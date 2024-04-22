Coming up on Neighbours, as Haz flees Erinsborough to work with Wade, he’s knocked down by Mackenzie, leaving his life on the line.

This week’s Neighbours sees Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) break up with Haz (Shiv Palekar) after she learns the full extent of his deep fake activities from victim Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips).

Haz has been trying to track down the vindictive hacker who’s been targeting those closest to him, but Mackenzie has been getting frustrated at his lack of results.

She’s been secretly meeting up with Haz’s former victim Wade, with no idea that she’s falling into a trap. When Wade learns about Mackenzie’s dream to be on the Supreme Court one day, it’s clear that he’s about to put a big spoke in her wheel…

When Mackenzie returns to Ramsay Street, she’s even more furious with Haz than before. Wade told her that the group targeting him created a devastating deep fake that destroyed his only remaining friendship, and it’s enough to make her break up with Haz.

Mack’s breakup and stern words finally push Haz into confessing all, and he writes letters to all of the Ramsay Street residents affected, before psyching himself up to turn himself into the police.

Yet there’s a twist – while Wade was indeed one of Haz’s company’s victims, he made up the worst story to push Mackenzie over the edge, and his plan worked perfectly.

When Haz meets Wade to apologise in person, he’s shocked when Wade reveals himself to be the mystery hacker behind the recent spate of deep-fakes. He admits that he lured Haz there to make him an offer, and it’s one he needs to take if he wants to ensure the safety of his friends.

In next week’s episodes, it seems Haz has decided to take Wade’s offer, as he’s busted by Byron (Xavier Molyneux), Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) and Mackenzie, bags packed and ready to go.

Haz’s friends are deeply disappointed in his plans to flee, and manage to talk him into staying and facing the music.

Yet soon after, when Aaron (Matt Wilson), Jane (Annie Jones) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) drop by to talk things through with Haz, Byron discovers that he’s vanished, leaving them all behind – even Trevor!

Mackenzie is gutted that Haz has proven once and for all that he’s not the wonderful guy she thought she fell for.

Spoiler photos for late April had already revealed that Haz was set to team up with Wade, as they showed the pair huddled over laptops in an office in the city centre.

The photos also revealed that the pair would end up in a dramatic chase through a Melbourne laneway, culminating in Haz being struck by a car.

Now, TV Week reports that in a surprise turn of events, it is Mackenzie herself who knocks Haz down!

The publication reports that Haz will be forced to team up with his old victim after Wade threatens to destroy Mackenzie’s career if he doesn’t. Backed into a corner, Haz is left with no choice but to give in to his demands.

“Haz leaves because he’s let all this go too far,” Shiv Palekar explained to TV Week. “He knows Wade will go after Mackenzie with everything he’s got, and he can’t let that happen. He’s kept enough from her and now he’s hoping to make things right.”

Mackenzie, now left alone in Erinsborough without the man she was falling in love with, has a brainwave when she remembers a note Wade gave her, written on a notepad with an address and company name on the bottom.

Could it be a clue as to where Wade and Haz are hiding out?

Mack hands the lead over to the police, but is stunned when they seem disinterested. She explains her theory to Karl (Alan Fletcher), and the pair jump in the car and head to where they think Haz is.

In a Melbourne laneway, something causes Wade and Haz’s new agreement to break down, and Haz chases after his former victim in an attempt to make a citizen’s arrest.

Tragically, as the pair run through the street, Mackenzie and Karl come around the corner, culminating in Mackenzie’s car smashing into her boyfriend.

“Who knows what happened in Haz’s head when he got hit?” Shiv tells TV Week. “All he knows is he sees Mackenzie and is confused; he’s not sure what’s real or fake. He feels his heart surge and then everything goes dark. You can decide what that heart surge means.”

As Mackenzie and Karl accompany Haz to the hospital, Mackenzie is terrified that she’s set to lose another loved one.

Haz is set to be in hospital for a number of weeks, based on new teaser spoilers and photos released earlier today.

The photos show that he will still be in hospital in late May, when his estranged sister Amira arrives in Erinsborough.

Haz recently revealed that he was cut off by his parents and siblings after the truth about his shady past was uncovered, and he hasn’t spoken to them in years. Will Haz’s hospitalisation be what causes Amira to soften towards her brother?

Amira is set to challenge Mackenzie, and with the announcement of her character back in December teasing that “not everyone on Ramsay Street will be thrilled with Amira’s arrival,” it seems the two are set for a clash.

Will Amira blame Mackenzie for Haz’s hospitalisation?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 22nd April (Episode 9028 / 125)

Krista finds an unlikely ally.

Mackenzie gets close to the truth.

Terese has an unsettling dream.

Tuesday 23rd April (Episode 9029 / 126)

Dex reaches breaking point.

Krista and Aaron toe a dangerous line.

Karl struggles with a public humiliation.

Wednesday 24th April (Episode 9030 / 127)

Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum.

Susan is made a tempting offer.

Dex’s silent frustrations find a voice.

Thursday 25th April (Episode 9031 / 128)

Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable.

Susan struggles with a secret.

A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell.

Monday 29th April (Episode 9032 / 129)

Krista sees something she shouldn’t.

Terese is plagued by troubling dreams.

Haz faces the music.

Tuesday 30th April (Episode 9033 / 130)

Leo confronts a personal crisis.

Krista struggles with her simmering pain.

Remi and Cara push too hard.

Sadie’s in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Wednesday 1st May (Episode 9034 / 131)

Chelsea finds herself in a tight spot.

Aaron’s wracked with guilt.

Toadie commits to do whatever it takes.

Thursday 2nd May (Episode 9035 / 132)

Haz puts his safety on the line.

Terese finds comfort in the familiar.

Aaron and Nicolette reach an agreement.