Home and Away gives first details on dramatic 2024 Season Finale

Home and Away has revealed the first details of 2024’s Australian season finale, as Cash’s vendetta against Tim reaches its climax, while Harper faces a difficult decision.

The show takes a break every December, finishing the year with a big season finale each November. This year is no different, and it’s now been revealed that “shadowy characters from Tim’s (George Pullar) past” will lead to a tense confrontation, while Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) pregnancy faces a setback.

The past few weeks have seen Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) doing his best to dig up dirt on Tim (George Pullar), Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) new boyfriend.

Tim was Abby’s (Hailey Pinto) counsellor, but resigned from his duties after falling for her Eden sister, leading to a massive fallout for the recently reunited Fowler siblings.

When Cash discovered Eden and Tim’s relationship, he was clearly pained that his former fiancée had moved on, and when Eden refused to listen to his concerns, he set about trying to find any evidence to back up the ‘bad feeling’ that he had about Tim.

He let himself into Tim’s car, the passenger door of which just happened to be unlocked, and rifled through the glove compartment, before being caught by Tane (Ethan Browne).

More recently, he sought out Tim’s social media profile and his page on the Northern Distrcits Counselling & Rehabilitation Centre website, and begun getting in contact with anyone with a link to him.

After spotting a photo of Tim with his arm around a woman named Petra Russell, who was wearing a wedding ring, he thought he’d struck gold. But, after calling the woman, she revealed herself to be Tim’s sister.

Tim later revealed to Eden that he’d found out that Cash had contacted various other of his family members, and some of his mates as well.

In the most recent episodes, Cash messaged a woman named Nerida Mullins, one of Tim’s ex-clients who had left him a positive review online.

The fact she had left three heart emojis on the review made Cash suspicious, and he messaged Nerida on social media site Facecloud, asking to chat, and she later replied with her phone number.

Their phone call was interrupted by Rose (Kirsty Marillier), who was annoyed to find Cash taking time off his duties to make a personal call. However, before the interruption Cash had managed to gauge from Nerida that she and Tim had dated while Nerida was one of his clients.

Cash went straight over to Eden’s place, revealing that Tim was dating a client just six months ago, and told Eden he was concerned that this was a pattern for Tim – dating his clients’ family members and blurring ethical lines.

“I’m sorry, you can’t trust the guy,” Cash told Eden, but she interrupted him and asked him what he thought he was doing.

“You reject me, and then you blow up my life. And now, now you’re worried about me?!” she asked. “I don’t need your help, or your care, or whatever it is you want to call it. See yourself out.”

However, Cash’s words had the desired effect, resulting in a blow-up between Eden and Tim when she confronted him and asked him outright if he’d ever dated one of his clients.

Tim denied it, but it left Eden wondering whether her new boyfriend was hiding something, as she pointed out that Cash had never lied to her.

Tim and Cash later came to blows when Tim turned up at Northern Districts Police when Cash was on duty.

It was on Rose to keep the two apart, as Tim angrily explained that Cash was harassing him and trying to break him and Eden up.

This week, as Tim fills Rose in about Cash’s harassment, Rose tells him that Cash’s actions don’t justify him coming to the station and putting his hands on him.

When she speaks to Cash, she asks him why he’s “riding this guy so hard,” before telling him that his issues with Tim aren’t a police matter.

Cash then heads to Salt, where he finds Abby, and asks her if he can buy her a coffee and talk to her about Tim.

He then tries to get her to open up about her former counsellor, telling her that he doesn’t want Eden to get hurt and that “we need to get her away from him.”

While Abby initially believes it’s only jealousy driving Cash, will she start to see his point of view?

Now, TV Week reveals that Cash’s vendetta will form a major part of this year’s season finale.

The double-episode finale on Wednesday 20th November will see newly reunited Lyrik members Remi (Adam Rowland), Eden, Kirby (Angelina Thomson) and Theo (Matt Wilson) head to a luxurious private estate to rehearse, along with band manager Justin (James Stewart), Bree (Juliet Godwin) and, of course, Tim.

TV Week explains that Cash’s actions will drive Eden further away from her ex-fiancé. However, it seems Cash is set to be the least of her worries, as a series of shadowy figures from Tim’s past begin to emerge, and they could prove dangerous!

As Cash brings more of Tim’s old contacts into the fray, his investigation leads to another tense confrontation with Tim.

The magazine teases that their confrontation “won’t end well,” and that “someone will be left with blood on their hands.” Who will it be?

Tim’s ex-client Nerinda hasn’t yet been seen on screen, but she’s believed to be making an appearance, played by Ellie Gall.

Teaser spoilers for next Tuesday’s episode reveal that “Abigail begins to doubt Nerida.”

With Tim denying that he’d previously dated his client, but refusing to go into more details, will her reappearance in his life reveal some dark secrets, and will she play a part in the dangerous confrontation?

Elsewhere in the dramatic final week of Home and Away for 2024, Harper is rushed to Northern Districts Hospital with abdominal pains.

Harper and Tane (Ethan Browne) have recently become a couple, after Harper revealed that she was pregnant with his baby after their one-night-stand together earlier this year.

Tane had always wanted to be a dad, and while his baby with Harper may not have been planned, he eventually realised that she could provide the family he’s always wanted.

Yet are their plans about to come crashing down?

In the final week of the year, after Harper is rushed to hospital, Levi (Tristan Gorey) is forced to reveal that a scan has uncovered that her and Tane’s unborn baby has a cyst on its lungs. It’s putting pressure on their organs, which could result in heart failure if they don’t fix the issue.

Levi reveals that a risky in urero surgery could correct the issue – however, he wants her that the surgery could result in her going into premature labour.

Tane and Dana (Ally Harris) begin to weigh up the decision, but it seems Harper has already made up her mind – she’s not going to put her child in danger by undergoing the risky surgery.

However, her refusal to undergo the surgery means she’s putting both her baby’s life at risk, and her own. Can Tane and Dana talk her around before it’s too late?

While not confirmed, the final episode of the year is believed to be airing on Australian screens on Wednesday 20th November.

In the UK, the final episode of the year airs this Friday 15th November, with a special finale which aired down under in late September.

The show will return to screens in both countries in early 2025.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 11th November (Episode 8396)

Eden feels torn. Has Cash found a new ally in Abigail? Kirby is rocked by a shocking slight.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 8397)

Cash taps into Tim’s past. Kirby’s self-image gets shaken. Alf makes a difficult choice.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 8398)

Lyrik is public enemy number one. Alf puts on a brave front. Kirby’s confidence is in freefall.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 8399–8400)

Roo rebuffs Bree’s act of charity. Harper tells Tane to step up his romance game. Dana faces a painful truth.

Harper receives distressing news. Levi gets a serious call. Alf leaves his shop in the hands of a motley crew.

Monday 18th November (Episode 8401)

Harper fears for her unborn child. Kirby suffers a crisis in confidence. Alf knows more than he’s letting on.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 8402)

Eden tells Cash to back off. Abigail begins to doubt Nerida. Alf rumbles Roo’s plans for the Bait Shop.

