggle with their secrecy.

Thursday 12th December (Episode 9163 / 260)

A resident receives their marching orders.

Holly spirals in the wake of a revelation.

Terese takes a forward step.

Paul is given cause for panic.

Monday 16th December (Episode 9164 / 261)

Paul and Terese embark on a journey into the unknown.

Tuesday 17th December (Episode 9165 / 262)

Krista is devastated by a friend’s betrayal.

Yaz lets down her walls.

Paul is stung by Terese’s behaviour.

Wednesday 18th December (Episode 9166 / 263)

Yaz exploits her new intel.

Nicolette’s gesture leads to an unexpected outcome.

The Varga-Murphys gear up for an adventure.

A housemate is left heartbroken.

Thursday 19th December (Episode 9167 / 264)

Ramsay Street celebrates Christmas.

One resident makes a life-changing decision.

Holly receives a sinister gift.

A familiar face reappears.

A targeted collision puts the neighbours in deadly peril.

Before then, there are still three weeks of unmissable drama in store:

Here’s everything that’s in store at the end of November and the first week of December:

Monday 18th November (Episode 9148 / 245)

Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.

Holly struggles with her guilt.

Leo is hit with a loss.

Andrew contemplates his future.

Nicolette’s insecurities flare.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 9149 / 246)

Krista receives a surprise visitor.

Holly’s guilt deepens.

Melanie sets off on a new adventure.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 9150 / 247)

Leo discovers a string of secrets.

Paul and Terese navigate the unspoken.

Holly puts herself in the spotlight

Thursday 21st November (Episode 9151 / 248)

Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.

Holly is pushed to the brink.

A resident’s new career shakes up the neighbourhood.

Monday 25th November (Episode 9152 / 249)

Jane’s nostalgia leads to a surprising encounter.

Paul helps Terese process her loss.

Cara’s stubborn resolve becomes cause for trouble.

Tuesday 26th November (Episode 9153 / 250)

Cara finds herself in a world of pain.

Jane is confronted by a realisation.

Leo takes matters into his own hands.

Wednesday 27th November (Episode 9154 / 251)

A familiar face returns with a mysterious agenda.

Cara is dealt a devastating blow.

Leo commits to his lies.

Byron’s jealousy surges.

Thursday 28th November (Episode 9155 / 252)

An intriguing newcomer arrives in Erinsborough.

Terese is shocked by a proposal.

Remi is given cause for concern.

Monday 2nd December (Episode 9156 / 253)

Yaz zeroes in on her agenda.

Dex hangs on to dangerous anger.

Terese fights for what she wants.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 9157 / 254)

Holly unknowingly befriends the enemy.

Byron faces tough competition.

Leo considers his next step.

Wednesday 4th December (Episode 9158 / 255)

Nicolette throws herself into romance.

Leo faces the fallout.

Sadie is stunned by a confession.

Thursday 5th December (Episode 9159 / 256)

Krista searches for answers.

Sadie harbours a secret.

A celebration takes a devastating turn.