Home and Away confirms Eden and Remi’s fate in Australian Season Return

Home and Away has confirmed the fates of Eden and Remi, after their lives were in danger in the 2023 Season Finale.

When Home and Away’s final episodes of 2023 aired on Australian screens in November, it appeared that Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) was dead, and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) was soon to suffer the same fate.

Remi had been hit by a car while heading to the bush to rescue Eden, who was on a disastrous camping trip with boyfriend Cash (Nicholas Cartwright). Eden had called him to come collect her, and while she later tried to call him again after changing her mind, it was too late.

As Remi rounded a corner, he came head to head with a car driven by two men – Wes (Josh McConville) and Mickey (Travis Jeffery) – who were distracted and didn’t notice Remi until it was too late. They slammed into him, sending him and his motorbike flying.

Believing him to be dead, they bundled Remi’s body into the back of their car, before digging a hole just meters from Cash and Eden’s campsite.

As Eden went to answer the call of nature in the night, she stumbled upon the pair, and soon found herself hit over the head and bundled into the same car, where she found Remi’s lifeless body next to her.

As the season returned to Australia on Monday 8th January, Eden found herself tied up in the guys’ house, as they struggled to work out their next move.

Wes insisted that they begin digging a second hole, but as they went to pull Remi’s body out of the car, he groaned and moved slightly. He was alive after all!

Panicking, they headed back into the house, where Eden learnt of the good news. Remarkably, she managed to convince them to let Remi go, as it was clear that he was too out of it and would never be able to identify them.

Micky – clearly the more sympathetic of the pair, who desperately wanted Wes to do the right thing – dropped Remi by the side of a nearby road before calling an ambulance. The ambos soon arrived and took him straight to Northern Districts Hospital for urgent treatment.

At the end of the first episode of 2024, Bree (Juliet Godwin) was stunned when her boyfriend was wheeled in in front of her.

In Tuesday’s episode, Bree was about to take Remi to CT when Summer Bay’s newest doctor Levi (Tristan Gorey) – a cardiothoracic surgeon – interrupted and ordered an immediate ultrasound.

He found a cardiac effusion, a buildup of fluid around the heart, and warned Bree that he was on the verge of a full arrest.

Levi insisted that they opened him up right away, despite Bree’s pleas that he needed a full set of scans before they did so. Levi ignored her, claiming that Bree was simply too emotionally invested and that she wouldn’t be saying this if it was any other patient.

Remi thankfully pulled through, although Levi explained that while he was stable, he still had a long way to do.

Bree accused him of being reckless and arrogant. She was furious with Levi for performing such a risky procedure – one which doesn’t have a great survival rate – without more scans. Is a huge Bree and Levi feud on the way?

Back at the bad guys’ house and Eden was desperately trying to convince the guys to let her go.

She overheard Wes explaining that she knew their names and faces, and that they needed to get rid of her. Micky insisted that it would be murder, but Wes replied, “not if she’s not found, it won’t,” before deciding that they would “do it” first thing the following morning.

Cash, meanwhile, was trying to figure out why Remi was found without his motorbike, and how that connected to Eden’s disappearance.

As Dana (Ali Harris) walked through the hospital with a bag of Remi’s belongings, Cash happened to spot that it contained a bracelet of Eden’s – proof that the two had met up at some point since her disappearance.

Cash and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) then headed to the spot where Remi was found, but found nothing. Rose suggested they head to a nearby garage and see if they had any CCTV, something which proved fruitful when they found that only one car had passed the servo at the time of the 000 call. Getting its address, they sped towards the guys’ house.

At the house, the men were preparing to bundle Eden back into the car to meet her fate. Eden made a brief attempt to escape in an opportune moment, and managed to punch Wes in the stomach just as Cash and Eden drove around the corner to the remote house.

Cash quickly apprehended Wes, as Rose cuffed Micky. Later, back in Summer Bay, it was confirmed that the pair were behind bars, though Eden would need to go in and make a statement.

Is this the last we’ll see of the two guys, and will Micky face the same fate, despite his efforts to free Remi and Eden?

Everything seemed to be resolving itself as Eden headed to Northern Districts Hospital alongside Cash, where they payed Remi a visit.

However, in the final few moments of Tuesday’s episode, as Eden went to head for a shower, she collapsed in Cash’s arms. Is her drama really over?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 8th January (8176)

Cash sounds the alarm that Eden is missing.

Two lives hang in the balance.

Bree’s personal and professional lives collide.

Tuesday 9th January (8177)

Can Cash get to Eden in time?

Bree and Levi clash.

Wednesday 10th January (8178)

Xander is forced to ask Levi for help.

Mackenzie is too scared to leave hospital.

Thursday 11th January (8179)

Justin pines for Leah. Levi honours Mackenzie.

Tane and Felicity navigate their new normal.