Neighbours teases July storylines in new spoilers and photos

Neighbours has released new teaser spoilers and photos, giving us a glimpse of what’s in store at the end of June and start of July.

In late June, we get our first look at Logan, an “intriguing stranger” who Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) befriends on the festival circuit.

Melanie departed Erinsborough a few weeks ago, after a chat with Paul (Stefan Dennis) made her realise that it was time to make big move.

Her community service had just finished, and Terese (Rebekah Elamloglou) and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) had decided to give things another go, so Mel decided to take the Drinks Divas van on the music festival circuit, selling her signature cocktails on a five-week trip away.

On top of giving her a break from Ramsay Street, Melanie explained that the tour would allow her to raise money to move out of the Kennedys’ house and rent a place of her own when she gets back.

Now, she’s back, and with a new friend in toe. In the episode airing Monday 24th June, Melanie befriends Logan, and the following day sees her bring him back to Ramsay Street.

A recent trailer shows that Melanie will introduce Logan to Aaron (Matt Wilson), and the two are set to become friends.

The promo shows the pair jogging topless together, discussing David, as Logan tells Aaron “Melanie has told me all about him, I can’t even imagine what you’ve been through after you lost your partner.”

The promo gave fans the impression that Logan could be a new romantic interest for Aaron, and the new teaser spoilers appear to confirm this, revealing that “A handsome newcomer sets his sights on a Ramsay Street resident” the day after Logan’s arrival.

Yet, as with many a newcomer before him, it seems Logan has an ulterior motive.

The spoilers for Tuesday 2nd July reveal that “Aaron grows closer to Logan, unaware of his true agenda.” Why is Logan really in Erinsborough?

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) gets herself into some serious trouble at the end of the month.

It’s recently been revealed an anonymous tipster by the name of ILLEGALLY_BLONDE_07 told Liv, the owner of the Crimesborough podcast, that Leo (Tim Kano) kept hold of the poisoned wine bottle rather than handle it over to the police.

When the truth comes out, Leo is furious. Determined to clear Leo’s name, Holly makes it her mission to uncover the identity of the poisoner.

Next week sees a second poisoning, and it means that Leo is off the hook – the second victim didn’t drink any wine and had nothing to do with the vineyard.

As Holly tries to get to the bottom of things, it gets in the way of her job, and Krista is forced to give her an official warning for using her role at Lassiters to try and bribe Liv.

Later, when Krista catches Holly trying to get intel from Shannon (Grace Quealy), she warns Holly to stop her investigation and focus on her job.

On 19th June, Holly’s investigation continues as she “zeroes in on a suspect,” but it seems she’s focussing on the wrong person again, as she “reaches her third strike.”

At the end of the month, on Wednesday 26th June, “Holly’s fascination with crime leads her to dangerous territory.”

The following day, “Holly’s quest for the truth brings her face to face with terror,” while on Monday 1st July, “Holly’s peril reaches new heights” as the photos show her in a bathtub, wrists bound and mouth covered.

Who is the mystery poisoner, and just what is Holly getting herself in for?

There’s also an intriguing new storyline in store for Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask).

She’d been feeling listless when we returned to Erinsborough in September, and when Sadie (Emerald Chan) considered eschewing Uni for a career as a makeup artist, she warned Sadie against throwing her life away.

Andrew (Lloyd Will) was forced to tell her that she was projecting, and if she had insecurities about her own success (or lack of), they were on her to sort. As a result, Wendy decided to enrol in uni herself, training to become an art teacher.

At the end of June, “Wendy embraces uni life,” and it seems like her recaptured youth will have some unintended consequences.

At the beginning of the following week, on Monday 1st July, “Wendy attracts an unexpected admirer.” Has someone on her course taken a shine to Wendy?

The photos show her partying with a new character named Quinn, played by Louis Le. Surely Wendy wouldn’t do anything stupid with the youthful newcomer?

More intriguingly still, on Wednesday 3rd July, “Wendy and Cara hide their double lives.” Just what are they hiding?

Elsewhere, there’s a “tantalising offer” for Leo, who has recently been forced to put the No. 32 sharehouse on the market after a string of cancelled bookings threatened his financial security.

