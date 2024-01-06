Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Rose and Mali reach breaking point, Mali finally works up the courage to send Zara packing.

Just when it seemed that Mali (Kyle Shilling) has found a solution for his ex-girlfriend Zara (Matilda Brown) showing up in Summer Bay, the return of Mackenzie (Emily Weir) throws a further spanner in the works.

Zara caused some waves when she turned up unexpectedly a few weeks back and announced that she was Mali’s ‘promised wife’. Although she was apparently only teasing, it being an ongoing joke in their families that the childhood friends were destined to be together, Zara was secretly hoping that she could win back Mali.

The pair had been an item before Zara left their hometown of Mantaray Point for law school, and whilst the last thing Mali wanted was for Zara to come and stay with him—particularly since he’s now in a relationship with Rose (Kirsty Marillier)—he felt he had no option after his mum Vicky (Ursula Yovich) told him to make Zara feel welcome.

Needless to say, the situation hasn’t impressed Rose either, who has been waiting for Mali to grow a pair and send Zara on her way.

A further run-in with Zara last week saw Rose forced to issue an ultimatum to Mali—”it’s either me or her“. Mali finally decided to stand up to Zara and tell her outright that he chooses Rose, and that he would not let her ruin his relationship. It was then that Zara finally admitted her true reason for wanting Mali back.

After several years of studying law, she found that the reality didn’t stand up to the dream. Six months after graduation she has turned her back on being a lawyer, but is dreading going home and telling her parents.

Zara thought that if she returned to Mantaray Point with Mali in tow, giving the impression that she had given up her dream career for love, it would somewhat soften the blow. Particularly when it was someone her parents had always hoped she’d end up with.

Mali took pity on Zara and told her she could stay for as long as she needs, but appeased Rose by asking if he could move in with her temporarily whilst Zara remained at the farmhouse.

What Mali didn’t bank on however, was the return of the Mac.

Whilst Mali and Rose are enjoying finally having some alone time together this week, Mac arrives home from her trip to see Dean and Ziggy and is surprised to find a complete stranger alone in her kitchen.

“You scared the life out of me!” Zara exclaims, as she turns around to find Mac staring at her in bemusement. “Who the hell are you?”

“I could ask you the same question,” Mac quickly replies.

Mac is soon interrupting Mali and Rose’s lovefest to demand an explanation, reminding him that he can’t just invite someone to stay in her house and then leave without running it by her first.

Mali tells her the full story and explains that it’s complicated, but Mac isn’t interested in his excuses as he tries to resist coming back with her.

“Not my promised wife, not my problem!” Mac states.

Going back to Zara, Mali admits that it wasn’t a great idea leaving her on her own, but with Mac unwilling to let Zara stay without Mali there, he tells Zara that it’s time for her to return home.

Zara claims that she came to Mali believing that she could trust him to help her, but Mali believes she’s simply biding time in the hope that he will change his mind about leaving with her. Yet Mali once again gives in when Zara asks for him to give her a couple more weeks so she can work out how to tell her parents.

But Mac, quite rightly, refuses to accept Mali’s solution of just keeping things the way they are, warning him that must come back to the farmhouse if Zara is staying put.

Spoilers in your inbox every weekend! You’re one click away from getting the latest Home and Away and Neighbours spoilers every weekend, totally free! Enter your email address below HP



“Either you’re there, or she’s not. It’s your choice. End of discussion.” Mac tells him.

Naturally, rather than standing up to Zara, Mali opts to move back to the farmhouse after all, leaving Rose irritated that they’re back to where they started following her ultimatum.

Unsurprisingly, she also doesn’t go for Mali’s idea that she could come to stay with him too.

With Mali realising that his relationship with Rose is now at breaking point, he finally decides that enough is enough and tells Zara that she needs to leave Summer Bay, go back home and tell her parents the truth.

Zara accuses Mali of dodging ‘his responsibilities’ to look out for her, but Mali isn’t falling for it.

“You’ve been complicating my life because you can’t face your own,” he points out to her.

Zara finally realises that she needs to grow up, and agrees to return home to face her folks. Mali offers to go with her, as a friend, but she knows that she needs to do this on her own.

Rose arrives just in time to see Mali bidding Zara farewell after packing up her car.

Will Rose and Mali finally be able to move in with their relationship without any more dramas?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 8th January (Episode 8136)

Mackenzie arrives home to a surprise houseguest. Can John get through to Irene? Harper is torn.

Tuesday 9th January (Episode 8137)

Mali puts his foot down. Will Irene face her grim reality? Mackenzie uncovers a lie.

Wednesday 10th January (Episode 8138)

Felicity doubles down on her lie. Leah can’t face losing Justin. Alf demands answers.

Thursday 11th January (Episode 8139)

Leah snaps. Alf gets the truth from Roo and Marilyn. Can Kirby and Remi outsmart Forrest?

Friday 12th January (Episode 8140)

Kirby makes a final bid for freedom. Will Summer Bay lose one of their own?