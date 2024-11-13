Home and Away releases huge 2024 Season Finale promo

Home and Away has released a promo previewing what’s in store for the Australian season finale, which airs next Wednesday.

The final episode of the year airs next Wednesday 20th November in a 90-minute special, which will see Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) with blood on his hands, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) faced with a tough decision, and two favourites share a kiss.

Now, the show has released the official promo, teasing what’s in store as we say goodbye to Summer Bay for another year. Keep scrolling to view the promo in full.

Mali (Kyle Shilling) has spent the past few weeks lusting after Abigail (Hailey Pinto), just as she developed feelings for Theo (Matt Evans).

While Theo invited Abby for a date, he was forced to reject her after discovering that she had a history with drugs, fearful that it could cause problems for him after his ordeal with Valerie (Courtney Clarke) earlier in the year.

With Theo now out of the picture, the stage is set for romance between Mali and Abigail.

“You’re not denying it any more,” Mackenzie (Emily Weir) tells her housemate. “You’ve got a crush on Abby.”

In the final week, Abigail surprises Mali by organising and successfully pulling off the Gala Day for the board shop.

Mali and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) have spent the past few weeks planning the event to promote Mantaray Boards, but Mali cancelled it after discovering that his creative agency had doctored the promotional poster by altering Kirby’s image, making her thinner and whitening her skin.

Despite Mali’s decision to cancel the event, Abby decides that Mali’s business deserves the promotion, and surprises him by putting it on anyway.

The pair are elated with the crowds the last-minute event has drawn and, caught up in the moment, share a kiss on the beach.

Could this be the start of the next big romance in Summer Bay?

The new trailer also focuses on Tane (Ethan Browne) and Harper, who are having a baby together after their one-night stand earlier this year saw Harper fall pregnant.

Tane had always wanted to be a dad, and while his baby with Harper may not have been planned, he eventually realised that she could provide the family he’d always wanted. Recent weeks have seen the pair tentatively embark on a relationship, but Harper is about to doubt their future together.

Initial spoilers for the 2024 Season Finale revealed that Harper will suffer a pregnancy scare in the final week, as she faces the difficult decision of whether to let doctors operate on her unborn baby.

But before that, in tonight’s Australian episode, Harper realises that she and Tane have very little to talk about other than the upcoming birth of their baby, as she begins to wonder whether Tane is only with her as a result of her pregnancy.

“Tane and I are only together because of the baby,” she tells Dana (Ally Harris), as she sets Tane the challenge of 24 hours without talking about her pregnancy.

Before long, it becomes clear that without the bub to talk about, they have nothing to say to one another.

Things then go from bad to worse when Harper suffers abdominal pains, and learns that her baby’s life is at risk.

In the final week of the year, Harper is rushed to hospital, where Levi (Tristan Gorey) reveals that a scan has uncovered that her unborn baby has a cyst on its lungs. It’s putting pressure on their organs, which could result in heart failure if they don’t fix the issue.

Levi explains that a risky in urero surgery could correct the issue – however, he warns her that the surgery could result in her going into premature labour.

Tane and Dana begin to weigh up the decision, but it seems Harper has already made up her mind – she’s not going to put her child in danger by undergoing the risky surgery.

“If I lose this baby, does that mean I lose Tane too?” she asks her sister.

However, her refusal to undergo the surgery means that not only is she putting her baby’s life at risk, she’s endangering her own life too.

Is Harper about to lose her baby, and will she lose Tane in the process?

Finally, earlier this week, TV Week teased that someone would end up with blood on their hands in the final week of 2024. The new promo reveals that to be Cash, though it’s unclear exactly whose blood it is, or whether he was responsible.

“A night of deadly consequences,” the promo teases.

The trailer recaps some of the events of the past few weeks, which have seen Cash make it his mission to dig dirt on counsellor Tim Russell (George Pullar), after learning that he was dating his former fiancée Eden.

Cash explained that he had a bad feeling about Eden’s new boyfriend, especially after learning that the pair met via Abby, who Tim was counselling for her addiction issues.

Last week, Cash began to investigate Tim, searching his car and contacting anyone and everyone from his life, past and present. At the end of last week, Cash got in contact with Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall), one of Tim’s former clients.

Cash found Nerida after stumbling upon a review she had left for Tim on his online profile. The fact she had left three heart emojis made Cash suspicious, and he messaged Nerida on social media site Facecloud, asking to chat, and she later replied with her phone number.

Nerida explained that she and Tim dated while Tim was her counsellor, which set alarm bells ringing. But is she telling the whole truth?

When Eden questioned Tim on whether he’d ever dated one of his clients, he denied it, leaving Eden torn between her new boyfriend and her former fiancé – which of them was lying to her?

While Cash has taken Nerida at her word, it seems there could be more to her than meets the eye.

“Tell your ex to watch her back,” Nerida tells Cash next week.

The triple-episode finale on Wednesday 20th November will see the newly reunited Lyrik gang – Remi (Adam Rowland), Eden, Kirby and Theo – head to a luxurious private estate to rehearse, along with band manager Justin (James Stewart), Bree (Juliet Godwin) and, of course, Tim.

Eden and Tim hope to spend some quality time together, away from Cash, who has been spiralling in his obsession to ‘protect’ Eden.

Meanwhile, back in Summer Bay, Cash enters the home that Eden shares with her Lyrik bandmates, to find it’s been trashed. The word “BURN” is graffitied across the door of their open fridge, and the place has been ripped apart.

Who has a grudge to bear?

Cash then turns up uninvited with a serious warning message he wants to get to Eden.

“I think you could be in danger,” Cash tells his former fiancée. “You need to stay away…”

“I won’t. I don’t want to see you, I don’t want to talk to you…” Eden interrupts.

But should she be heeding Cash’s advice?

Are Cash’s concerns legitimate? Or has the broken cop finally snapped and done the unthinkable?

“I’d hate for her to get in the way,” Nerida warns – is she warning Eden off Tim, or does she have an agenda of her own?

As Cash turns up at Lyrik’s luxurious getaway, things take a dark turn, as Remi witnesses an “intense clash” between Tim and Cash.

The promo shows Cash deliriously regaining consciousness to find himself bloodied and bruised.

His ears ringing, he finds himself lying on the ground, hands covered in blood, as he struggles to stand up.

Cash appears to look at someone else lying on the ground in front of him, who may or may not be conscious.

The promo ends with Justin stumbling upon the macabre scene, as he asks Cash: “What the hell have you done?”

Who will fight for their life in the dramatic Home and Away season finale for 2024?

The 2024 Season Finale airs on Australian screens in a triple episode on Wednesday 20th November.

In the UK, the final episode of the year airs this Friday 15th November, with a special finale which aired down under in late September.

The show will return to screens in both countries in early 2025.

Here’s the full spoilers for the final week of Home and Away in Australia:

Thursday 14th November (Episode 8399–8400)

Roo rebuffs Bree’s act of charity. Harper tells Tane to step up his romance game. Dana faces a painful truth.

Harper receives distressing news. Levi gets a serious call. Alf leaves his shop in the hands of a motley crew.

Monday 18th November (Episode 8401)

Harper fears for her unborn child. Kirby suffers a crisis in confidence. Alf knows more than he’s letting on.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 8402)

Eden tells Cash to back off. Abigail begins to doubt Nerida. Alf rumbles Roo’s plans for the Bait Shop.

Wednesday 20th November (Episodes 8403–8405)

Remi won’t be silenced. Tim strikes back against Cash. Nerida issues a threat. Remi treats his friends to a lavish getaway. Harper feels the pressure from all. Eden is torn between two men.