He’ll then be faced with a “tough decision” – is his tantalising offer too good to be true?

The residents of the share house are also forced to battle with an “unwelcome interloper” as they discover just who has purchased No. 32.

Who is their surprise new landlord?

There also seems to be trouble in store for Sadie and Byron. Just weeks after saying “I love you,” the new photos show things looking very tense between the pair, in the same episode that “Byron and Nicolette grapple with a betrayal.”

Is Byron simply unloading on Sadie after another poor decision from Victor (Craig Hall), or has Sadie herself done something to deserve his wrath?

On Thursday 4th July, “An unexpected visitor arrives at Eirini Rising,” with the new pictures confirming this as Sky Mangel, whose return was recently announced.

The photos show her arriving at the Eirene Rising office, for what looks set to be a tense conversation with the complex’s management.

With it recently revealed that Harold is hiding something, is everything okay with old Jelly Belly?

Spoilers for the following day tell us that “Jane puts a plan into action to keep a beloved resident home” – could the race be on to keep Harold in Eirene Rising?

Here’s what’s in store in late June and early July:

Monday 24th June (Episode 9064 / 161)

Leo is presented with a tantalising offer.

The Share House battle an unwelcome interloper.

Out on the festival circuit, Melanie befriends an intriguing stranger.

Tuesday 25th June (Episode 9065 / 162)

Melanie brings a mysterious new friend to Ramsay Street.

Vic stoops to a shock move.

JJ makes a game-changing discovery.

Wednesday 26th June (Episode 9066 / 163)

Holly’s fascination with crime leads her to dangerous territory.

JJ makes a disastrous decision as Harold is hit by a loss.

A handsome newcomer sets his sights on a Ramsay Street resident.

Thursday 27th June (Episode 9067 / 164)

Wendy embraces uni life.

JJ makes a selfless sacrifice.

Holly’s quest for the truth brings her face to face with terror.

Monday 1st July (Episode 9068 / 165)

Holly’s peril reaches new heights.

Wendy attracts an unexpected admirer.

Leo faces a tough decision.

Tuesday 2nd July (Episode 9069 / 166)

Vic reaches a crossroads.

Toadie and Terese reignite the spark in their marriage.

Aaron grows closer to Logan, unaware of his true agenda.

Wednesday 3rd July (Episode 9070 / 167)

An unexpected visitor arrives at Eirini Rising.

Byron and Nicolette grapple with a betrayal.

Melanie lays down the law.

Wendy and Cara hide their double lives.

Thursday 4th July (Episode 9071 / 168)

Jane puts a plan into action to keep a beloved resident home.

Cara makes a secret smart move.

A familiar face returns to Erinsborough.

Before then, we’ve still got two more weeks of June to go. Here’s what’s coming up:

Monday 10th June (Episode 9056 / 153)

Susan talks Terese off a ledge.

JJ seeks out a new opportunity.

Things take a dangerous turn for Nicolette and Byron.

Tuesday 11th June (Episode 9057 / 154)

The Share House crew speak too soon.

Holly does a little digging.

Jane’s confronted by conflicting emotions.

Wednesday 12th June (Episode 9058 / 155)

Leo takes drastic action.

Nell, Dex and JJ find themselves in a tangle.

Remi butts heads with a difficult colleague.

Thursday 13th June (Episode 9059 / 156)

A startling new development casts doubt on Leo’s theory.

Remi is faced with a moral dilemma.

JJ is disappointed to find that he and Dex share a common interest.

Monday 17th June (Episode 9060 / 157)

Jane is challenged.

JJ makes a selfless decision.

Karl fears for an important friendship.

A spate of pranks keep the staff and residents of Eirini Rising on their toes.

Tuesday 18th June (Episode 9061 / 158)

Susan faces concerns about her mortality.

The Share House gang are forced to get creative.

Terese struggles to balance her house of cards.

Jane’s commitment is questioned.

Wednesday 19th June (Episode 9062 / 159)

Vic is accused of theft.

Aaron considers making an offer.

Holly zeroes in on a suspect.

Thursday 30th June (Episode 9063 / 160)

Holly reaches her third strike.

Aaron makes a risky decision.

Leo sinks to a new low.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.