Neighbours has released its next batch of teaser spoilers and photos, covering mid-July.

Kiri’s return causes drama for Nicolette, Logan’s obsession with Aaron grows, Wendy is caught out, while Jane and Mike make a life-changing decision.

The sharehouse are in trouble

The sharehouse are in for a bumpy ride as the new owner of No. 32 is revealed in next Monday’s episode.

Whoever the mysterious new landlord is, they continue to cause havoc into mid-July, as Mac (Georgie Stone), Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) face “their toughest battle yet.”

Logan’s obsession with Aaron grows

New character Logan also arrives early next week. While he supposedly met Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) at a music festival and took her up on her offer of a trip to Erinsborough, it quickly becomes clear that he has an ulterior motive.

When we see him staring at the image of David (Takaya Honda) on the side of the Drinks Divas van, we learn that he’s got a mysterious connection to Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) late husband, and it’s evident that meeting Melanie was no coincidence.

Logan and Aaron soon become friends, but the new spoilers reveal that as “Aaron deepens his friendship with Logan,” the newcomer’s “obsession takes a disturbing turn” in the second week of July.

With Aaron letting Logan into his life, and new photos showing him bonding with Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker), does Aaron need to be worried?

The pair continue to bond, with photos showing them trying on colourful outfits together.

It seems that Melanie will soon discover Logan’s dark side, as the spoilers reveal that she “inches closer to the truth,” before she and Logan “face off” on Wednesday 10th July.

Photos show the pair looking tense as Melanie walks into what appears to be either her or Logan’s new home, and she’s clearly shocked by what she finds.

Logan is then seen angrily gesturing at her, before looking downtrodden as he goes to leave.

Whatever Melanie has discovered, it won’t put an end to the drama, as “Aaron hides a controversial secret” later in the month!

Photos show him looking happy as he arrives at Logan’s place, but his smile soon fades…

Kiri and Nicolette reconnect

Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) is set to make a reappearance in early July, and it appears that she’ll be heading back to her old workplace, with photos showing her hanging out at Leo’s (Tim Kano) Yorokobi vineyard.

It’s not long before she gets an awkward reunion with ex-girlfriend Nicolette (Hannah Monson), with Nic not looking best pleased at Kiri’s reappearance.

Spoilers for that day tell us that “Havoc breaks out at Yorokobi,” so expect fireworks as the two ex-girlfriends reunite.

Kiri, for those who need a reminder, was the secret daughter of Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) brother, who arrived back in Erinsborough in November 2021.

Kiri and Nicolette dated, and while things became complicated when Kiri was put off by Nicolette’s short fuse, they eventually found their way back to each other.

When Neighbours finished in July 2022, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) made a last-minute decision not to buy River Bend from Kiri’s parents, leaving Glen and Kiri’s futures in limbo.

When we returned to Erinsborough in September 2023, Kiri and Glen were long gone, while Nicolette had moved to rural Victoria to run a holiday rental with David and Aaron.

While we assumed that Nicolette’s rural move had ended her and Kiri’s relationship, we eventually discovered that there was more to the story. Nicolette bated Sasha McLain (Sunny S Walia), the male leader of Kiri’s church, into cheating when she became jealous of the time Sasha was spending with Kiri.

The new photos show Kiri reconnecting with Sasha outside ‘Connxtions Ministry of Faith’ in the city.

On Tuesday 9th July, “Nicolette reveals a painful truth,” and it seems she’ll be trying to get back into her ex’s good books, as she “goes all out to help Kiri” on Wednesday 17th July.

The photos show Nicolette bringing the residents of Ramsay Street together, in what seems to be a charity fundraising event or garage sale.

Will Sasha’s explanation, and Nicolette’s efforts to redeem herself, lead the way to Nicolette and Kiri reigniting their old spark?

Wendy is caught out

Spoilers for early July revealed that Wendy (Candice Leask) is set to encounter an admirer as she starts her education course at Eden Hills University. Photos showed her on a night out, where she attracted the attention of younger student Quinn (Louis Le).

The teasers also hinted that Cara would find herself involved in Wendy’s secret life, as on Wednesday 3rd July, “Wendy and Cara hide their double lives.”

Now, the new spoilers for mid-July reveal that “Wendy and Cara find themselves in a compromising situation” on Tuesday 9th July, before “Cara’s concerns grow over Wendy’s deceit” the following day.

Wendy “takes a big gamble” the following week, and “plays with fire to maintain her secret life” on Wednesday 17th July.

The pictures reveal that she hosts a party in the back garden of No. 26 while Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) are out, inviting her student friends for music, food and fun by the pool.

Unfortunately, she’s busted by Andrew and Sadie as they return home, just as she’s hand in hand with new ‘friend’ Quinn.

