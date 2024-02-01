Emmerdale Spoilers – Will Ruby discover Caleb and Tracy’s affair?

Next week on Emmerdale, adulterous Tracy decides to call time on her marriage, but will Nate’s search for answers see him team up with Caleb’s estranged wife Ruby?

Tracy (Amy Walsh) and Nate (Jurell Carter) had only been married for three months, providing a stable family environment for their two-year-old daughter Frankie (Eden Ratcliffe-Knights) before Tracy started playing away with Nate’s uncle Caleb (Will Ash)

The affair has since come to an end, but not before Caleb’s son Nicky (Lewis Cope) and sister-in-law Moira (Natalie J Robb) discovered their dirty little secret.

Nate had felt something was wrong as Tracy grew increasingly distant from him, and when he found a host of deleted messages from Caleb on Tracy’s phone, it all but confirmed his suspicions about the pair.

As he stormed around to Mill Cottage expecting to find his wife in Caleb’s arms, Nate was embarrassed when he instead walked in on Caleb getting it on with his own estranged wife, Ruby (Beth Cordingly).

Ruby’s arrival has led to Tracy feeling confused about her feelings, and after a particularly awkward family lunch thrown by Ruby, she seeks advice from Moira, who urges her not to throw everything away.

But deep down, Tracy knows what she has to do. Sitting down with Nate later that day, Tracy finally admits that she doesn’t love him any more.

Nate is devastated by Tracy’s confession, but his hurt soon turns to anger as he demands to know the reasons why their marriage is over.

Nate storms out, leaving Tracy in a flood of tears as she comes to terms with what she’s done.

Finding his nephew wandering the outskirts of the village in a daze, a concerned Caleb checks up on Nate. After hearing what has happened, Caleb reluctantly invites Nate to come home with him, knowing he’s part of the reason for his devastation.

Tracy is horrified to learn that Nate is staying with Caleb, dreading that their secret will be revealed somehow. When Cain (Jeff Hordley) tries to boost Nate’s mood, Nate comments that he thinks Tracy has been seeing someone else.

A curious Ruby throws Caleb when she suggests that they should find out who the secret lover is, and her suspicions are aroused when she later witnesses Caleb and Nicky arguing.

Tracy is surprised when Nate later returns home, agreeing to continue living together for the sake of their daughter.

Meanwhile, when a tipsy Ruby returns home, Caleb can’t resist as the two share a passionate kiss.

Will Ruby find out the truth about Caleb and Tracy, and if so, what will she choose to do with that information…?

Over at Victoria Cottage, it’s a tense time as Angelica prepares to return to school for the first time since being charged with death by dangerous driving. The 14-year-old last week faced her first court hearing where she entered her guilty plea, after initially trying to pin the blame for Heath’s death on his twin sister Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling).

As a result, all charges against Cathy have now been dropped, but the twins’ dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) is in no mood for forgiveness. Jimmy, who had at first encouraged Angel to continue lying about the accident, next week makes an attempt to apologise to Bob, only for Bob to vow that they will never be friends again.

Wendy (Susan Cookson) pleads with Bob to put the feud with his business partner to rest, if not for the sake of his own health, then for Cathy. But it seems his mind is made up.

The Kings are anxious with an impending home visit from a Youth Justice Service worker, and in desperation Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) approaches village vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin) to ask if he’d be willing to provide a character reference for Angel.

Nicola is stunned when Charles refuses, and he in turn is shocked when Nicola reminds him of her past dealings with his own daughter Naomi.

As the Youth Justice Service worker Rachel arrives at their home, will Jimmy, Nicola and Angel manage to impress her?

Later in the week, Bob and Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) try to put a brave face on for Cathy on day of her and Heath’s 17th birthday, whilst Angel takes another brave step in approaching Cathy with an olive branch. With Cathy seemingly accepting of Angel’s gesture, the pair grieve for Heath together in silence.