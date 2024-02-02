Next week on Emmerdale, when Rhona realises that Gus is ready to move to France with Ivy, she makes a rash decision to take Ivy away.

Rhona (Zoe Henry) has been on tenterhooks since ex-husband Gus (Alan McKenna) returned to the village, now determined to be the best father he can be to baby Ivy.

Gus had left Ivy in the care of Rhona, Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Mary (Louise Jameson) just after Christmas, unable to cope following the loss of his wife Lucy during childbirth.

Since then, Rhona has forged a bond with Ivy who, being the result of Gus and Lucy having fraudulently gained access to some of Rhona’s eggs frozen during her marriage to Gus, is actually her biological daughter.

Legally however, Rhona doesn’t have any rights to have access to Ivy, so when Gus got in touch to say that he was feeling much better, Rhona did her best to put off his imminent return.

But return he did, and next week, Rhona’s nervous as Gus declares that he’s been coping well with Ivy, before he goes on to explain that he’d ready to take her back full time.

After Gus packs up Ivy’s things and heads out for the day with her, Rhona tells Marlon that she hopes Ivy plays up for him.

But there’s no such luck; Gus seems more than capable of caring for his daughter now, and seeing the end in sight, Rhona smothers Ivy with affection the following day.

Rhona is distraught when she later hears that Gus is making a decision on a new home for the pair of them.

Having come to love Ivy like his own, Marlon asks Gus whether he could consider a co-parenting arrangement.

Although Gus thinks it over, the couple are stunned when Gus later reveals that he is planning on moving to France with Ivy, where Lucy’s parents live.

Gus is appreciative of all that Rhona and Marlon have done for him, and feeling somewhat guilty for landing this bombshell on them, he agrees to let the pair take care of Ivy for the day whilst he runs last-minute errands, giving them the chance to say goodbye properly.

But as she holds Ivy in her arms, Rhona is broken, and makes a rash decision…

When Marlon later returns home, he’s horrified to find that Rhona has packed some bags and disappeared with Ivy. Marlon quickly informs Mary that Rhona appears to have absconded with the baby, and they desperately search the village for any sign of them.

But will they be able to track Rhona and Ivy down before Gus discovers the truth about what has happened?