The following day, Wendy “deals with the aftermath of being busted” by her husband and daughter – but is she just making up for her lost youth, or does Andrew have anything to worry about?

Jane’s life-changing decision

It looks like we’re about to get a final decision for Jane (Annie Jones) and Mike (Guy Pearce), as the pair “reach a life-changing decision” on Monday 15th July.

This week’s episodes have seen Jane admit to Victor (Craig Hall) that she’s worried by Mike’s continued absence from Erinsborough.

Mike took a three-month job with a motorbike tour company in the UK back in September, before extending it for another three months. Nine months later, he’s still away, and recent episodes revealed that he’s now touring Europe and has reached the Amalfi coast.

Victor urged Jane to talk to Mike about her concerns, but the engaged pair kept missing each other due to the time difference. Jane also admitted to Terese that she felt a pull to care for Victor following his accident, while it’s clear that Vic is enjoying reconnecting with his ex-wife.

Will the “life-changing decision” see Mike and Jane finally decide to call it a day?

Toadie is haunted by the past

Elsewhere, “Toadie is hit with déjà vu” as he “is troubled by reminders of his past.”

Then, on Thursday 18th July, he’s “faced with a hard decision.”

As we all hope and pray that Melanie’s return to Ramsay Street won’t ignite any more burning desires for his ex, just what is coming back to haunt him?

Here are the full teaser spoilers and photos for mid-July:

Monday 8th July (Episode 9072 / 169)

Aaron deepens his friendship with Logan, whose obsession takes a disturbing turn.

Havoc breaks out at Yorokobi.

The Share House face their toughest battle yet.

Tuesday 9th July (Episode 9073 / 170)

Melanie inches closer to the truth.

Nicolette reveals a painful truth.

Wendy and Cara find themselves in a compromising situation.

Wednesday 10th July (Episode 9074 / 171)

Logan and Melanie face off.

Dex’s ‘date’ with Nell comes to a crashing halt.

JJ earns a second chance.

Cara’s concerns grow over Wendy’s deceit.

Thursday 11th July (Episode 9075 / 172)

Aaron grapples with shocking revelations.

Toadie is hit with déjà vu.

Susan craves intimacy.

Jane faces a difficult truth.

Monday 15th July (Episode 9076 / 173)

Jane and Mike reach a life-changing decision.

Byron fights for his dream.

Toadie is troubled by reminders of his past.

Tuesday 16th July (Episode 9077 / 174)

Krista’s loyalties are tested.

Wendy takes a big gamble.

Aaron hides a controversial secret.

Wednesday 17th July (Episode 9078 / 175)

Melanie is troubled by Aaron’s frame of mind.

Nicolette goes all out to help Kiri.

Wendy plays with fire to maintain her secret life.

Thursday 18th July (Episode 9079 / 176)

Wendy deals with the aftermath of being busted.

JJ plays unwilling third wheel to Dex and Nell.

Toadie is faced with a hard decision.

Susan tries to romance a clueless Karl.

Before then, we’ve still got two more weeks of drama to go. Here’s what’s in store over the next fortnight, covering late June and early July:

Monday 24th June (Episode 9064 / 161)

Leo is presented with a tantalising offer.

The Share House battle an unwelcome interloper.

Out on the festival circuit, Melanie befriends an intriguing stranger.

Tuesday 25th June (Episode 9065 / 162)

Melanie brings a mysterious new friend to Ramsay Street.

Vic stoops to a shock move.

JJ makes a game-changing discovery.

Wednesday 26th June (Episode 9066 / 163)

Holly’s fascination with crime leads her to dangerous territory.

JJ makes a disastrous decision as Harold is hit by a loss.

A handsome newcomer sets his sights on a Ramsay Street resident.

Thursday 27th June (Episode 9067 / 164)

Wendy embraces uni life.

JJ makes a selfless sacrifice.

Holly’s quest for the truth brings her face to face with terror.

Monday 1st July (Episode 9068 / 165)

Holly’s peril reaches new heights.

Wendy attracts an unexpected admirer.

Leo faces a tough decision.

Tuesday 2nd July (Episode 9069 / 166)

Vic reaches a crossroads.

Toadie and Terese reignite the spark in their marriage.

Aaron grows closer to Logan, unaware of his true agenda.

Wednesday 3rd July (Episode 9070 / 167)

An unexpected visitor arrives at Eirini Rising.

Byron and Nicolette grapple with a betrayal.

Melanie lays down the law.

Wendy and Cara hide their double lives.

Thursday 4th July (Episode 9071 / 168)

Jane puts a plan into action to keep a beloved resident home.

Cara makes a secret smart move.

A familiar face returns to Erinsborough.