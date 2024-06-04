Neighbours has announced a number of new characters, with Yasmine and Logan arriving later this year, and Sky Mangel and Kiri Durant set to return in the weeks ahead.

The show has seen numerous new faces and returnees since the ‘Next Chapter’ arrived on Amazon Freevee last September.

Haz (Shiv Palekar) and the Varga-Murphy family were the most prominent new arrivals, later being joined by their extended family in the form of Cara’s (Sara West) sister Chelsea (Viva Bianca) and Haz’s sister Amira (Maria Thattil).

We’ve also been graced with the returns of Harold (Ian Smith), Hilary (Anne Scott-Pendlebury) and Sharon Davies (Jessica Muschamp) over the past few months, with the promise that more familiar faces will be on their way in the future.

There were also new looks for Nicolette and Byron, with Hannah Monson and Xavier Molyneux stepping into the shoes previously filled by Charlotte Chimes and Joe Klocek.

Talking of the Stone family, the recent arrival of their long-absent dad Victor (Craig Hall) has certainly kept things interesting in recent weeks.

Now, four more characters are heading to Ramsay Street – two brand new faces, and two old favourites making a long-awaited return.

Sky Mangel (Stephanie McIntosh)

With Harold now back in Erinsborough and living in Eirene Rising, it was a no-brainer that his granddaughter Sky would pop over and pay him a visit.

Last week, Neighbours announced on social media that Stephanie McIntosh would indeed be returning to the role of Sky, and while she’s mainly in town to visit her granddad, the show has teased that something else has brought her back to Ramsay Street.

“Sky Mangel returns to Ramsay Street!” the show wrote on Instagram. “Hot on the heels of Harold… Sky will be dropping by to visit her dear old grandad.

“But what else has brought her back to Erinsborough? Stephanie McIntosh will be reprising her much loved role in the coming weeks.”

Sky last returned to Ramsay Street in 2020, where she was working as a senior detective investigating the death of Finn Kelly (Rob Mills).

Her return also saw her marry Lana Crawford (Bridget Neval), who she kissed way back in 2004, with the show explaining that the pair had reunited following Sky’s departure from Erinsborough.

April Rose Pengilly, who played Chloe Brennan, took to Instagram shortly after the news was announced to call for Sky to make a permanent return to the show.

Posting an old photo of the pair on the Neighbours backlot, April wrote:

“As an early 2000s @neighbours-watcher, I was pretty darn chuffed to not only meet, but get to work with @stephiemcintosh. Steph is talented, funny, warm and drop-dead gorgeous – I think we can all agree that she should return to the show permanently! ❤️”

Sky is expected to return within the next few weeks.

Yasmine “Yas” Shields (Chrishell Stause)

Chrishell Stause, best known for her part on US reality TV series Selling Sunset, is set to join Neighbours for a guest role later this year.

Chrishell will be playing a new character, Yasmine “Yas” Shields, a glamorous and successful businesswoman who’s in Erinsborough in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity.

“I am honored and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!” Chrishell said of her new role. “Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen.

“Ramsay Street here I come!”

We’re told that fans can expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.

Jason Herbison, Executive Producer, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours. We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive.”

Neighbours isn’t Chrishell’s first foray into soap acting, as she began her acting career starring as Amanda Dillon in All My Children from 2005 until 2011, before playing Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives from 2013 to 2015.

In recent years, Chrishell has been best known for her role on Netflix’s reality TV series Selling Sunset, in which she stars as one of the real estate agents working for Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm based LA.

Chrishell is set to arrive in Australia in July to begin filming, so should be on screens towards the end of the year.

Logan (Matthew Backer)

A Neighbours promo released last month also teased the arrival of Logan as a potential new love interest for Aaron (Matt Wilson).

Aaron is still coming to terms with the death of his husband David (Takaya Honda), but when Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) returns from the festival circuit with a new friend, it seems that he quickly catches Aaron’s eye.

“This is Logan, Logan this is Aaron,” Melanie says, before explaining that “Aaron was married to David.”

We then see the pair running topless on Ramsay Street, as Logan tells Aaron, “Melanie has told me all about him, I can’t even imagine what you’ve been through after you lost your partner.”

Is Aaron about to find happiness with someone new, or, like many new arrivals before him, is there more to Logan than meets the eye?

Producers have revealed very little about the new face, but have teased: “His character, Logan, will arrive in Erinsborough in the coming weeks but what’s his reason for showing up in town? And who does Logan have a mysterious connection to on Ramsay Street? 🤔“

Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson)

Today, Neighbours announced that Gemma Bird Matheson would be reprising the role of Kiri Durant in just a few weeks’ time.

“Kiri returns!” they wrote on social media. “Gemma Bird Matheson is set to reprise her role of Kiri Durant in the coming weeks.

“Last seen back in 2022, Kiri is set to cause a stir when she visits her friends and family on Ramsay Street. But will her ex – Nicolette be pleased to see her?”

Kiri Durant, for those who need a reminder, was the secret daughter of Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), Paul’s brother, who arrived back in Erinsborough in November 2021, and the pair were regular fixtures until the season finale last July.

Kiri and Nicolette eventually started dating, and while things became complicated – Kiri was put off by Nicolette’s short fuse, and eventually slept with Nic’s ex Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) – the pair found their way back to each other.

As the show finished in July 2022, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) decided against taking over River Bend from Kiri’s parents, leaving Glen and Kiri’s futures in limbo.

When we returned to Erinsborough in September 2023, Kiri and Glen were long gone, while Nicolette had moved to rural Victoria to run a holiday rental with David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) after the dramatic events of Flashback Week.

While we assumed that Nicolette’s rural move had put an end to her and Kiri’s relationship, we soon learnt that there was more to the story. It was revealed that Nicolette bated Sasha McLain, the male leader of Kiri’s church, into cheating when she became jealous of the time Sasha was spending Kiri.

What has brought her back to Erinsborough now, and how will Nicolette feel about her ex’s presence on Ramsay Street?

More familiar faces?

The Eirene Rising complex has seen the return of Harold Bishop and Hilary Robinson, but Executive Producer Jason Herbison has teased that they may not be the only familiar faces moving into the retirement village.

Earlier this year, Executive Producer Jason Herberson told TV Tonight that the development could be a way of bringing back some “older cast members from yesteryear.”

“I love creating new workplaces and this one has the potential to fold in several members of the street,” he explained.

“It’s also been an ambition of mine to find an organic way to reintroduce some older cast members from yesteryear who I believe still have so much to offer.”

Will we see more old faces returning to Erinsborough in the weeks and months ahead? We’ll just have to wait and see.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

