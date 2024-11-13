Neighbours confirms 2-week Christmas break in December

Neighbours has confirmed that the show will take a two-week Christmas break, with the final episode of the year airing Thursday 19th December.

As has been widely expected, Neighbours will take a two-week break from Prime Video and Freevee over the festive period.

A dramatic final episode will bring the year to a close on Thursday 19th December, and the show will return on Monday 6th January 2025.

A spokesperson for Prime Video confirmed: “Everyone’s favourite Neighbours will also be having a break for the holidays. The last episode of the daily drama in 2024 will air on Thursday, 19th December 2024 and the series will return to screens on Monday, 6th January 2025.”

It is not yet known whether Channel 10 will follow suit, but Back to the Bay has reached out for comment. In Australia, the show gets its first airing on Channel 10, with episodes added to Prime Video one week later.

Neighbours returned to screens in September 2023, and last year saw the show continue across the festive period, with the residents of Ramsay Street celebrating Christmas on the big day itself – though not all were in the mood for celebrating.

The episode saw Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Holly (Lucinda Cowden) at loggerheads after Holly discovered that Mac had feelings for Holly’s then-boyfriend Haz (Shiv Palekar), and the festive episode ended with Holly nearly drowning in the No. 32 pool.

Meanwhile, Paul (Stefan Dennis) spent Christmas Day alone after being ostracised by his family.

This year, Christmas comes early to Erinsborough, and photos from episodes airing in early December show that the Christmas decorations are already up in No. 22 as everyone gathers to celebrate Nell’s (Ayisha Salem-Towner) 16th birthday.

More details on Neighbours‘ final week of the year will be revealed in the coming days.

Across the way in Summer Bay, Home and Away‘s final episode of 2024 will air on Australian screens on Wednesday 20th November, in a special feature-length finale which sees “shadowy characters from Tim’s (George Pullar) past” cause trouble as Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) continues his vendetta against his ex’s new boyfriend.

UK viewers will see a special Home and Away season finale as the final episode of the year airs on Channel 5 this Friday 15th November.

Here are the teaser spoilers and photos for the next few weeks. Teasers and photos for Neighbours’ final fortnight of 2024 will be released on Monday 18th December.

Monday 18th November (Episode 9148 / 245)

Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.

Holly struggles with her guilt.

Leo is hit with a loss.

Andrew contemplates his future.

Nicolette’s insecurities flare.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 9149 / 246)

Krista receives a surprise visitor.

Holly’s guilt deepens.

Melanie sets off on a new adventure.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 9150 / 247)

Leo discovers a string of secrets.

Paul and Terese navigate the unspoken.

Holly puts herself in the spotlight.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 9151 / 248)

Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.

Holly is pushed to the brink.

A resident’s new career shakes up the neighbourhood.

Monday 25th November (Episode 9152 / 249)

Jane’s nostalgia leads to a surprising encounter.

Paul helps Terese process her loss.

Cara’s stubborn resolve becomes cause for trouble.

Tuesday 26th November (Episode 9153 / 250)

Cara finds herself in a world of pain.

Jane is confronted by a realisation.

Leo takes matters into his own hands.

Wednesday 27th November (Episode 9154 / 251)

A familiar face returns with a mysterious agenda.

Cara is dealt a devastating blow.

Leo commits to his lies.

Byron’s jealousy surges.

Thursday 28th November (Episode 9155 / 252)

An intriguing newcomer arrives in Erinsborough.

Terese is shocked by a proposal.

Remi is given cause for concern.

Monday 2nd December (Episode 9156 / 253)

Yaz zeroes in on her agenda.

Dex hangs on to dangerous anger.

Terese fights for what she wants.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 9157 / 254)

Holly unknowingly befriends the enemy.

Byron faces tough competition.

Leo considers his next step.

Wednesday 4th December (Episode 9158 / 255)

Nicolette throws herself into romance.

Leo faces the fallout.

Sadie is stunned by a confession.

Thursday 5th December (Episode 9159 / 256)

Krista searches for answers.

Sadie harbours a secret.

A celebration takes a devastating turn.

