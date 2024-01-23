A new Home and Away promo has shown that Tane and Felicity are set to spend the night together, while Mackenzie discovers the truth about new love interest Levi.

Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) have been separated for a number of months, ever since Tane discovered that Flick was still taking her birth control pills, despite the pair having agreed to try for a baby.

Tane saw his wife’s actions as unforgivable and broke up with her immediately. Felicity has been trying to change his mind ever since, but he’s stood his ground.

There was a brief moment of confusion in the week of the Australian Season Finale when the pair shared a moment at Northern Districts Hospital, but Tane soon explained that while he did still love Felicity, it didn’t mean that they could be together.

In last week’s episodes, Tane told Felicity that their marriage would have likely always broken down eventually, due to their differing opinions over having children, and that they were simply on different paths in life.

Felicity finally accepted that it was over, and took off her wedding rings, while Tane made a misguided attempt to move on by planting a kiss on Harper (Jessica Redmayne).

After some advice from Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), this week’s episodes have seen Felicity attempt to move on herself, considering the idea of dating for the first time.

While she couldn’t pluck up the courage to call back a man who left his number on a beermat, the fact that she considered it at all was a step in the right direction.

So, the events of a new Home and Away promo, which aired after Tuesday’s episode down under, are slightly surprising, as all of that goes out of the window. We hear Felicity tell Tane that she’s missed him, to which he responds, “I’ve missed you too.”

At Salt, she tells someone, “we belong together,” before we’re transported to the former Parata house (now home to Cash and Felicity), where we see the pair kiss, before Felicity lifts off Tane’s top and jumps into his arms.

The pair then head into the bedroom, forgetting that their favourite pastime is exactly what got them into this mess in the first place.

What could possibly go wrong?

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is in for a shock next week, as she discovers the truth about her own new love interest, Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), who performed major surgery on her just a matter of weeks ago.

The doctor and patient kissed within days of Mackenzie being discharged from hospital, and Mac already seems smitten with Levi, with no idea that he’s hiding a huge secret.

It’s bad enough that he used to be Mackenzie’s doctor, as Mali (Kyle Shilling) not-so-subtly pointed out when he came home to find the pair kissing, but it seems Dr Levi’s moral dilemmas don’t stop there.

Last week, we saw him receive a phone call from an unknown person, as he told them that something had come up at the hospital and that he wouldn’t be home that night.

The new promo shows Levi and Mackenzie walking on the beach, before Mac asks Levi, “do you want me?”

“Yes,” he replies, before we see yet more shots of the pair kissing back at Mackenzie’s farmhouse home.

Then, it appears the reality of what he’s doing hits Levi, as he abruptly puts a stop to things.

“What’s wrong?” asks Mackenzie, but Levi can only muster up an “I have to go,” before walking out.

In another scene, Mackenzie tells Levi, “You either want to be with me or you don’t”.

When he quickly replies with an “I do,” she abruptly asks: “Then what is it?”

“I’m married!”

The news hits Mackenzie like a brick. She begs him to reassure her that his marriage is a shame, but he can’t, as he clarifies that he has a happy marriage.

“What happened?”

“I met you!” Levi answers.

Will Mackenzie continue to pursue Levi now she knows the truth about his life away from Summer Bay?

Hopefully history isn’t about to repeat itself for Mackenzie, who previously dated Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), until Ari’s ex and the love of his life Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) arrived in Summer Bay.

Finally, will one of Summer Bay’s most loved couples find their way back to each other in the coming weeks?

“What is going on between us?” asks Justin in the love-filled promo.

Leah turned up at the garage at the end of Tuesday’s Australian episode, after Theo (Matt Evans) finally told her just how much her fiancé has been hurting.

She recently returned to Summer Bay from a mental health retreat, but has been too scared to let Justin back into her life after she brandished a knife at him in the final days of the 2023 season.

It seems that she’s still unable to reconnect with him, as the promo shows her telling Justin she has to leave, before rushing out of the garage.

She comes to a standstill as she hears the crash of tools from within the garage, as Justin’s anger gets the better of him.

We then hear the voice of new character Valerie (Courtney Clarke), Leah’s roommate at the retreat, who is set to make her debut appearance in next Monday’s episode.

Valerie asks her: “You love Justin, Justin loves you, what are you doing?”

As the pair meet up again at the parkland near the beach, Justin lays his cards on the table.

“I want you back, Leah.”

Yet she’s forced to let him down again.

“I don’t think I can do that. Not now.”

Will newcomer Valerie help Leah find her way back to Justin?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 29th January (Episode 8187)

A new arrival brings Leah and Justin together. Bree hides sad news from Remi. Cash ponders his next career move.

Tuesday 30th January (Episode 8188)

Kirby forces Bree to be honest with Remi. Dana inadvertently spills the beans. Felicity grapples with Tane moving on.

Wednesday 31st January (Episode 8189)

Levi tells Mackenzie a shocking truth. Roo and John are in damage control. Felicity and Tane face reality.

Thursday 1st February

TBC